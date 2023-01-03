Read full article on original website
Canceled: WY22: Crash at milepost .5 and 4
JACKSON, Wyo. — At about 8:20 a.m. this morning, Jan. 6 the Wyoming Department of Transportation issued a travel alert for Wyoming 22. According to the Department, there is an accident at milepost .5 near Jackson. The travel lane is blocked. Drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays.
Contractor assists County with grooming while PistenBully is down
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is back on its regular grooming schedule due to the help of a contractor while the PistenBully groomer is repaired, the County announced this morning Jan. 4. The PistenBully groomer broke down on Saturday, Dec. 31. Valley Landscape Service...
SNAPPED: Giant snowman on Moose Wilson Road
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The resident snowman on Moose Wilson Road is back this winter. Yellow Iron Excavating and Waste Removal build the snowman every winter, using their machinery to shape the larger-than-life snowman. The popular photo-op is just minutes from Teton Village and can be seen from Moose Wilson Road/WY390.
Town releases 2023 Shed Hunt update, important dates
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Town of Jackson has begun its review of last year’s Shed Hunt process and has plans in place to have instructions released to the public later this spring. “For the most part, we plan to keep a similar process as the 2022 hunt, to...
Exterior decorative lights must be taken down next week, says County
JACKSON, Wyo. — All outdoor decorative lighting, including holiday string lighting, must be taken down by Tuesday, Jan. 10 in order to comply with Teton County’s Land Development Regulations (LDR’s). In the past, County LDRs have only allowed string lighting on buildings between November 15 and January...
Announcing Teton County ISWR’s Road to Zero Waste Public Art Program opportunity
JACKSON, Wyo. — Are you interested in salvaging unwanted items thrown away to be landfilled or recycled to create impactful art? Do you believe the visual arts can encourage change in community behavior on the Road to Zero Waste?. In 2020-21 Teton County Integrated Solid Waste & Recycling (ISWR)...
SNAPPED: Semi truck broken down on Trail Creek Rd.
WILSON, Wyo. — A semi-truck is currently broken down on Trail Creek Road off of Teton Pass, WY 22. The truck was reportedly attempting to turn around. Teton Pass is closed to trailer traffic from Nov. 15 through April 1. Trucks can use alternate routes around Teton Pass. The...
BCC approves funding for skatepark expansion design
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Skatepark is in the early stages of a third expansion project, with aims to expand the skating area by 13,500 square feet. Yesterday Jan. 3, the Teton County Board of County Commissioners approved a contract with Dreamland Skateparks, LLC for the design of phase three of the Jackson Hole Skatepark. Funding for the design, totaling $20,000, was donated by Audrey and Scott Blum.
Wilson Boat Ramp Improvement Project set to begin in April
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wilson Boat Ramp Improvement Project is moving forward, following the contract approval and authorization of additional funds by the Board of County Commissioners on Jan. 3. The project includes the paving of the access road, a portion of the levee and the construction of a...
Jackson Hole Travel & Tourism Board opens applications for local event funding
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Travel & Tourism Board (JHTTB) has opened applications for local events to receive funding to promote, market, and produce events taking place between Sept. 23 and Dec. 31, 2023. Event organizers should apply online by Feb. 28 at midnight. Thanks to the money...
First full moon of 2023 rises over Jackson Hole tonight
JACKSON, Wyo. — The first full moon of 2023 will rise over Jackson Hole this evening at 4:07 p.m. This month’s full moon is often referred to as the Wolf Moon and is a “micromoon.”. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, a micromoon is essentially the opposite...
Jobs of the Week – January 4
Looking to start a new career? Take a look at this week’s featured jobs from local employers around town. Want to feature your job posting here next week? Select “Featured Single Job Post” when sharing your job on Buckrail Works. Email ads@buckrail.com for more details. Therapist for...
Free talk on Energy & Growth in the Age of Humans tonight at the Center
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Center for Global Affairs has invited associate physics professor Robert Davies to give a free talk titled “Energy & Growth in the Age of Humans: Finding our way to a sustainable, just, and vibrant world” tonight at the Center for the Arts.
SNAPPED: Town Councilors Jorgensen and Schechter sworn in
JACKSON, Wyo. — Town Council members Jonathan Schechter and Arne Jorgensen were sworn in for their second terms on Monday, Jan. 2 in the Council Chambers. Both Jorgensen and Schechter ran for reelection in November 2022, winning back their seats. The council remain the same since the 2020 election.
Gov appoints LaBuda as Circuit Court Judge for the Ninth Judicial District
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has appointed John LaBuda to be a Circuit Court Judge for the Ninth Judicial District serving Sublette County, announced Gordon’s office yesterday. LaBuda’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Jim Radda in Teton County and the subsequent transfer...
Murder suspect from Puerto Rico arrested at local Walmart
REXBURG — U.S. Marshals and Rexburg police arrested an accused murderer from Puerto Rico at Walmart on Thursday night. Adam Michael Edwards-Maldonado, 23, of Puerto Rico, was arrested without incident at the Rexburg Walmart around 10:15 p.m., according to U.S. Marshals. He's accused of murdering Adalberto Cruz Figueroa in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on Feb. 24, 2021. ...
Dunn Law not to renew contract with City of Rigby
After nearly 30 years of serving as the Rigby City Attorneys, Dunn Law Offices and the City of Rigby have mutually agreed to not renew their contract for the upcoming year, according to Attorney Robin Dunn. “Where I’ve done it for so long,” Dunn stated, “I wanted to kind of,...
Traffic stops in East Idaho result in felony drug arrests
At approximately 11pm on December 26th, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle with no license plate at the intersection of John Adams Parkway and Croft Dr. The Deputy identified the driver as 26 year old Riki Jo Vanbrocklin of Idaho Falls, along with an adult male passenger in the vehicle. While obtaining identifying information on the vehicle, the Deputy observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A search of Ms. Vanbrocklin’s coat and wallet produced a vape pen that she admitted was used for smoking THC and a small baggie with over 2 grams of methamphetamine. Vanbrocklin admitted to...
