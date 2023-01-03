VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
08-15-17-25-34
(eight, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $296,000
Cash4Life
05-14-27-46-53, Cash Ball: 4
(five, fourteen, twenty-seven, forty-six, fifty-three; Cash Ball: four)
Mega Millions
25-29-33-41-44, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 4
(twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $940,000,000
Pick 3 Day
7-2-2, FB: 1
(seven, two, two; FB: one)
Pick 3 Night
0-3-5, FB: 1
(zero, three, five; FB: one)
Pick 4 Day
9-9-1-1, FB: 2
(nine, nine, one, one; FB: two)
Pick 4 Night
5-6-0-1, FB: 8
(five, six, zero, one; FB: eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 291,000,000
Comments / 0