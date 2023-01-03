Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
EXPIRED — Tornado Warning for Portions of Tallapoosa Co. Until 3:30
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northern Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama…. * At 306 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located near Hillabee Creek, or 7 miles east of Alexander City,. moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD…Tornado. SOURCE…Radar indicated...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Can’t Miss Alabama: Start 2023 with fun runs and more
Kick off the new year at the annual Forging Families 5K/10K and 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Jan. 7. The event is presented by Sacred Selections at Shelby County Arts Council. Sacred Selections is a not-for-profit organization that assists families in their quest to adopt a child. More than $30,000 has been donated for this cause within the past two years. Email jdixon0508@gmail.com for additional information.
