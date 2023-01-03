ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

game-news24.com

No current Substantive Settlement talks to Microsoft over Activision Blizzard, Says FTC

Last week, a report from the United States Federal Trace Commission stated that the SFTC is suing Microsoft antitrust in an attempt to block the company’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. While the trial is going to move forward, it seems that Microsoft and the agency haven’t yet started negotiating the same settlement.
Engadget

Microsoft is reportedly integrating ChatGPT's technology into Bing

Microsoft's Bing search engine might soon become more attuned to users' needs and return results in a more human-like fashion. According to The Information, the tech giant is planning to incorporate the OpenAI software powering ChatGPT into Bing in hopes that it can help the company catch up to (or maybe even outshine) Google. Microsoft invested $1 billion in OpenAI back in 2019, and more recent reports said it's in talks with the Elon Musk-founded startup for a follow-up investment. Now, The Information is reporting that Microsoft's initial investment included an agreement to incorporate some aspects of GPT into Bing.
Futurism

People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk

It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...

