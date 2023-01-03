Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play 4 Day’ game

VILLANOVA, PA – On Saturday, November 19, Villanova University and Delaware University faced off in their last regular season game of 2022. The Villanova Wildcats were able to secure the win against the Delaware Blue Hens, beating them 29-26 for the “Battle of the Blue” trophy. Although Villanova did not make the FCS playoffs, winning the Battle of the Blue was a positive end to their 2022 season.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO