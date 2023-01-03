ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Win Tickets: Super Secret Band @ The Goodfoot Pub & Lounge | Rock, Jam, Dark Jazz, Blues, Funk

We’re excited to host Super Secret Band for a 3-show Thursday residency this January (1/12, 1/19, 1/26). SSB is a funky, spacey festival band with rock fangs, jazz horns, and a powerful rhythm section. Their sound includes rock, jam, dark jazz, blues, funk and ambient sections that space all the way out. The band’s instrumental core highlights improvisational expression from a rotating cast of guest musicians creating a different Super Secret Experience each time.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Win Tickets ($100): The 11th Swashbuckler’s Ball @ Milwaukie Elks Lodge | Portland’s Pirate Prom, Live Music w/ Abney Park, Chervona, Coming Up Threes & More!

Celebrate the triumphant return of Portland’s Pirate Prom!. Hold fast and make ready, the Swashbuckler’s Ball returns for a glorious 11th year! Join the crew for Portland’s Pirate Prom on Saturday, January 21st, 2023 as we return to the Milwaukie Portland Elk’s Lodge. A grand night out for pirates, buccaneers, and nautical miscreants of all stripes. Dance the night away while enjoying some of the greatest music, grub, and grog this side of Tortuga!
MILWAUKIE, OR
The Oregonian

Preservationists say windows at former Portland Korean Church are worth saving. Are they Povey Brothers glass?

The pending demolition of the former Portland Korean Church brought preservationists to downtown Portland to see Tuesday’s fire damage. Among their questions: Can any of the stained-glass windows still intact above the doors to the 118-year-old building be saved? And are the windows, which feature opalescent glass, products of the famed Povey Brothers Art Glass Studio, the Portland-based company known as “Tiffany of the Northwest”?
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Boom Arts Presents the U.S. Premiere of OKINUM @ Hampton Opera Center | New Indigenous Solo Performance

Boom Arts presents the U.S. premiere of OKINUM by Onishka Productions for a limited 3-day engagement in Portland February 9 – 11, 2023. Boom Arts presents the U.S. premiere of the solo theatre performance OKINUM following its run at the International PuSh Festival in Vancouver, BC. OKINUM will have a limited three-day engagement in Portland: February 9 – 11, 2023, at the Hampton Opera Center (211 SE Caruthers Street.)
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

The City Is Dismal After Hours. Open a Waffle House.

Problem: The city is dismal after hours. Idea: Open a Waffle House. Portland isn’t dead. It’s just dead after 10 pm. When the lights went out last March at The Roxy diner on Southwest Harvey Milk Street, it wasn’t just the end of 27 years of serving pancakes and camaraderie to the LGBTQ+ kids and scruffy misfits. It was the demise of the last 24-hour indoor restaurant in central Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Portland Restaurateur Tommy Habetz Is in the Hospital After a Brain Hemorrhage

Portland chef Tommy Habetz, known for his restaurants Bunk Sandwiches and Pizza Jerk, suffered a brain hemorrhage on December 22, Willamette Week first reported. Habetz was at home with his son when the hemorrhage occurred. After his son called 9-1-1, Habetz arrived at Providence for emergency surgery to relieve the pressure in his brain. He is currently in the intensive care unit and is expected to remain in the hospital for two to three months.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Is Wasting Its Waterfront. Mimic Vancouver (Washington, Not B.C.!).

Problem: Portland is wasting its waterfront. Idea: Mimic Vancouver (Washington, not B.C.!) For years, Portlanders have sneered at their neighbor to the north, calling it Vantucky and smirking the way Manhattanites do when talking about New Jersey. Anyone persisting in that haughty attitude should pay a visit to the Vancouver...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

New details emerge on downtown Portland historic church fire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There are new details emerging about the massive fire that burned the Old Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland. The blaze erupted just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and it took 80 firefighters to get the fire under control. Eyewitnesses who live and work nearby say the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Oregon is Number One (In Voting), the Thursday "Dog of the Day," and Republican Clown Car Continues Sloooooow Crash

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Are you curious...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Let Cops Smoke Weed

Problem: The Portland police can’t find recruits. Idea: Let cops smoke weed. Portland’s police staffing shortage isn’t because the city “defunded the police”—the Police Bureau’s budget remains stable, rising to $249 million in 2022. It’s that the bureau, like police departments across the country, has struggled for years to hire officers in an improving economy. A hiring freeze amid a flurry of retirements in 2020 didn’t help.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: FDA Allows Abortion Pills To Be Dispensed by Pharmacies, and Once More—but Not for Much Longer—Portland’s City Bureau Musical Chairs

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon. January IS HERE, Portland....
PORTLAND, OR

