Colorado funeral home owner accused of selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes is sentenced to 20 years in prison
A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge. Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.
Proud Boys tried to get a sedition case tossed because too many of their potential defense witnesses would plead the Fifth. A judge said no.
Jury selection in the DC seditious-conspiracy trial of five Proud Boys leaders wrapped Friday. Also Friday, the trial judge rejected the defendants' last-ditch efforts to get the case tossed. US District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said he found no government conduct that warranted dismissal. Slide 1 of 12: A primetime...
Arizona inmate withdraws execution request, citing recent executions he says amounted "to torture"
Phoenix — An Arizona death row inmate has withdrawn his request to be executed. In a handwritten motion dated Wednesday and addressed to the Arizona Supreme Court, Aaron Gunches cited three recent executions he said were "carried out in a manner that amounts to torture," noting that Arizona Department of Corrections execution team members struggled to insert IV lines during the lethal injection process.
Key takeaways from court documents in case against Bryan Kohberger and some questions that remain
MOSCOW, Id. (CNN) -- DNA allegedly found on a knife sheath recovered at the murder scene. A roommate described a masked figure with "bushy eyebrows." Phone records showed the suspect was near the victims' residence numerous times in the months before the killings. Nearly two months after the killings of...
FBI raises reward for Capitol Hill pipe bomber
The FBI is offering a $500,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who placed pipe bombs outside the Democratic and Republican National Committee headquarters the day before the January 6 Capitol riot. Scott Sweetow, who has more than two decades of experience with the FBI and ATF, joins CBS News' Catherine Herridge to break down what we know about the case.
