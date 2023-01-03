Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Damar Hamlin: 5 Things About NFL Player, 24, Who Collapsed During Game
Damar Hamlin, who plays for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed during the team’s Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old safety tackled another player, and although he initially stood up, he fell to the ground on the field and suffered cardiac arrest. CPR was administered for 10 minutes...
ktalnews.com
Damar Hamlin awake at hospital, showing “remarkable improvement”
CINCINNATI (WIVB) — According to doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam initially broke the news that Hamlin was awake via Twitter. “Our boy...
Damar Hamlin's Family Says Stop Blaming Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins for Clash at Paycor Stadium
Hamlin's uncle notes that the Buffalo Bills safety's health is improving.
NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury
Note: This is about an ongoing situation. Further posts and updates will be made as more information becomes available. An awful incident between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football has caused the game to be suspended in the first quarter following a truly terrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Read more... The post Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stadium reaction after scary collapse from Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday game
Buffalo Bills safety, 24-year-old Damar Hamlin, collapsed on the field during the Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter, inducing worry and fear for fans watching at home and especially in the stadium.
NFL Suspends Monday Night Football Following Devastating On-Field Collapse
Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals has officially been postponed. The decision comes just over an hour after coaches and officials temporarily suspended play following the terrifying collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin is currently in critical condition at the ...
The NFL Canceled the Game for Damar Hamlin. It Didn't After Chuck Hughes Died on the Field in 1971
Hughes remains the only NFL player to die after collapsing on the field. The teams did not suspend the game—but instead played the final minute as medics tried to save Hughes.
Damar Hamlin collapse felt eerily similar for Kansas family
There's never a moment in James McGinnis' life there aren't obvious reminders of what happened on the football field back in 2014.
saturdaytradition.com
NFL releases statement on evening postponement of Bills-Bengals following Damar Hamlin collapse
The NFL has released a statement on the evening postponement of Monday Night Football’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. The game was originally temporarily suspended after Damar Hamlin, a 24-year old safety out of Pitt, collapsed on the field after tackling Bengals WR Tee Higgins. Joe...
Eagles try one final time to clinch top spot in NFC with win
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Here’s a familiar refrain these days around Philly: All the Eagles have to do is win one game and they are the NFC East champions, hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC, have a postseason bye and own home-field advantage in the playoffs. The...
NFL moving toward canceling Bills-Bengals game?
No NFL game has been canceled since the 1987 season, when a players’ strike led to a 15-game campaign, and CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones notes no game has started and not been completed in league history. The league rescheduled its Week 2 games in 2001, after the September 11 attacks led to their postponement, and put Tuesdays and Wednesdays in play for COVID-19-affected contests in 2020 and ’21. Three days after the Bills-Bengals game’s postponement, the league has not announced a plan.
