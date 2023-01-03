ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Here’s Where Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Landed in First NBA All-Star Voting Returns

The Boston Celtics very well may have two starters in the 2022-23 NBA All-Star Game. The NBA's annual exhibition clash between the league's best will tip-off on Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena and Boston could be well represented. The league released its first All-Star voting returns Thursday afternoon and both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum finished in fourth place in frontcourt and guard voting.
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Los Angeles Auditioned Seasoned NBA Center Last Week

It appears DeMarcus Cousins isn't the only veteran big man being considered for a roster spot by your Los Angeles Lakers. Marc Stein reports that Los Angeles took a look at longtime Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller while in Charlotte for an eventual 121-115 Lakers win, powered by a Herculean effort from All-Star forward LeBron James (43 points, 11 rebounds, six assists).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Steve Clifford Post Game Media vs Grizzlies

Steve Clifford spoke to the Charlotte media following their 131-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Pelicans Welcome Red-Hot Nets On National TV

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans (24-14) will host the Brooklyn Nets (25-13) Friday evening in the Smoothie King Center. This game will be nationally televised on ESPN and the Pelicans are expecting a sellout crowd. New Orleans and Brooklyn met on opening night to start the season. The Pelicans defeated the Nets 130-108 in Brooklyn back on October 19. This time around the Nets are the hottest team in the NBA.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Report: NFL Decides Bills-Bengals ‘MNF’ Game Will Not Resume

The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was began on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The original postponement came after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. The Monday Night Football game was suspended and later postponed in the first...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

‘No Exact Timetable’: Mavs’ Josh Green Offers Injury Update

The Dallas Mavericks have been without Josh Green in their lineup since following their 124-115 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He suffered an elbow injury that has kept him out for over a month. The Mavs have practiced twice since returning from their recent road trip. During the portion of...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Is Danuel House Jr. Out of 76ers’ Rotation? Doc Rivers Explains

Unless a player is in the Philadelphia 76ers’ starting five, or they’re Georges Niang, then gaining steady minutes in the rotation is a tough competition, as spots are not guaranteed. Sixers veteran Danuel House Jr. is the latest to find that out. In the offseason, House joined the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

76ers vs. Bulls: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on their home court to host the Chicago Bulls. Earlier in the week, the Sixers kicked off their slate with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. After getting revenge against the Pelicans, Philadelphia picked up its second-straight win. On Wednesday, the...
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Starting Lineups for Hornets at Bucks

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Centre Daily

Myles Garret Takes Mike Tomlin Phrase to Describe Teammate Blowout

PITTSBURGH -- Tomlinisms are no secret across the NFL these days, and it appears one Cleveland Browns player has caught on to a classic by the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach. Browns defense end Myles Garrett was addressing the current situation with teammate Jadeveon Clowney, who was sent home for sharing his frustration with the team's defensive plan.
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Turner, Haliburton leads Pacers past Trail Blazers 108-99

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton cranked up the offense during Friday night's final stretch. Everyone else embraced doing the dirty work on defense. Together, it was an unbeatable combination. With Haliburton scoring seven of his 15 points in the final six minutes, Myles Turner protecting the rim and Aaron Nesmith...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Ranking Broncos’ Most Linked HC Candidates in 2023

The Denver Broncos must get the next head coach hire correct. That search begins after the final game of the season. The Broncos have stated that the interview process begins the week of January 9 and are committed to doing what it takes to get the coach they want and need. There is a long list of candidates who could get an interview, but there are only a handful that the new Walton/Penner ownership group at Dove Valley has been linked to at the moment.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

East Carolina visits Memphis after Davis’ 31-point outing

East Carolina Pirates (10-6, 1-2 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (11-4, 1-1 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the East Carolina Pirates after Kendric Davis scored 31 points in Memphis' 96-89 loss to the Tulane Green Wave. The Tigers are 7-0 on their home court. Memphis averages 16.3 assists per game to...
MEMPHIS, TN
Centre Daily

Cleveland Browns Players Speak on Impact of Bills Damar Hamlin Situation

In a recent Cleveland Browns team meeting, the first thing that was brought up was Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. "Team meeting, first thing we brought up is that situation. We're all praying for him," running back Nick Chubb revealed on Tuesday. The situation around Hamlin collapsing on the field...
CLEVELAND, OH

