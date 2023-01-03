Read full article on original website
1.5.23 – Metro wrestling results
Cedar Falls rolled past Iowa City Liberty, 47-18. Dubuque Hempstead defeated Waterloo West, 69-6. Waterloo East lost a pair of duals at Fort Dodge. Fort Dodge downed Waterloo East, 59-15, and Ankeny Centennial stopped the Trojans, 67-9. Waterloo Columbus defeated Sumner-Fredericksburg, 56-18.
1.5.22 – Cole & Company Podcast
Thursday’s show begins with area sports news & scores. ESPN college basketball analyst Kevin Lehman joins with his latest on Iowa, UNI and Drake men’s basketball. Waterloo West high school boys basketball coach Cliff Berinobis joins to tell us about his Wahawks 6-1 start to the season.
1.6.23 – Metro boys & girls basketball matchups
And Waterloo Columbus entertains Sumner-Fredericksburg. and Waterloo Columbus is at home against Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Waterloo East girls bowling coach Mike Weber to receive IGHSAU’s Golden Plaque of Distinction
Waterloo East high school girls bowling coach Mike Weber will be receiving a prestigious award. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will be award Weber the Golden Plaque of Distinction at the state tournament in February. The award honors coaches who have demonstrated a successful career while making notable...
Arrest Made in Waterloo Shooting
Waterloo Police made an arrest after a shooting at Flirt’s Gentlemen’s Club early Saturday morning. Oshea Wright is accused of being one of the people who opened fire outside the club just after midnight– after multiple officers identified him on scene. Two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting, but are expected to recover. Police say Wright was arrested Tuesday for possession of a firearm by a felon and was brought up multiple times in the shooting investigation. Wright has not been formally charged with the shooting at the club.
