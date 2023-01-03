ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WHIO Dayton

Family of Bills' Hamlin thanks supporters, asks for prayers

The family of Damar Hamlin expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle while asking everyone to keep the hospitalized player in their prayers on Tuesday. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hill

Hochul, Schumer send prayers to Bills’ Hamlin after collapse on field

New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D) have issued statements praying for New York Bills player Damar Hamlin’s recovery after he was injured during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance, according…
wtatennis.com

‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
atozsports.com

Titans players, coaches show support for Bills’ Damar Hamlin

The tragic events of Monday Night Football sent shockwaves through the NFL world. As a result, fans, coaches, and players came together to show love and support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest after he collapsed during the first quarter of the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NASHVILLE, TN
2 On Your Side

Collapse of Bills’ Hamlin deepens Buffalo’s anguish, resolve

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown asked for a moment of silence on New Year's Eve to remember those lost to tragedy in 2022. It was a year that had heaped miseries on the city, including a racist mass shooting in the spring, a deadly blizzard the weekend of Christmas and, just that morning, a house fire that killed five children.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS DFW

Bills: Safety Damar Hamlin showing 'remarkable improvement'

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field."While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact," the Bills said in a statement. "His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam also posted a message on his Twitter account that said Hamlin "is doing better, awake and showing signs of improvement."The developments came as the Bills were scheduled to return to practice on Thursday for the first time since Hamlin collapsed after his heart stopped while making a tackle and was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center during the first quarter of Buffalo's game against the Bengals on Monday night.The second-year player has spent the past two days sedated and listed in critical condition.The Bills' announcement comes as they prepare to play a home game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
