New Orleans, LA

T.J. Warren (rib) questionable for Nets on Friday

Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Warren is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.3 minutes against New Orleans. Warren's Friday projection...
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Friday

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hayward continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is doubtful to face Milwaukee on Friday. Jalen McDaniels started in his place on Wednesday and could do so again on Friday. McDaniels' Friday projection includes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kenrich Williams coming off the bench for Thunder on Wednesday

Oklahoma City Thunder center Kenrich Williams is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Williams will return to the bench on Wednesday with Jaylin Williams back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Kenrich Williams to play 17.9 minutes against Orlando. Williams' Wednesday projection includes...
Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee, illness) DNP on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee, illness) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 18's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones opened the week with a missed practice on Wednesday due to an illness and a knee issue. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Jones' Week...
TAMPA, FL
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (ankle) DNP on Thursday

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 18's game against the Arizona Cardinals. McCaffrey missed his second consecutive practice of the week on Thursday. McCaffrey did do some work during warmups and said he "feels great" and that Wednesday's missed practice was precautionary. David Lombardi of The Athletics said it sounds like McCaffrey will be available to play on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Carson Wentz likely inactive for Commanders' finale

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz will likely be inactive Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys. Wentz stepped back into the starting role last week over Taylor Heinicke, but he only completed 16 of 28 attempts for 143 yards and 3 interceptions as the Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention. Heinicke is expected to start on Sunday and fifth-round rookie Sam Howell is also slated to play. Wentz doesn't have any guaranteed money on his contract after this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
Miami's Teddy Bridgewater (knee/finger) limited during Wednesday's practice

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee/finger) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Despite suffering a dislocated finger in Week 17, Bridgewater was able to log a limited session in Miami's first practice in preparation for their division showdown against the New York Jets. Expect Skylar Thompson to start under center...
NEW YORK STATE
Seth Curry operating in second unit role for Nets on Wednesday night

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Curry will come off the bench after Royce O'Neale was named Wednesday's starter. In 12.9 expected minutes, our models project Curry to produce 6.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bulls' Alex Caruso (ankle) questionable on Friday

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caruso is dealing with a right ankle sprain he suffered on Wednesday and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.9 minutes against Philadelphia.
CHICAGO, IL
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes (shoulder) out on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Bryn Forbes (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Forbes has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against Portland. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Forbes is averaging...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Austin Reaves (hamstring) unavailable Friday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (hamstring) is out for Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. Reaves started and played 32 minutes on Wednesday against the Miami Heat, but he might have injured his hamstring in the process. Lonnie Walker (knee) will also remain out Friday and Troy Brown Jr. (quad) is questionable, so Max Christie and Kendrick Nunn could see extra run.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against Charlotte. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 31.7 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.4...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Orlando's Franz Wagner starting on Thursday, Caleb Houstan coming off the bench

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Wagner will return to the starting lineup on Thursday with Caleb Houstan moving back to the bench. Our models expect Wagner to play 33.5 minutes against the Grizzlies. Wagner's Thursday projection includes 19.2...
ORLANDO, FL
Pelicans' Willy Hernangomez (ankle) available on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hernangomez has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Friday's game against Brooklyn. Hernangomez is averaging 14.1 FanDuel points per game this season. His salary is $4,500.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Joe Ingles (conditioning) unavailable Wednesday for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Joe Ingles (return to competition reconditioning) is out Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. Ingles will sit out the second leg of the Bucks' back-to-back after he provided 18 bench minutes on Tuesday versus the Washington Wizards. Jrue Holiday (conditioning) and George Hill (illness) have also been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup. MarJon Beauchamp and A.J. Green will have more minutes available in Milwaukee's rotation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) questionable for Jets' Week 18 contest versus Miami

New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) is questionable to play in Week 18's game against the Miami Dolphins. After missing Friday's practice with a hamstring injury, Uzomah's status is currently unknown. Expect Tyler Conklin to play more snaps versus a Miami defense ranked 30th (12.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends if Uzomah is inactive.
NEW YORK STATE
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate available off the bench on Thursday

Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Tate is active on Thursday but will come off the bench with Eric Gordon remaining in the starting lineup. Our models expect Tate to play 16.7 minutes against Utah. Tate's Thursday projection...
HOUSTON, TX
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp (thigh) probable Friday

Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard MarJon Beauchamp (thigh) is probable for Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. Beauchamp should be fine to play, but Jrue Holiday (illness) is expected to return, so his role will be limited off the bench. numberFire's models project Beauchamp for 10.0 minutes and 7.8 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI

