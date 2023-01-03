ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Canceled: WY22: Crash at milepost .5 and 4

JACKSON, Wyo. — At about 8:20 a.m. this morning, Jan. 6 the Wyoming Department of Transportation issued a travel alert for Wyoming 22. According to the Department, there is an accident at milepost .5 near Jackson. The travel lane is blocked. Drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays.
JACKSON, WY
Contractor assists County with grooming while PistenBully is down

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is back on its regular grooming schedule due to the help of a contractor while the PistenBully groomer is repaired, the County announced this morning Jan. 4. The PistenBully groomer broke down on Saturday, Dec. 31. Valley Landscape Service...
TETON COUNTY, WY
SNAPPED: Giant snowman on Moose Wilson Road

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The resident snowman on Moose Wilson Road is back this winter. Yellow Iron Excavating and Waste Removal build the snowman every winter, using their machinery to shape the larger-than-life snowman. The popular photo-op is just minutes from Teton Village and can be seen from Moose Wilson Road/WY390.
TETON VILLAGE, WY
Town releases 2023 Shed Hunt update, important dates

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Town of Jackson has begun its review of last year’s Shed Hunt process and has plans in place to have instructions released to the public later this spring. “For the most part, we plan to keep a similar process as the 2022 hunt, to...
JACKSON, WY
Exterior decorative lights must be taken down next week, says County

JACKSON, Wyo. — All outdoor decorative lighting, including holiday string lighting, must be taken down by Tuesday, Jan. 10 in order to comply with Teton County’s Land Development Regulations (LDR’s). In the past, County LDRs have only allowed string lighting on buildings between November 15 and January...
TETON COUNTY, WY
SNAPPED: Semi truck broken down on Trail Creek Rd.

WILSON, Wyo. — A semi-truck is currently broken down on Trail Creek Road off of Teton Pass, WY 22. The truck was reportedly attempting to turn around. Teton Pass is closed to trailer traffic from Nov. 15 through April 1. Trucks can use alternate routes around Teton Pass. The...
WILSON, WY
BCC approves funding for skatepark expansion design

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Skatepark is in the early stages of a third expansion project, with aims to expand the skating area by 13,500 square feet. Yesterday Jan. 3, the Teton County Board of County Commissioners approved a contract with Dreamland Skateparks, LLC for the design of phase three of the Jackson Hole Skatepark. Funding for the design, totaling $20,000, was donated by Audrey and Scott Blum.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Wilson Boat Ramp Improvement Project set to begin in April

WILSON, Wyo. — The Wilson Boat Ramp Improvement Project is moving forward, following the contract approval and authorization of additional funds by the Board of County Commissioners on Jan. 3. The project includes the paving of the access road, a portion of the levee and the construction of a...
WILSON, WY
First full moon of 2023 rises over Jackson Hole tonight

JACKSON, Wyo. — The first full moon of 2023 will rise over Jackson Hole this evening at 4:07 p.m. This month’s full moon is often referred to as the Wolf Moon and is a “micromoon.”. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, a micromoon is essentially the opposite...
JACKSON, WY
Jobs of the Week – January 4

Looking to start a new career? Take a look at this week’s featured jobs from local employers around town. Want to feature your job posting here next week? Select “Featured Single Job Post” when sharing your job on Buckrail Works. Email ads@buckrail.com for more details. Therapist for...
SNAPPED: Town Councilors Jorgensen and Schechter sworn in

JACKSON, Wyo. — Town Council members Jonathan Schechter and Arne Jorgensen were sworn in for their second terms on Monday, Jan. 2 in the Council Chambers. Both Jorgensen and Schechter ran for reelection in November 2022, winning back their seats. The council remain the same since the 2020 election.
JACKSON, WY
Idaho State Journal

Murder suspect from Puerto Rico arrested at local Walmart

REXBURG — U.S. Marshals and Rexburg police arrested an accused murderer from Puerto Rico at Walmart on Thursday night. Adam Michael Edwards-Maldonado, 23, of Puerto Rico, was arrested without incident at the Rexburg Walmart around 10:15 p.m., according to U.S. Marshals. He's accused of murdering Adalberto Cruz Figueroa in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Feb. 24, 2021. ...
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Dunn Law not to renew contract with City of Rigby

After nearly 30 years of serving as the Rigby City Attorneys, Dunn Law Offices and the City of Rigby have mutually agreed to not renew their contract for the upcoming year, according to Attorney Robin Dunn. “Where I’ve done it for so long,” Dunn stated, “I wanted to kind of,...
RIGBY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Traffic stops in East Idaho result in felony drug arrests

At approximately 11pm on December 26th, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle with no license plate at the intersection of John Adams Parkway and Croft Dr. The Deputy identified the driver as 26 year old Riki Jo Vanbrocklin of Idaho Falls, along with an adult male passenger in the vehicle. While obtaining identifying information on the vehicle, the Deputy observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A search of Ms. Vanbrocklin’s coat and wallet produced a vape pen that she admitted was used for smoking THC and a small baggie with over 2 grams of methamphetamine. Vanbrocklin admitted to...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

