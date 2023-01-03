ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoddard County, MO

KFVS12

Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County

The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated:...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Hearing on moving Scott County sheriff's office held Fri. morning

Detectives are trying to track down two vehicles stolen from an Oak Ridge, Mo. dealership on two separate days. A Harrisburg man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Carterville. 2 dead in apparent murder/suicide. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A man and woman are dead in an...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. With...
CARTERVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Groundbreaking scheduled for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center

A man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Carterville. The ongoing legal battle between Scott County Commissioners and Sheriff Wes Drury goes back before a judge Friday morning, January 6. Child grooming investigation leads to arrest of McLeansboro man. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A coordinated investigation...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

2 cars stolen from dealership

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Detectives are trying to track down two vehicles stolen from an Oak Ridge, Mo. dealership on two separate days. According to a release from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, a 2015 Maroon Cadillac SRX was stolen from Wilsons’ Auto Sales sometime around Monday, January 2.
OAK RIDGE, MO
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/6

A man and woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Carterville. You can adopt Sadie from St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. Hearing on moving Scott County sheriff's office held Fri. morning. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The ongoing legal battle between Scott County Commissioners and Sheriff Wes Drury goes...
CARTERVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Legal battle between Scott County's commissioners and sheriff

A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law tonight, accused of harassing two local children. Police in Carbondale are investigating multiple shots fired last night on S. Forest Street. Investigators say it happened just before 6:40 last night. Carbondale...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Missouri tax on recreational marijuana

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move. Updated: 5 hours ago.
MISSOURI STATE
wjpf.com

One killed, one injured in Route 3 crash

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A 73-year-old Jonesboro man is dead after a three vehicle crash Monday in Union County. It happened at about 9:10 p.m. on Route 3, not far from Refuge Road. Illinois State Police say the 73-year-old was driving south when his car crossed the centerline,...
UNION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Man accused of running from police facing gun charges in Carbondale

A coordinated investigation between police in Benton and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office leads to an arrest in the sexual exploitation of two minors. Two charged with drug possession after traffic stops. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people following two separate traffic...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Woman charged with murder in connection with boyfriend's death

An Illinois woman is awaiting extradition to Kentucky on charges she killed her boyfriend in Paducah last year. A Kennett, Missouri man faces up to 150 years in prison for sexually assaulting two children. A Cape County jury convicted 57 year old Timothy Meding. Legal battle between Scott County's commissioners...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Flooded roads in Campbell, Mo.

KYTC reports a structure fire is blocking a portion of U.S. 68 near Aurora. A Murphsyboro woman was killed in a Jackson County crash on Wednesday, Dec. 7. MoDOT to hold public meeting about roundabout project in Gordonville. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. MoDOT is holding...
CAMPBELL, MO
Kait 8

1 injured in Poplar Bluff shooting

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning, January 4. According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of West Henry Street around 2:18 a.m. for a report of a man shot. Police say the man’s injuries were...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Illinois general assembly and assault weapon ban

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. With recreational marijuana now legal in Missouri, municipalities can tax local sales. Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Scott County Sheriff is...
ILLINOIS STATE

