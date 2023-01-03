ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

AR Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 3 Evening

4-0-7

(four, zero, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

9-6-5

(nine, six, five)

Cash 4 Evening

4-6-0-5

(four, six, zero, five)

Cash 4 Midday

8-5-8-1

(eight, five, eight, one)

Lucky For Life

14-24-34-45-47, Lucky Ball: 1

(fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

25-29-33-41-44, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 4

(twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $940,000,000

Natural State Jackpot

16-29-30-33-34

(sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 291,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Alex Jones lawyer suspended 6 months over records release

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been suspended from practicing law in Connecticut for six months for improperly giving Jones’ other attorneys in Texas confidential documents, including the medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The ruling by Judge Barbara Bellis on Thursday afternoon came in the families’ lawsuit against Jones for repeatedly calling the shooting a hoax on his Infowars show, which resulted in Jones being ordered to pay more than $1.4 billion in damages after a jury trial in Connecticut last year. Bellis said New Haven-based lawyer Norm Pattis failed to safeguard the families’ sensitive records in violation of her order that limited access to the documents to attorneys in the Connecticut case. She called his actions an “abject failure” and “inexcusable.” “We cannot expect our system of justice or our attorneys to be perfect, but we can expect fundamental fairness and decency,” the judge wrote. “There was no fairness or decency in the treatment of the plaintiffs’ most sensitive and personal information, and no excuse for the respondent’s (Pattis’) misconduct.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police to a small regional airport near the Idaho border and handed over to local authorities Wednesday evening. Uniformed law enforcement officers were waiting on the tarmac for the the Pennsylvania State Police plane to land, and then they escorted the handcuffed Kohberger to a caravan of five vehicles for the short drive from Washington across the Idaho border. Kohberger’s arrival means the court documents filed in his case should soon be unsealed, potentially shedding some light on Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson’s reasons for accusing Kohburger.
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

Illinois House OKs semiautomatic weapons ban, on to Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A ban on dozens of semiautomatic weapons, a top campaign promise of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, won Illinois House approval early Friday. The House voted 64-43 to outlaw .50-caliber guns and cartridges, not defining the term semiautomatic but listing specific types or brands of 20 pistols and five dozen rifles. Leading negotiations on the issue was Rep. Bob Morgan, a Deerfield Democrat who attended the July 4th parade in the Chicago Suburb of Highland Park where a gunman killed seven and injured 30.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into the San Mateo County jail on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after he’s released from a hospital, the highway patrol said. He was in serious but stable condition and has not yet been cleared by doctors to leave. Rescuers initially hailed the family’s survival as a “miracle” after the Tesla sedan plummeted down a notorious cliffside Monday along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area called Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks. Firefighters were forced to cut the family out of the wreckage. They used a rope system to haul the children up the cliff in a rescue basket while the parents were hoisted by helicopter.
PASADENA, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
610K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy