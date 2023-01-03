Read full article on original website
Dennis Doyle Carlisle, 60, of Brownwood
Dennis Doyle Carlisle, age 60, of Brownwood passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for Dennis will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery. The family will receive friends...
Kenneth “Kenny” Cox, 81, of Brownwood
Kenneth “Kenny” Cox, age 81, of Brownwood passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Marilyn Kay Tharp, 68
Marilyn Kay Tharp, age 68 passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. A Celebration of her Life is scheduled for 2 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel in Early. Marilyn was born July 23, 1954 in Brownwood, TX to Floyd and Faye Hall. She attended...
Lula Ann Hawkins, 79, of Brownwood
Lula Ann Hawkins, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, December 19, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Celebration of Life for Lula will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Austin Avenue Church of Christ in Brownwood. Interment will be private at a later date.
June Roberts, 93, of Goldthwaite
June Roberts, 93 of Goldthwaite, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, January 6, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 7, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church in Goldthwaite. Interment will be at Goldthwaite...
Catherine “MeMaw” Parks, 73
Catherine “MeMaw” Parks, age 73, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Celebration of Life for Catherine will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Bangs Cemetery Tabernacle with Don Armstrong officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Gene Allen Hartin, 79, of Bangs
Gene Allen Hartin, 79, of Bangs, Texas passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023. Celebration of Life/Visitation for Gene Allen Hartin will be Sunday, January 8th, 2023 from 2-4 pm at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Gene was born on December 10, 1943 in Seminole, TX. He served in the U....
Franklin D. Scott, 75, of Gustine
Franklin D. Scott of Gustine, TX, passed away peacefully at home on his 75th birthday – January 2, 2023. He had recently been diagnosed with metastatic liver cancer. Like many of Frank’s adventures, his passing came on fast and was somewhat unpredictable. Born to Gertrude (Robertson) and Elbert...
Shirley Ann (Braxton) Brinson, 85, of Early
Shirley Ann (Braxton) Brinson, 85, of Early, Texas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023. A celebration of Life service will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, 2 PM, Saturday, January 7, 2023. Shirley was born September 23, 1937 in Evergreen, Alabama and raised in Florida. Shirley married Clyde Brinson, the...
Robert Parker Neff, Jr., 79, of Santa Anna
Robert Parker Neff, Jr. age 79 of Santa Anna, Texas passed to the arms of Jesus on Monday, January 2, 2023 at his residence. Services will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion with Bro. David McLean officiating. Robert was born May...
Robert Bara, 59, of Fort Worth, formerly of Brady
Robert Bara, age 59, of Ft. Worth, Texas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home in Ft. Worth. Robert was born June 27, 1963 in Brady, Texas to Severo Bara, Sr. and Angelina (Hernandez) Bara. Robert grew up in Brady and moved to Ft. Worth in 2006. He worked as an electrician for many years. He was a good man. He was jolly, full of fun and the life of the party. He was always ready to help anybody who needed it. He was a Cowboys fan, a youth sports coach and the best Grandpa and Dad. He loved fishing, hunting and off-roading. He was a Catholic and a member of St. Patrick Cathedral in Ft. Worth.
VFW Fish Fry Fundraiser is Friday
VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary will host a fish fry fundraiser for the Brown County between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at 2300 Stephen F. Austin. Pick up and delivery orders only, there will be no dine in. Delivery will be available in the Brownwood and Early...
Wayland Doyle Hood, 63
Wayland Doyle Hood, 63 passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, January 7th at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, with interment to follow at Blanket Cemetery. Wayland was born on Wednesday, January 28, 1959 in Comanche, TX to Douglas and...
Jerbear Imaging Ribbon Cutting Held
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Jerbear Imaging on Monday, January 2nd. Sibling duo, Jason Gill and Joyce Morris of Blanket, TX have launched their new family business JerBear Imaging- a mobile ultrasound business. They offer 4D ultrasound for expecting mothers and pregnancy confirmation for livestock and breeders. They also provide litter counts for dog and cat breeders as well as livestock to confirm pregnancies.
Jury Duty Canceled
“Jurors who received a jury duty notice for Monday, January 9, 2023 at 8:45 AM in Brownwood, Texas from the Brown County District Clerk, Cheryl Jones, do not need to appear.”
Greg Cedillo Appointed TxDOT Brownwood District Engineer
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) recently appointed Greg Cedillo, P.E. as the Brownwood District Engineer, effective January 1, 2023. Cedillo began his career with TxDOT in 1999 after graduating from Texas Tech University. He served as an engineering assistant in the Lubbock District until 2002 when he transferred to the Wichita Falls District as an Assistant Area Engineer in the Graham Area Office. After earning his license as a professional engineer in 2004, Cedillo transferred to the Fort Worth District’s Central Design office. In 2005, he was named the Wise County Assistant Area Engineer and worked with maintenance, design, and construction.
Entries Total 1,723 for 71st Annual Brown County Youth Fair
There will be 418 exhibitors presenting a total of 1,723 entries at this year’s Brown County Youth Fair which runs all next week. Exhibitors representing each community in Brown County will make their way to the fair grounds in south Brownwood. This includes 31 entries in Ag Mechanics, 827 entries in home economics, 84 pens of rabbits, 253 sheep, 320 swine, 64 steers and heifers and 144 goats.
Pig Project to Benefit Good Samaritan Ministries
The 71st Annual Brown County Youth Fair next week also marks the return of Good Samaritan Ministries’ Pig Project. Larry Schwartz, who passed away in 2019, initially started the Pig Project associated with the Brown County Youth Fair along with Kirby Cabler. Ruth Schwartz, Larry’s wife, passed away in February 2021 and thus Good Samaritan Ministries officially renamed the program the Larry and Ruth Schwartz Memorial Pig Project.
Lady Lions and Lions Basketball Teams Lose Tuesday Night
The Brownwood Lady Lions and Lions basketball teams suffered losses on Tuesday night. The Lady Lions lost to Marble Falls 60-37. Next up is 4A number one in Texas Glen Rose, a district game for the Lady Lions, this Friday afternoon at 5:45 pm at Warren Gym. Glen Rose is 25-1 on the season so far. This game is also the first KOXE basketball broadcast of the season. Listen on the radio, on the KOXE website or KOXE App.
Brownwood State of the City Address Set for January 27
Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes will present his annual State of the City address at the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Friday, January 27th. The luncheon will take place at Howard Payne University Mabee Center in the Bullion Suites from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Cost is $17 per person and includes lunch.
