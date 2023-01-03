Read full article on original website
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913
KMBC.com
New 18th and Vine pedestrian plaza will open up the area for more events
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Plans for a new pedestrian plaza at Kansas City’s historic 18th and Vine District are moving forward. The plan includes pulling out curbs and sidewalks to make 18th Street from The Paseo to Woodland level. “We really started to look at being more of...
KMBC.com
After years of planning, Lathrop celebrates the opening of its large all-inclusive park
LATHROP, Mo. — A local community is finally opening its all-inclusive park after nearly four years of planning and fundraising. It's a 10,000-square-foot all-inclusive park in Lathrop, Missouri. A town of just a couple thousand people. "There was a need to replace the playground, so there was an original...
KMBC.com
'Eggflation' hitting Overland Park bakery hard
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Flour, eggs and sugar. The three most essential ingredients for running a bakery. "Everything we make has to have that," Best Regards owner Robert Duensing said. Recent economic inflation has the bakery owner struggling to get the basics. "The price of sugar is up about...
northeastnews.net
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Restaurant Week to bring special menus, drinks and more
Lawrence restaurants are planning exclusive menus and deals for a 10-day culinary event. This year’s ninth annual Lawrence Restaurant Week will include a wide variety of foods and drinks found at locally owned businesses across town, according to a news release. There will be something — or many things — for everyone to try out.
This 11-year-old’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee; Here’s how he hopes to extend the shelf life of his young family business
The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an amount that takes two to three hours The post This 11-year-old’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee; Here’s how he hopes to extend the shelf life of his young family business appeared first on Startland News.
kcparent.com
Visiting the Johnson County Museum
The Johnson County Museum is one of the metro’s best resources for local history. With award-winning long-term exhibits featuring local history, including the beloved 1950s electric house and displays remembering local businesses, as well as changing exhibits, the museum is a great place to spend a day. Little ones love the hands-on play space at KidScape where they can play and imagine they are all grown up in a pint-sized interactive village.
KCTV 5
Olathe Schools begin rolling bus route blackouts starting Thursday
If you or your dog live in the Midwest, you need to be aware of a potentially fatal disease called canine dysautonomia. A Pleasant Hill man is trying to raise awareness about the disease after he lost his dog to the illness. Technical skills training for Northland high schools gets...
kcur.org
As taxes explode on Kansas City's Westside, homeowners get breaks normally saved for developers
Situated along Avenida Cesar E Chavez in Kansas City’s Westside neighborhood, Alice Gomez’s home is hard to miss. Large Chiefs flags decorate the fence. Holiday lights are strung around the fence and roof. Inside, on a chilly December afternoon, the furnace roars in the cozy living room. Gomez,...
inkansascity.com
Coming Soon! The Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of 2023
This year, small is the new big, as restaurant and bar owners are opening tiny spaces that they hope will cost less but earn more. The smaller the space, the more personal the experience is for both the restaurant and the guest. The stories behind some of these new locations feels tied to a more emotional place than ever before, as chefs and bartenders are taking nothing for granted after what they have been though with the pandemic. Many are looking for opportunities for connection by creating culinary experiences that encourage one-on-one interaction either between guests or between the guest and the chef, bartender, or service professional.
Is This the Most Underrated Destination in Missouri? CNN Says Yes
CNN Travel just released its list of the most underrated destination and Missouri's second-largest city makes the list. When you're making your plans for spring break or vacation think west. St. Louis is a fun and exciting city, Branson has so much year-round, and the Lake of the Ozarks is a party place, but don't forget about Kansas City. There is something for everything in the family, from a baseball game, take in a Chiefs game or soccer. There are a ton of restaurants to try, Worlds of Fun for the kids, and if you like jazz, jazz clubs all over the city. According to CNN Travel, Kansas City is the most underrated destination in Missouri.
republic-online.com
No. 9: Paola Crossings
PAOLA — Progress is being made on the Paola Crossings development as the site is being prepared for the construction of a Casey’s convenience store, Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru and other potential future businesses. The Paola Crossings development is located at the intersection of Baptiste Drive and Hedge...
Ed Eilert, a long-time leader in Johnson County, retires
Johnson County Commissioner Ed Eilert retires after 44 years serving the public from teacher to mayor to county commissioner.
Kansas City, Missouri, police locate 91-year-old woman
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have located a 91-year-old woman who had been missing since September 2022.
KMBC.com
De Soto city council approves final plans for Panasonic plant
DE SOTO, Kan. — The work on the newPanasonic plant in De Soto city has begun. Soon, the 9,000-acre land site will be the birthplace of new batteries for electric cars. City officials approved the Astra Enterprise Park final plan, which includes details of lots, streets, buildings, parks, and other features.
Frontier Airlines begins nonstop service from Kansas City to Phoenix
Frontier Airlines now offers a nonstop flight from the Kansas City International Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Former CFO sentenced for embezzling $3.1M from Kansas City company
A former CFO for Kansas City-based Genesys Industrial Corporation will serve six years in prison for embezzling $3.1 million from the company.
Johnson County resident claims $92M Powerball jackpot
A Johnson County resident started their new year off with a $92 million Powerball jackpot win, the Kansas Lottery announced Friday.
Kansas City Fire Chief Donna Lake announces retirement
Kansas City Fire Chief Donna Lake announced Tuesday her retirement from the fire department after more than 30 years of service.
wiproud.com
New terminal at KCI airport to open soon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Construction of a brand new $1.5 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport is nearly finished. Inside the skeleton of the roughly 1 million square-foot terminal, more than half of the artwork — created by multiple artists after an intensive selection process — has been installed. Two moving walkways will expedite transfers between two concourses which house a total of 39 gates.
