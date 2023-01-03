ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Colorado funeral home owner accused of selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes is sentenced to 20 years in prison

A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge. Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Arizona inmate withdraws execution request, citing recent executions he says amounted "to torture"

Phoenix — An Arizona death row inmate has withdrawn his request to be executed. In a handwritten motion dated Wednesday and addressed to the Arizona Supreme Court, Aaron Gunches cited three recent executions he said were "carried out in a manner that amounts to torture," noting that Arizona Department of Corrections execution team members struggled to insert IV lines during the lethal injection process.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

FBI raises reward for Capitol Hill pipe bomber

The FBI is offering a $500,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who placed pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican National Committee headquarters the day before the January 6 Capitol riot. Scott Sweetow, who has more than two decades of experience with the FBI and ATF, joins CBS News' Catherine Herridge to break down what we know about the case.
CBS News

CBS News

587K+
Followers
77K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy