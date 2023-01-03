Read full article on original website
T.J. Warren (rib) questionable for Nets on Friday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Warren is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.3 minutes against New Orleans. Warren's Friday projection...
Cleveland's Isaac Okoro starting in Wednesday's lineup, Lamar Stevens to bench
Cleveland Cavaliers small forward Isaac Okoro is starting in Wednesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Okoro will make his ninth start at small forward after Lamar Stevens was given a bench role on Wednesday. In a matchup against a Suns' team ranked 13th in defensive rating, Okoro's FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
Jusuf Nurkic (illness) probable for Portland on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Nurkic continues to deal with an illness and is probable to face the Pacers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 28.2 minutes against Indiana. Nurkic's Friday projection includes 13.3 points, 10.4 rebounds,...
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 1/6/23: Why the Knicks Should Keep It Close in Toronto
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (ankle) DNP on Thursday
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 18's game against the Arizona Cardinals. McCaffrey missed his second consecutive practice of the week on Thursday. McCaffrey did do some work during warmups and said he "feels great" and that Wednesday's missed practice was precautionary. David Lombardi of The Athletics said it sounds like McCaffrey will be available to play on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
Carson Wentz likely inactive for Commanders' finale
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz will likely be inactive Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys. Wentz stepped back into the starting role last week over Taylor Heinicke, but he only completed 16 of 28 attempts for 143 yards and 3 interceptions as the Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention. Heinicke is expected to start on Sunday and fifth-round rookie Sam Howell is also slated to play. Wentz doesn't have any guaranteed money on his contract after this season.
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hayward continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is doubtful to face Milwaukee on Friday. Jalen McDaniels started in his place on Wednesday and could do so again on Friday. McDaniels' Friday projection includes...
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes (shoulder) questionable on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Bryn Forbes (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Forbes continues to deal with right shoulder soreness and is questionable to face Los Angeles on Friday. Forbes is averaging 5.6 FanDuel points per game this season.
Bulls' Alex Caruso (ankle) questionable on Friday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caruso is dealing with a right ankle sprain he suffered on Wednesday and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.9 minutes against Philadelphia.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against Charlotte. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 31.7 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.4...
Joe Ingles (conditioning) unavailable Wednesday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Joe Ingles (return to competition reconditioning) is out Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. Ingles will sit out the second leg of the Bucks' back-to-back after he provided 18 bench minutes on Tuesday versus the Washington Wizards. Jrue Holiday (conditioning) and George Hill (illness) have also been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup. MarJon Beauchamp and A.J. Green will have more minutes available in Milwaukee's rotation.
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) probable on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dedmon is dealing with plantar fasciitis and is probable to face the Suns on Friday. Our models expect him to play 10.8 minutes against Phoenix. Dedmon's Friday projection includes 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
Jerami Grant (quad) questionable on Friday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (quad) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Grant is dealing with a quad injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with the Pacers. If he is available, our models expect him to play 37.1 minutes against Indiana. Grant's Friday projection includes...
Kenrich Williams coming off the bench for Thunder on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder center Kenrich Williams is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Williams will return to the bench on Wednesday with Jaylin Williams back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Kenrich Williams to play 17.9 minutes against Orlando. Williams' Wednesday projection includes...
Andre Iguodala (injury management) expected to play in Warriors' Saturday matchup
Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (injury management) is expected to make his season debut in Saturday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Iguodala is on track to play on Saturday after he announced on his podcast he would make his season debut against the Magic. Expect the veteran to play bench role versus an Orlando team ranked 25th in defensive rating.
Cleveland's Darius Garland (thumb) active and starting on Friday for Donovan Mitchell (rest)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (thumb) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Garland will start at point guard after he was forced to miss three games with a right thumb sprain and Donovan Mitchell was ruled out for rest reasons. In 36.9 expected minutes, our models project Garland to score 38.4 FanDuel points.
Luka Doncic (ankle) probable for Mavericks' Saturday matchup
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic is on track to play on Saturday after the Mavericks listed their superstar as probable with left ankle soreness. In 39.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Doncic to score 60.6 FanDuel points. Doncic's...
Wizards' Taj Gibson (groin) available on Friday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (groin) is available for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gibson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Friday's clash with the Thunder. Gibson is averaging 7.7 FanDuel points per game this season. His salary is $3,800.
Kerr: 'There's a chance' Andrew Wiggins (illness) could play in Golden State's Saturday contest
According to head coach Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (illness) could play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. After a 15 game absence with an illness and a right adductor injury, Wiggins appears closer to a return with a full practice on Friday. Expect Donte DiVincenzo to play a second unit role if Wiggins is active on Saturday.
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate available off the bench on Thursday
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Tate is active on Thursday but will come off the bench with Eric Gordon remaining in the starting lineup. Our models expect Tate to play 16.7 minutes against Utah. Tate's Thursday projection...
