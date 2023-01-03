Read full article on original website
Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale (illness) starting on Wednesday, Seth Curry to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. After missing one game with an illness, O'Neale will make his 35th start this season. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project O'Neale to score 23.3 FanDuel points. O'Neale's projection includes 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds,...
Cleveland's Isaac Okoro starting in Wednesday's lineup, Lamar Stevens to bench
Cleveland Cavaliers small forward Isaac Okoro is starting in Wednesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Okoro will make his ninth start at small forward after Lamar Stevens was given a bench role on Wednesday. In a matchup against a Suns' team ranked 13th in defensive rating, Okoro's FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate available off the bench on Thursday
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Tate is active on Thursday but will come off the bench with Eric Gordon remaining in the starting lineup. Our models expect Tate to play 16.7 minutes against Utah. Tate's Thursday projection...
Austin Reaves (hamstring) unavailable Friday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (hamstring) is out for Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. Reaves started and played 32 minutes on Wednesday against the Miami Heat, but he might have injured his hamstring in the process. Lonnie Walker (knee) will also remain out Friday and Troy Brown Jr. (quad) is questionable, so Max Christie and Kendrick Nunn could see extra run.
Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (illness) available on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nurkic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Minnesota on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 28.2 minutes against the Timberwolves. Nurkic's Wednesday projection includes 12.6 points, 10.4 rebounds,...
Joe Ingles (conditioning) unavailable Wednesday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Joe Ingles (return to competition reconditioning) is out Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. Ingles will sit out the second leg of the Bucks' back-to-back after he provided 18 bench minutes on Tuesday versus the Washington Wizards. Jrue Holiday (conditioning) and George Hill (illness) have also been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup. MarJon Beauchamp and A.J. Green will have more minutes available in Milwaukee's rotation.
T.J. Warren (rib) questionable for Nets on Friday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Warren is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.3 minutes against New Orleans. Warren's Friday projection...
Kenrich Williams coming off the bench for Thunder on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder center Kenrich Williams is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Williams will return to the bench on Wednesday with Jaylin Williams back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Kenrich Williams to play 17.9 minutes against Orlando. Williams' Wednesday projection includes...
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp (thigh) probable Friday
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard MarJon Beauchamp (thigh) is probable for Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. Beauchamp should be fine to play, but Jrue Holiday (illness) is expected to return, so his role will be limited off the bench. numberFire's models project Beauchamp for 10.0 minutes and 7.8 FanDuel points on...
Orlando's Franz Wagner starting on Thursday, Caleb Houstan coming off the bench
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Wagner will return to the starting lineup on Thursday with Caleb Houstan moving back to the bench. Our models expect Wagner to play 33.5 minutes against the Grizzlies. Wagner's Thursday projection includes 19.2...
Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes (shoulder) out on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Bryn Forbes (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Forbes has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against Portland. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Forbes is averaging...
Bulls' Alex Caruso (ankle) questionable on Friday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caruso is dealing with a right ankle sprain he suffered on Wednesday and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.9 minutes against Philadelphia.
Naz Reid (back) available for Minnesota on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (back) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Reid has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 20.6 minutes against Los Angeles. Reid's Friday projection includes 11.1 points, 5.2...
Jevon Carter playing bench role for Bucks on Friday night
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jevon Carter is not starting in Friday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. Carter will come off the bench after Jrue Holiday was named Saturday's starter. In 18.9 expected minutes, our models project Carter to produce 6.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.
Max Strus starting for Miami on Friday in place of injured Tyler Herro (back)
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Strus will enter the starting lineup on Friday with Tyler Herro sidelined with back spasms. Our models expect Strus to play 32.5 minutes against the Suns. Strus' Friday projection includes 13.0 points,...
Luka Doncic (ankle) probable for Mavericks' Saturday matchup
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic is on track to play on Saturday after the Mavericks listed their superstar as probable with left ankle soreness. In 39.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Doncic to score 60.6 FanDuel points. Doncic's...
Clippers starting Terance Mann for inactive Paul George (hamstring) on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mann will make his 15th start this season after Paul George was ruled out with a hamstring ailment. In a matchup against a Timberwolves' team ranked 15th in defensive rating, Mann's FanDuel salary stands at $4,600.
Caleb Martin (quad) ruled out for Heat's Friday matchup
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) will not play in Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Martin will not be active after he was ruled out with a quad strain. In a matchup against a Suns' team ranked 11th in defensive rating, expect Max Strus to see more minutes on Friday.
