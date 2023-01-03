ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

9-9-1-1, FB: 2

(nine, nine, one, one; FB: two)

fox5dc.com

$1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Virginia

A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million has been sold in Virginia, according to lottery officials. That ticket matched the first five winning numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number. However, no ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the $785 million jackpot. So the jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing rolls to an estimated $940 million.
southarkansassun.com

Up To $1,691 SNAP Benefits Will Be Loaded To EBT Cards in Virginia

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits remained as one of the most reliable sources of extra money for American families and this will be extended this month in Virginia. SNAP Benefits in Virginia. Millions of Americans still rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits. This has helped them...
The Associated Press

Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police to a small regional airport near the Idaho border and handed over to local authorities Wednesday evening. Uniformed law enforcement officers were waiting on the tarmac for the the Pennsylvania State Police plane to land, and then they escorted the handcuffed Kohberger to a caravan of five vehicles for the short drive from Washington across the Idaho border. Kohberger’s arrival means the court documents filed in his case should soon be unsealed, potentially shedding some light on Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson’s reasons for accusing Kohburger.
