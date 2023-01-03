ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

KMBC.com

'Eggflation' hitting Overland Park bakery hard

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Flour, eggs and sugar. The three most essential ingredients for running a bakery. "Everything we make has to have that," Best Regards owner Robert Duensing said. Recent economic inflation has the bakery owner struggling to get the basics. "The price of sugar is up about...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
northeastnews.net

Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End

Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence Restaurant Week to bring special menus, drinks and more

Lawrence restaurants are planning exclusive menus and deals for a 10-day culinary event. This year’s ninth annual Lawrence Restaurant Week will include a wide variety of foods and drinks found at locally owned businesses across town, according to a news release. There will be something — or many things — for everyone to try out.
LAWRENCE, KS
Startland News

This 11-year-old’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee; Here’s how he hopes to extend the shelf life of his young family business

The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an amount that takes two to three hours The post This 11-year-old’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee; Here’s how he hopes to extend the shelf life of his young family business appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kcparent.com

Visiting the Johnson County Museum

The Johnson County Museum is one of the metro’s best resources for local history. With award-winning long-term exhibits featuring local history, including the beloved 1950s electric house and displays remembering local businesses, as well as changing exhibits, the museum is a great place to spend a day. Little ones love the hands-on play space at KidScape where they can play and imagine they are all grown up in a pint-sized interactive village.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Olathe Schools begin rolling bus route blackouts starting Thursday

If you or your dog live in the Midwest, you need to be aware of a potentially fatal disease called canine dysautonomia. A Pleasant Hill man is trying to raise awareness about the disease after he lost his dog to the illness. Technical skills training for Northland high schools gets...
OLATHE, KS
inkansascity.com

Coming Soon! The Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of 2023

This year, small is the new big, as restaurant and bar owners are opening tiny spaces that they hope will cost less but earn more. The smaller the space, the more personal the experience is for both the restaurant and the guest. The stories behind some of these new locations feels tied to a more emotional place than ever before, as chefs and bartenders are taking nothing for granted after what they have been though with the pandemic. Many are looking for opportunities for connection by creating culinary experiences that encourage one-on-one interaction either between guests or between the guest and the chef, bartender, or service professional.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Is This the Most Underrated Destination in Missouri? CNN Says Yes

CNN Travel just released its list of the most underrated destination and Missouri's second-largest city makes the list. When you're making your plans for spring break or vacation think west. St. Louis is a fun and exciting city, Branson has so much year-round, and the Lake of the Ozarks is a party place, but don't forget about Kansas City. There is something for everything in the family, from a baseball game, take in a Chiefs game or soccer. There are a ton of restaurants to try, Worlds of Fun for the kids, and if you like jazz, jazz clubs all over the city. According to CNN Travel, Kansas City is the most underrated destination in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
republic-online.com

No. 9: Paola Crossings

PAOLA — Progress is being made on the Paola Crossings development as the site is being prepared for the construction of a Casey’s convenience store, Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru and other potential future businesses. The Paola Crossings development is located at the intersection of Baptiste Drive and Hedge...
PAOLA, KS
KMBC.com

De Soto city council approves final plans for Panasonic plant

DE SOTO, Kan. — The work on the newPanasonic plant in De Soto city has begun. Soon, the 9,000-acre land site will be the birthplace of new batteries for electric cars. City officials approved the Astra Enterprise Park final plan, which includes details of lots, streets, buildings, parks, and other features.
DE SOTO, KS
wiproud.com

New terminal at KCI airport to open soon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Construction of a brand new $1.5 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport is nearly finished. Inside the skeleton of the roughly 1 million square-foot terminal, more than half of the artwork — created by multiple artists after an intensive selection process — has been installed. Two moving walkways will expedite transfers between two concourses which house a total of 39 gates.
KANSAS CITY, MO

