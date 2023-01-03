Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fort Morgan Times
Notebook: What’s going on with Northern Colorado men’s basketball?
University of Northern Colorado basketball coach Steve Smiley called Thursday’s 21-point home blowout to Montana State “an absolute disaster.” He plans to evaluate all options for returning to its late-November and early December form. The biggest question fans, the staff and team have is “why?” It made...
Fort Morgan Times
Smiley: ‘All options are on the table’ after disastrous, 77-56, loss to Montana State
UNC (5-10, 0-3 Big Sky) continued its skid in a rough, 77-56, home loss to Montana State (9-7, 2-1 Big Sky). It was the second-lowest scoring game of the season, behind the season opener at Houston. The Bears never led. “Tonight was an absolute disaster,” said head coach Steve Smiley....
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado State men still searching for consistency
Following Colorado State’s home loss to San Jose State at Moby Arena last Saturday, Rams senior guard Isaiah Stevens referenced the word consistency several times in the players’ postgame press conference. The preseason all-Mountain West team selection said the Rams needed to find some, and if they did...
Buff legend Darian Hagan moving into ambassador role for Colorado football
Few, if any, have had as big an impact on Colorado football over the years as Darian Hagan has. The quarterback for the Buffaloes through some of Colorado's most successful seasons, Hagan has been on CU's football staff the past 18 years, including 12 seasons as the running backs coach.
Son of University of Northern Colorado president dies in avalanche
The son of University of Northern Colorado President Andy Feinstein died in an avalanche on Saturday while skiing with his father, who survived the avalanche without serious injury despite being buried. In a statement, the president’s chief of staff, Jennifer Almquist, confirmed Feinstein and his 22-year-old son, Nick, were caught...
This Is The Best Place To Live In Colorado For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Centennial State!
Huge improvement in Colorado drought, thanks to recent snows
COLORADO, USA — All of that recent snow is making a big difference. Feet upon feet of snow pounded the mountains in the last 10 days, and coupled with a significant late December Front Range snowstorm, Colorado's drought situation is markedly better than what it was just a few weeks ago.
Delicious ‘Chicken Salad Chick’ Finally Comes to Colorado to Land in Greeley
They have 200 locations in 17 states east of Colorado and are finally moving out west. Started 15 years ago by a stay-at-home Mom, this place sounds and looks very tasty. It's the American dream: Coming up with your own idea for a business and it taking off like gangbusters. Chicken Salad Chick is one of those stories, and now Colorado will be seeing them popping up; first up: Northern Colorado.
Best places for spaghetti in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for spaghetti in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
DNVR Sports parent company says it will file cease-and-desist over 'Denver Sports' logo
DENVER — The Mile High City has a new media group, Denver Sports, but its logo is sparking some déjà vu among residents for its similarity to the logo of DNVR Sports, whose parent company is threatening a cease-and-desist. Bonneville Denver announced Tuesday that the new sports-media...
Colorado’s Ringsby Family Lists Luxurious Denver Mansion For Sale
Before the NBA and Denver Nuggets existed in Colorado, there was a different league of professional basketball players. Founded in 1967, the Denver Rockets were a part of the American Basketball Association and sported orange and black uniforms on the court. From 1967 to 1974, the team was owned by J.W. "Bill" Ringsby (and his family), who also operated the Denver-based "Ringsby Rocket" Trucking System. The team's logo and colors matched those used in the family's trucking business.
Denver weather: Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday
Denver weather will see another chance for snow on Friday with better chances in the mountains and on the eastern plains.
Soapy Smith: Denver's First Mob Boss
Long before Al Capone ran his criminal enterprise in Chicago, Jefferson Randolph "Soapy" Smith established himself as the crime boss of Denver. Born in 1860, Smith came from a wealthy plantation family in Georgia who had gone bust following the Civil War and relocated to Texas. As a boy he had been highly educated, able to quote from the Greek and Roman classics. However, broke and desperate, Smith eventually got a job as a cowboy. He quickly learned that cowboys didn't change their clothes often and went months without a bath. Since he was low in seniority, he had to wait for the other cowboys to bathe before he could wash in their filthy water.
weather5280.com
Atmospheric River: how much moisture hits Colorado and Denver's next chance for snow
We've written about the wet weather pattern across the western US, especially with this latest storm slamming into California, but a lot of that water will not make it to Colorado, which leaves Denver's snow chances low for quite awhile. We discussed a favorable snowfall pattern for our mountains in...
KDVR.com
UNC president's son dies in avalanche
Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim. Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim.
Mild and dry conditions settle in across the Denver metro area
Warmer and drier weather is now settling in across the Denver metro area. We'll see 40s from today through early next week.
Skipping this chore in Colorado is illegal and can lead to penalties and fines
With the snowy season well underway in Colorado, it is important to remember that shoveling the snow from sidewalks in front of private residences is not a suggestion, it's a state law. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Coloradans have 24 hours after snow stops falling to shovel...
Another Popular Colorado Restaurant Location Has Closed After 40 Years
Add another Colorado restaurant to the gone-for-good list as it just seems to keep on growing. After 40 years, this very popular Colorado restaurant location is no more. Another One Bites The Dust As Another Colorado Restaurant Closes For Good. It feels like the list of restaurants, shops, and other...
Colorado city among 'loneliest' places to live in America
A recent data analysis released by ChamberofCommerce.org took a look at America's loneliest major cities, with criteria based on the local share of one-person households. One place in Colorado made the cut to be ranked among the top 30 'loneliest' spots around the nation. Ranking 27th of more than 170...
Longstanding T.J.Maxx Closing in Denver, Colorado
As 2023 begins, the 16th Street Mall in Denver loses two big Chains; McDonald's and T.J.Maxx. Denver 7 reports, "Denver's 16th Street Mall is losing two big chains as 2023 begins, with McDonald’s permanently closing on New Year’s Eve and TJ Maxx set to close Jan. 14. This comes as city leaders and the Downtown Denver Partnership continue several initiatives aimed at returning business activity to pre-pandemic levels."
Comments / 0