Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
kptv.com
Camas driftwood artist makes masterpieces out of nature
CAMAD Ore. (KPTV) - Scott Kluka, an artist from Camas, can look at a piece of driftwood and see a whole world. From mermaids to big foot, angels to horses, he turns nature into art. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise shows us how he creates these larger-than-life pieces. You can...
Preservationists say windows at former Portland Korean Church are worth saving. Are they Povey Brothers glass?
The pending demolition of the former Portland Korean Church brought preservationists to downtown Portland to see Tuesday’s fire damage. Among their questions: Can any of the stained-glass windows still intact above the doors to the 118-year-old building be saved? And are the windows, which feature opalescent glass, products of the famed Povey Brothers Art Glass Studio, the Portland-based company known as “Tiffany of the Northwest”?
Eater
Magna Kubo Is Bringing Filipino-Style Rotisserie Meats to Beaverton
Since Carlo Lamagna opened Magna Kusina in 2019, both the chef and restaurant have garnered praise on local and national levels for their modern spins on classic Filipino dishes. Next, Lamagna intends to familiarize Portlanders with another facet of Filipino cuisine: lechon. Magna Kubo, a lechoneria — or restaurant that specializes in rotisserie meats — will arrive in Beaverton this spring, as first reported by the Oregonian.
Portland’s NOLA Doughnuts goes out of business
The Portland donut shop NOLA Doughnuts — known for its square, croissant-style “La’ssant” donuts and classic beignets — suddenly and permanently shuttered all of its locations on Jan. 5.
Singer Woody Guthrie’s rented flat in Lents is for sale; his Portland legacy remains
Social activist and songwriter Woody Guthrie spent less than a month in Portland, but 82 years later, his legacy for capturing American life and landscapes endures. He wrote ”Roll On, Columbia, Roll On” along with more than two dozen other songs in an inspirational flurry while traveling the Pacific Northwest in May 1941.
WWEEK
How to Save Portland
Now is the moment for Portland to shake things up. You can practically taste the appetite for change in the air. In the past year, Portland voters have approved a complete overhaul of city government, combining several reforms into a recipe that’s never been cooked up anywhere else. Meanwhile, the mayor’s office is trying something nearly everyone scoffed at: moving people now sleeping on the streets into 250-capacity encampments.
WWEEK
Downtown Is a Ghost Town. Create a Six-Block Carless Square in the Heart of Portland.
Problem: Downtown is a ghost town. Idea: Create a six-block Carless Square in the heart of Portland. Urban planners have long said foot traffic is the key ingredient of a healthy, thriving downtown core. Right now, that’s exactly what Portland is missing. Some downtown blocks, like those along Broadway,...
Yelp says these are the Portland metro’s top ramen spots
We asked Yelp which ramen restaurants were the city's all-time favorites, and here were the top seven.
Eater
Portland Restaurateur Tommy Habetz Is in the Hospital After a Brain Hemorrhage
Portland chef Tommy Habetz, known for his restaurants Bunk Sandwiches and Pizza Jerk, suffered a brain hemorrhage on December 22, Willamette Week first reported. Habetz was at home with his son when the hemorrhage occurred. After his son called 9-1-1, Habetz arrived at Providence for emergency surgery to relieve the pressure in his brain. He is currently in the intensive care unit and is expected to remain in the hospital for two to three months.
WWEEK
Portland Is Wasting Its Waterfront. Mimic Vancouver (Washington, Not B.C.!).
Problem: Portland is wasting its waterfront. Idea: Mimic Vancouver (Washington, not B.C.!) For years, Portlanders have sneered at their neighbor to the north, calling it Vantucky and smirking the way Manhattanites do when talking about New Jersey. Anyone persisting in that haughty attitude should pay a visit to the Vancouver...
Eater
G-Love Owner Garrett Benedict’s Favorite Portland Restaurants and Food Carts
Welcome to Dining Confidential, a monthly column in which local chefs talk about their favorite places in Portland, highlighting their own restaurant’s ethos, sharing fun personal takes, and fostering a community spirit. Know of a chef you’d like to see featured? Let us know via our tip line.
pdxpipeline.com
Win Tickets: Super Secret Band @ The Goodfoot Pub & Lounge | Rock, Jam, Dark Jazz, Blues, Funk
We’re excited to host Super Secret Band for a 3-show Thursday residency this January (1/12, 1/19, 1/26). SSB is a funky, spacey festival band with rock fangs, jazz horns, and a powerful rhythm section. Their sound includes rock, jam, dark jazz, blues, funk and ambient sections that space all the way out. The band’s instrumental core highlights improvisational expression from a rotating cast of guest musicians creating a different Super Secret Experience each time.
WWEEK
The City Is Dismal After Hours. Open a Waffle House.
Problem: The city is dismal after hours. Idea: Open a Waffle House. Portland isn’t dead. It’s just dead after 10 pm. When the lights went out last March at The Roxy diner on Southwest Harvey Milk Street, it wasn’t just the end of 27 years of serving pancakes and camaraderie to the LGBTQ+ kids and scruffy misfits. It was the demise of the last 24-hour indoor restaurant in central Portland.
WWEEK
Make Inner Eastside Residential Neighborhoods Three Stories Tall
Problem: Not nearly enough housing stock. Idea: Make inner eastside residential neighborhoods three stories tall. Since the Portland City Council declared a housing emergency in 2015, conditions have only gotten worse. Two indicators tell the story: The city’s residential rental vacancy rate—1.8%—is among the nation’s lowest and about a third of the rate in desirable cities such as Austin and Seattle. Second, even though Portland’s population declined 1.7% last year amid a tsunami of bad publicity, home prices rose. The results of the housing shortfall show on the sidewalks: The January 2022 homeless count found a big increase from 2019.
Portland woman claims it's a 'piece of cake' to be homeless in city
Outreach worker Kevin Dahlgren showcased the homeless crisis in Portland, Oregon, by telling the story of Wendy, a homeless woman looking for work.
Can’t-miss Portland restaurants to visit in 2023, according to Foodie Snitch
Portland-based social media influencer, Emily Greene, joined Everyday Northwest to share 2023's can't miss restaurants in the Rose City.
camasonian.com
Feature: Jerry Kotsovos, Camas’ Most Admired Runner
Jerry Kotsovos is an icon in the Camas community. Kotsovos is constantly seen jogging around Camas neighborhoods, rain or shine. Kotsovos is recognized for being an inspiration, currently holding a running streak of 200 days, but in his late 60’s and early 70’s, went 1,943 days straight of running.
kptv.com
New details emerge on downtown Portland historic church fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There are new details emerging about the massive fire that burned the Old Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland. The blaze erupted just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and it took 80 firefighters to get the fire under control. Eyewitnesses who live and work nearby say the...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Oregon is Number One (In Voting), the Thursday "Dog of the Day," and Republican Clown Car Continues Sloooooow Crash
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Are you curious...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
