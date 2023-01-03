ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Play 4 Day” game were:

8-8-5-1

(eight, eight, five, one)

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

