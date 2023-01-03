ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg, PA

Man accused of selling fentanyl to police informant

By Justin Glowacki
WBRE
 3 days ago

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a Bloomsburg man has been arrested after allegedly selling fentanyl to a confidential informant.

Officials said Pete Taylor, 56, from Bloomsburg, was taken into custody for selling several bags of fentanyl to a confidential informant.

On September 22, 2022, investigators said their confidential informant purchased 10 bags of fentanyl in Bloomsburg. Two weeks later, police said their confidential informant purchased another 10 bags of fentanyl for the police.

Police said they sent the suspected fentanyl to a lab for testing, and in December, the lab determined the bags contained fentanyl.

Taylor faces two counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture, and other related charges.

He is held in the Columbia County prison on a $50,000 cash bail.

