Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

7-2-2, FB: 1

(seven, two, two; FB: one)

Related
OK Lottery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Friday:. (five, seven, eight, twenty-two, twenty-eight) (three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $940,000,000. Pick 3. 3-5-7 (three, five, seven) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fox5dc.com

$1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Virginia

A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million has been sold in Virginia, according to lottery officials. That ticket matched the first five winning numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number. However, no ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the $785 million jackpot. So the jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing rolls to an estimated $940 million.
VIRGINIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Up To $1,691 SNAP Benefits Will Be Loaded To EBT Cards in Virginia

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits remained as one of the most reliable sources of extra money for American families and this will be extended this month in Virginia. SNAP Benefits in Virginia. Millions of Americans still rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Benefits. This has helped them...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Youngkin says tax cuts can give Virginia a win against other states

(The Center Square) – Heading into the second year of his term, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he wants to “compete to win” with other states when it comes to attracting business and people to the Commonwealth. That was the main takeaway from a speech given by the governor Thursday, when he touted proposed budget amendments to cut $1 billion in taxes and outlined his strategy to “win” in the Commonwealth. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Appalachian Power omitted important information from customers in October

Electric bills are a concern for local residentsPhoto byFré SonneveldonUnsplash. Appalachian Powerannounced in October that the average customer using about 1000 kilowatts of electricity monthly would see their bill increase by around $20.00. The utility stressed that they would not receive any of the money as it was going for the cost of fuel for electricity. A few weeks later AP announced an additional average increase of $30.00 a month and this time they acknowledged that they would benefit from the rate hike.
VIRGINIA STATE
