ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Study names this Texas city the most competitive rental market in Texas; Can you guess what it is?

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49bJCA_0k2Ajvqs00

DALLAS (KDAF) — It is no secret that plenty of Americans packed up and moved to Texas in the past few years, making the state and North Texas a more competitive rental market.

But which markets in Texas were the most competitive in the last year?

A new report from RentCafe gives us some insight. They rated each rental market in Texas to find out which ones are the most and least competitive in the state.

According to their findings, El Paso was the hottest area for renting an apartment in 2022. Dallas ranked 3rd in the Lone Star State.

Here are some findings regarding Dallas:

  • In 2022, more than 62% of apartment dwellers in Dallas decided to stay put and renew their leases, while more than a third went apartment hunting.
  • As a result, competition among renters was strong, with 14 apartment seekers applying for each available unit in Dallas .
  • Apartments in Dallas filled up in 31 days . During peak rental season the average vacancy days stretched to 29. Occupancy rates in this bustling metro reached 95.1% this year.
  • The Lone Star State is known for its strong pace in apartment construction and Dallas is the market that shines in the development category, thanks to a 2.1% increase in rental supply .

For the full report, visit RentCafe .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 1

SoFedUp
3d ago

El Paso, Houston and Dallas may have been "Hot Commodities" - Until "Biden's Chosen People" Charged in - Like they Owned the place and Took Over!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

These Texas cities ranked among 2023’s best cities for jobs in US: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — We’ve officially made it to 2023 and the new year can bring loads of opportunities whether that’s new experiences, new relationships, or even a new job. A new job comes with new responsibilities but usually, that means more pay too, so the adventure of a new job is always welcome. But where you find a new job is just as important as the job itself, so, where are you supposed to look?
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

What's Driving So Many People and Businesses From California to Texas?

When we hear the phrase, "Don't California my Texas," culture and politics are some of the first things that come to mind. But one of the more tangible things that could be imported is the housing market. "I think there's a rational factor and then maybe a not-so-rational factor," said...
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit

You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
TEXAS STATE
Talk 1340

This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace

Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Stone Home in Frisco, TX Has a Stunning Wine Cellar

Let’s be honest Frisco, Texas has some of the most high-end homes in the state of Texas including many of your favorite Dallas Cowboys like Ezekiel Elliott. While this home might not make you next door neighbors with one of your favorite athletes, you will be living in a home just as nice as some of them. Plus, it’s very possible that celebs and athletes are right down the street. This home in Frisco is incredible as it’s made of stone and has so many amenities to offer.
FRISCO, TX
KDAF

KDAF

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy