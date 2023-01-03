January blood donors will enter Superbowl ticket raffle

RALEIGH — During the month January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need — while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona — by giving blood or platelets.

The start of the new year marks National Blood Donor Month — a time to celebrate those who roll up a sleeve to keep blood products stocked for hospitals providing critical care.

To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. In partnership with the National Football League (NFL), those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Jan. 1- Jan. 31, will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, including access to day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations for Feb. 10- Feb. 13, plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

To lead the offense against a potential winter blood shortage, Manning invites the public to join him in helping save lives.

“If everyone does their part and we collectively commit to donating blood, we can stack up more wins for hospital patients who are counting on us. A single individual is certainly impactful, but a whole team of people coming together to donate has an even greater effect,” he said.

There are multiple opportunities throughout Robeson County to give:

Lumberton

— Wednesday, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hyde Park Baptist Church-Lumberton, 301 Roberts Ave.

— Jan. 19, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1002 N Chestnut Street

Maxton

— Jan. 9, 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., We Pack Logistics, 16700 Airport Road

Red Springs

— Friday, noon - 5 p.m., Red Springs Masonic Lodge #501, 303 South Peachtree Street, (Directly across from Family Dollar)

— Jan. 17, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Josephy Miracle Revival Ctr, St Joseph Miracle Revival Center, 4657 Daniel McLeod Road

— Jan. 27, 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Springs Presbyterian Church, 115 N Vance St.