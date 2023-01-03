Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Isaac Okoro starting in Wednesday's lineup, Lamar Stevens to bench
Cleveland Cavaliers small forward Isaac Okoro is starting in Wednesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Okoro will make his ninth start at small forward after Lamar Stevens was given a bench role on Wednesday. In a matchup against a Suns' team ranked 13th in defensive rating, Okoro's FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (rib) questionable for Nets on Friday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Warren is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.3 minutes against New Orleans. Warren's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hayward continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is doubtful to face Milwaukee on Friday. Jalen McDaniels started in his place on Wednesday and could do so again on Friday. McDaniels' Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Kenrich Williams coming off the bench for Thunder on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder center Kenrich Williams is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Williams will return to the bench on Wednesday with Jaylin Williams back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Kenrich Williams to play 17.9 minutes against Orlando. Williams' Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee, illness) DNP on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee, illness) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 18's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones opened the week with a missed practice on Wednesday due to an illness and a knee issue. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Jones' Week...
numberfire.com
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (ankle) DNP on Thursday
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 18's game against the Arizona Cardinals. McCaffrey missed his second consecutive practice of the week on Thursday. McCaffrey did do some work during warmups and said he "feels great" and that Wednesday's missed practice was precautionary. David Lombardi of The Athletics said it sounds like McCaffrey will be available to play on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Carson Wentz likely inactive for Commanders' finale
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz will likely be inactive Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys. Wentz stepped back into the starting role last week over Taylor Heinicke, but he only completed 16 of 28 attempts for 143 yards and 3 interceptions as the Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention. Heinicke is expected to start on Sunday and fifth-round rookie Sam Howell is also slated to play. Wentz doesn't have any guaranteed money on his contract after this season.
numberfire.com
Miami's Teddy Bridgewater (knee/finger) limited during Wednesday's practice
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee/finger) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Despite suffering a dislocated finger in Week 17, Bridgewater was able to log a limited session in Miami's first practice in preparation for their division showdown against the New York Jets. Expect Skylar Thompson to start under center...
numberfire.com
Seth Curry operating in second unit role for Nets on Wednesday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Curry will come off the bench after Royce O'Neale was named Wednesday's starter. In 12.9 expected minutes, our models project Curry to produce 6.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Alex Caruso (ankle) questionable on Friday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caruso is dealing with a right ankle sprain he suffered on Wednesday and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.9 minutes against Philadelphia.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes (shoulder) out on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Bryn Forbes (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Forbes has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against Portland. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Forbes is averaging...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 1/5/23: Will Luka Doncic and the Mavericks Beat Boston to Extend Their Winning Streak?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves (hamstring) unavailable Friday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (hamstring) is out for Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. Reaves started and played 32 minutes on Wednesday against the Miami Heat, but he might have injured his hamstring in the process. Lonnie Walker (knee) will also remain out Friday and Troy Brown Jr. (quad) is questionable, so Max Christie and Kendrick Nunn could see extra run.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against Charlotte. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 31.7 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.4...
numberfire.com
Orlando's Franz Wagner starting on Thursday, Caleb Houstan coming off the bench
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Wagner will return to the starting lineup on Thursday with Caleb Houstan moving back to the bench. Our models expect Wagner to play 33.5 minutes against the Grizzlies. Wagner's Thursday projection includes 19.2...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Willy Hernangomez (ankle) available on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hernangomez has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Friday's game against Brooklyn. Hernangomez is averaging 14.1 FanDuel points per game this season. His salary is $4,500.
numberfire.com
Joe Ingles (conditioning) unavailable Wednesday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Joe Ingles (return to competition reconditioning) is out Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. Ingles will sit out the second leg of the Bucks' back-to-back after he provided 18 bench minutes on Tuesday versus the Washington Wizards. Jrue Holiday (conditioning) and George Hill (illness) have also been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup. MarJon Beauchamp and A.J. Green will have more minutes available in Milwaukee's rotation.
numberfire.com
C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) questionable for Jets' Week 18 contest versus Miami
New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) is questionable to play in Week 18's game against the Miami Dolphins. After missing Friday's practice with a hamstring injury, Uzomah's status is currently unknown. Expect Tyler Conklin to play more snaps versus a Miami defense ranked 30th (12.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends if Uzomah is inactive.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate available off the bench on Thursday
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Tate is active on Thursday but will come off the bench with Eric Gordon remaining in the starting lineup. Our models expect Tate to play 16.7 minutes against Utah. Tate's Thursday projection...
numberfire.com
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp (thigh) probable Friday
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard MarJon Beauchamp (thigh) is probable for Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. Beauchamp should be fine to play, but Jrue Holiday (illness) is expected to return, so his role will be limited off the bench. numberFire's models project Beauchamp for 10.0 minutes and 7.8 FanDuel points on...
Comments / 0