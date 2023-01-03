ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

desotocountynews.com

Treadway named district Administrator of the Year

Lewisburg Primary School principal Jeannie Treadway was named DeSoto County School District administrator of the year. Treadway has been the principal at Lewisburg Primary School since 2010. Before that she served as an assistant principal at Lewisburg Elementary School from 2007-2010. She has also been a second grade teacher at Hernando Elementary School and DeSoto Central Elementary School.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County primary candidates list

Bob Bakken is the most recognized and most trusted name in DeSoto County news and sports reporting, as readers continue to express their appreciation for his accuracy and fairness in the stories he writes. Bob provides content for DeSoto County News and occasionally is heard on the OB Pod podcast talking about area happenings. A former newspaper editor and writer, his award-winning background also includes television news producing, sports media relations, and radio broadcasting.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

School board meets for first time in new year

DeSoto County school board members met for the first time in 2023 Thursday at Central Services in Hernando. Thursday’s meeting was the first for new board member Josh Sullivan, replacing Milton Nichols, who retired with the end of the year. Sullivan won election to the board in November. It...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Tuggle officially enters race for DeSoto County Sheriff

Photo: Thomas Tuggle fills out paperwork Tuesday morning as he filed for the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Republican primary. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Thomas Tuggle filed paperwork Tuesday morning to formally enter the August Republican Primary for DeSoto County Sheriff. Tuggle, the former Director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy, is seeking the position that will be vacated when Sheriff Bill Rasco retires at the end of this year.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Proposed bill could give renters in Shelby County easier access to their landlords

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Bad landlords are a topic FOX13 covers all the time, with hallmarks featuring moldy apartments, caved-in ceilings and even raccoons. Now, a local legislator aims to give people easier access to the person they are renting from by creating a registry of landlords in Shelby County. Under the proposed legislation, landlords would be required to share their contact information with the county government in an effort to make the information available to tenants.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

HUD cuts funding to Peppertree Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has ended its contract with Peppertree and pulled funding to the apartments due to “the owner not providing decent, safe, and sanitary housing,” the City of Memphis announced Thursday. HUD will begin a funded voucher program...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Utilities rates to rise in Southaven

Sewer and water rates for the City of Southaven will be going up, after aldermen approved new rate fees at Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting. The increases are needed because the Horn Lake Creek Basin Interceptor Sewer District is raising its rates that it charges to the city to treat its wastewater.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Repairs underway at MSCS schools following damages caused by the December freeze

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Repairs continue for many in the Mid-South after the December winter freeze in the Memphis area. Memphis Shelby County Schools said crews worked overtime to make sure schools were ready for students to return after the winter break. District leaders said employees worked Christmas Eve, New Year’s Day, “and every day in between” to make sure schools were operational.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

The Lewis Ranch up for sale

The DeSoto County home of “The Killer” is up for sale. The Lewis Ranch, where rock ‘n’ roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis had called home since the 1970s is being sold, according to the Jerry Lee Lewis Ranch website. Lewis passed away Oct. 28 at the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WBBJ

Investigation leads to TennCare fraud charge for West TN woman

COVINGTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announces a TennCare fraud charge for one West Tennessee woman. According to the TBI, in March 2022, agents began investigating fraudulent time sheets submitted for in-home care services for a TennCare patient, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity.
COVINGTON, TN
desotocountynews.com

Rangers to open baseball season in February

Mark Carson closing in on 500 career coaching victories. Jim Miles Field will soon be buzzing with life once again, as the Northwest baseball program gears up for another exciting season on the diamond. Northwest coach Mark Carson has confirmed the Rangers’ upcoming 2023 schedule, which begins Wednesday, Feb. 8...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

One adult, two boys hurt in Shelby County crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are in the hospital following an early morning crash in Shelby County on Wednesday. It happened at Riverdale and Stateline Road around 3:40 a.m. Shelby County deputies say two boys were taken to Regional One in critical condition and a man was taken to Methodist Germantown in non-critical condition.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

