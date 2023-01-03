Read full article on original website
Treadway named district Administrator of the Year
Lewisburg Primary School principal Jeannie Treadway was named DeSoto County School District administrator of the year. Treadway has been the principal at Lewisburg Primary School since 2010. Before that she served as an assistant principal at Lewisburg Elementary School from 2007-2010. She has also been a second grade teacher at Hernando Elementary School and DeSoto Central Elementary School.
DeSoto County primary candidates list
Bob Bakken is the most recognized and most trusted name in DeSoto County news and sports reporting, as readers continue to express their appreciation for his accuracy and fairness in the stories he writes. Bob provides content for DeSoto County News and occasionally is heard on the OB Pod podcast talking about area happenings. A former newspaper editor and writer, his award-winning background also includes television news producing, sports media relations, and radio broadcasting.
School board meets for first time in new year
DeSoto County school board members met for the first time in 2023 Thursday at Central Services in Hernando. Thursday’s meeting was the first for new board member Josh Sullivan, replacing Milton Nichols, who retired with the end of the year. Sullivan won election to the board in November. It...
Parents could be charged for enrolling out-of-district students, leaders propose
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A crackdown on parents cheating the system to get their kids into better schools. FOX13 learned that some in DeSoto County want to make it a crime. According to Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams, enrolling a student from out of district puts an unfair burden on taxpayers in DeSoto County.
Tuggle officially enters race for DeSoto County Sheriff
Photo: Thomas Tuggle fills out paperwork Tuesday morning as he filed for the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Republican primary. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Thomas Tuggle filed paperwork Tuesday morning to formally enter the August Republican Primary for DeSoto County Sheriff. Tuggle, the former Director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy, is seeking the position that will be vacated when Sheriff Bill Rasco retires at the end of this year.
Proposed bill could give renters in Shelby County easier access to their landlords
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Bad landlords are a topic FOX13 covers all the time, with hallmarks featuring moldy apartments, caved-in ceilings and even raccoons. Now, a local legislator aims to give people easier access to the person they are renting from by creating a registry of landlords in Shelby County. Under the proposed legislation, landlords would be required to share their contact information with the county government in an effort to make the information available to tenants.
HUD cuts funding to Peppertree Apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has ended its contract with Peppertree and pulled funding to the apartments due to “the owner not providing decent, safe, and sanitary housing,” the City of Memphis announced Thursday. HUD will begin a funded voucher program...
Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
Utilities rates to rise in Southaven
Sewer and water rates for the City of Southaven will be going up, after aldermen approved new rate fees at Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting. The increases are needed because the Horn Lake Creek Basin Interceptor Sewer District is raising its rates that it charges to the city to treat its wastewater.
Repairs underway at MSCS schools following damages caused by the December freeze
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Repairs continue for many in the Mid-South after the December winter freeze in the Memphis area. Memphis Shelby County Schools said crews worked overtime to make sure schools were ready for students to return after the winter break. District leaders said employees worked Christmas Eve, New Year’s Day, “and every day in between” to make sure schools were operational.
Sardis Lake development project could increase tourism in the Mid-South, town official says
SARDIS, Miss — 1,000 acres of development on Sardis Lake in North Mississippi could bring new tourism attractions to the area, an official said. The town of Sardis is purchasing the property from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Greg Davis, the former Southaven mayor who’s now the Sardis...
Mississippi man arrested for embezzling from business he worked for
A Mississippi man has been arrested after reportedly stealing from the business in which he was working. On December 12th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report of embezzlement from a business located in the 200 block of Highway 7. Through the investigation, it was determined that a felonious...
The Lewis Ranch up for sale
The DeSoto County home of “The Killer” is up for sale. The Lewis Ranch, where rock ‘n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis had called home since the 1970s is being sold, according to the Jerry Lee Lewis Ranch website. Lewis passed away Oct. 28 at the...
City leaders create a free program for young people to help them further their education or create a new career path
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here in Shelby County, leaders have brought a special program for young people to help further their education and get jobs. This is part of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s administration’s direct attempt to decrease crime. Leaders said the county was able to fund this...
Investigation leads to TennCare fraud charge for West TN woman
COVINGTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announces a TennCare fraud charge for one West Tennessee woman. According to the TBI, in March 2022, agents began investigating fraudulent time sheets submitted for in-home care services for a TennCare patient, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity.
Former Memphis restaurant owner arrested, charged with sales tax theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former owner of a downtown Memphis restaurant was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from sales tax theft and fraud, the Tennessee Department of Revenue (TDOR) said Friday. The Special Investigations Section of the TDOR conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of...
NWS confirms tornado touchdown in DeSoto County Tuesday morning
OLIVE BRANCH, Mississippi — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in DeSoto County, Mississippi, early Tuesday morning. Minor damage was reported after the tornado touched down near Olive Branch, Mississippi. The tornado confirmation came after survey teams from the National Weather Service analyzed the damage...
Rangers to open baseball season in February
Mark Carson closing in on 500 career coaching victories. Jim Miles Field will soon be buzzing with life once again, as the Northwest baseball program gears up for another exciting season on the diamond. Northwest coach Mark Carson has confirmed the Rangers’ upcoming 2023 schedule, which begins Wednesday, Feb. 8...
One adult, two boys hurt in Shelby County crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in the hospital following an early morning crash in Shelby County on Wednesday. It happened at Riverdale and Stateline Road around 3:40 a.m. Shelby County deputies say two boys were taken to Regional One in critical condition and a man was taken to Methodist Germantown in non-critical condition.
