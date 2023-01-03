ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Midday” game were:

1-3-3-0

(one, three, three, zero)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: four, fourteen; White Balls: two, twenty-five) (seven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six) Mega Millions. 03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3. (three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $940,000,000. Powerball. Estimated...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
WSBS

Massachusetts State Lottery Can Now Direct Deposit Winnings

Emanating from an on-air conversation on Friday morning was the fact that the Massachusetts State Lottery has an app for scanning tickets to determine whether it's a winner or not. Yes, this is not new news. It might be for some people, but regular, habitual gamblers most likely know about it and use it. It's actually pretty cool!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

Dorchester Woman Wins First $1 Million Lottery Prize Of 2023

Some people may make financial resolutions in the new year, but a Dorchester woman made her fiscal goals come true in just the first few days of 2023. Ivy Veal-Sanders of Dorchester won the Massachusetts State Lottery’s first $1 million prize winner of 2023 playing the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. She claimed her prize on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 $1M scratch tickets sold in Massachusetts in recent days

BOSTON — There have been three scratch tickets with a winning prize of $1 million sold in Massachusetts in recent days. Someone purchased a “100X The Money” ticket at a Speedway in Marshfield on Wednesday, Lottery officials said. The winner will receive their prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
610K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy