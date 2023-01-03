SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Bad landlords are a topic FOX13 covers all the time, with hallmarks featuring moldy apartments, caved-in ceilings and even raccoons. Now, a local legislator aims to give people easier access to the person they are renting from by creating a registry of landlords in Shelby County. Under the proposed legislation, landlords would be required to share their contact information with the county government in an effort to make the information available to tenants.

