AR Lottery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 3 Evening
4-0-7
(four, zero, seven)
Cash 3 Midday
9-6-5
(nine, six, five)
Cash 4 Evening
4-6-0-5
(four, six, zero, five)
Cash 4 Midday
8-5-8-1
(eight, five, eight, one)
Lucky For Life
14-24-34-45-47, Lucky Ball: 1
(fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
25-29-33-41-44, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 4
(twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $940,000,000
Natural State Jackpot
16-29-30-33-34
(sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 291,000,000
