Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
pdxpipeline.com
Win Tickets: Super Secret Band @ The Goodfoot Pub & Lounge | Rock, Jam, Dark Jazz, Blues, Funk
We’re excited to host Super Secret Band for a 3-show Thursday residency this January (1/12, 1/19, 1/26). SSB is a funky, spacey festival band with rock fangs, jazz horns, and a powerful rhythm section. Their sound includes rock, jam, dark jazz, blues, funk and ambient sections that space all the way out. The band’s instrumental core highlights improvisational expression from a rotating cast of guest musicians creating a different Super Secret Experience each time.
pdxpipeline.com
Win Tickets ($100): The 11th Swashbuckler’s Ball @ Milwaukie Elks Lodge | Portland’s Pirate Prom, Live Music w/ Abney Park, Chervona, Coming Up Threes & More!
Celebrate the triumphant return of Portland’s Pirate Prom!. Hold fast and make ready, the Swashbuckler’s Ball returns for a glorious 11th year! Join the crew for Portland’s Pirate Prom on Saturday, January 21st, 2023 as we return to the Milwaukie Portland Elk’s Lodge. A grand night out for pirates, buccaneers, and nautical miscreants of all stripes. Dance the night away while enjoying some of the greatest music, grub, and grog this side of Tortuga!
Portland’s NOLA Doughnuts goes out of business
The Portland donut shop NOLA Doughnuts — known for its square, croissant-style “La’ssant” donuts and classic beignets — suddenly and permanently shuttered all of its locations on Jan. 5.
Preservationists say windows at former Portland Korean Church are worth saving. Are they Povey Brothers glass?
The pending demolition of the former Portland Korean Church brought preservationists to downtown Portland to see Tuesday’s fire damage. Among their questions: Can any of the stained-glass windows still intact above the doors to the 118-year-old building be saved? And are the windows, which feature opalescent glass, products of the famed Povey Brothers Art Glass Studio, the Portland-based company known as “Tiffany of the Northwest”?
Hundreds of concerts happening in January for ‘Portland Music Month’
Portland's music scene is brightening up the winter with a month full of amazing shows.
pdxpipeline.com
Boom Arts Presents the U.S. Premiere of OKINUM @ Hampton Opera Center | New Indigenous Solo Performance
Boom Arts presents the U.S. premiere of OKINUM by Onishka Productions for a limited 3-day engagement in Portland February 9 – 11, 2023. Boom Arts presents the U.S. premiere of the solo theatre performance OKINUM following its run at the International PuSh Festival in Vancouver, BC. OKINUM will have a limited three-day engagement in Portland: February 9 – 11, 2023, at the Hampton Opera Center (211 SE Caruthers Street.)
WWEEK
The City Is Dismal After Hours. Open a Waffle House.
Problem: The city is dismal after hours. Idea: Open a Waffle House. Portland isn’t dead. It’s just dead after 10 pm. When the lights went out last March at The Roxy diner on Southwest Harvey Milk Street, it wasn’t just the end of 27 years of serving pancakes and camaraderie to the LGBTQ+ kids and scruffy misfits. It was the demise of the last 24-hour indoor restaurant in central Portland.
Can’t-miss Portland restaurants to visit in 2023, according to Foodie Snitch
Portland-based social media influencer, Emily Greene, joined Everyday Northwest to share 2023's can't miss restaurants in the Rose City.
WWEEK
Downtown Is a Ghost Town. Create a Six-Block Carless Square in the Heart of Portland.
Problem: Downtown is a ghost town. Idea: Create a six-block Carless Square in the heart of Portland. Urban planners have long said foot traffic is the key ingredient of a healthy, thriving downtown core. Right now, that’s exactly what Portland is missing. Some downtown blocks, like those along Broadway,...
Yelp says these are the Portland metro’s top ramen spots
We asked Yelp which ramen restaurants were the city's all-time favorites, and here were the top seven.
KTVZ
‘We just really want him to come home’: Portland man with dementia missing for days
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Wallaces spent Thursday afternoon hanging up fliers of 60-year-old Randy Miller, who’s been missing since Jan. 3. “It’s really cold out and he’s not, he’s not dressed properly. He’s wearing crocs and wearing a very thin jacket,” his nephew, Joshua Wallace, said.
Eater
Portland Restaurateur Tommy Habetz Is in the Hospital After a Brain Hemorrhage
Portland chef Tommy Habetz, known for his restaurants Bunk Sandwiches and Pizza Jerk, suffered a brain hemorrhage on December 22, Willamette Week first reported. Habetz was at home with his son when the hemorrhage occurred. After his son called 9-1-1, Habetz arrived at Providence for emergency surgery to relieve the pressure in his brain. He is currently in the intensive care unit and is expected to remain in the hospital for two to three months.
kptv.com
Cybill Shepard plays Portland novelist Nancy Brophy in Lifetime movie ‘How to Murder Your Husband’
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Later this month, Lifetime will release How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story starring Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg. Ahead of the movie’s Jan. 14 release, a new teaser trailer has been released. According to Lifetime, the movie is based on “the Portland-based...
pdxpipeline.com
Rose City Rollers 2023 Home Team Season Opener @ Oaks Amusement Park | Doubleheader Featuring All 4 Teams
All Ages | $20 per Game or $35 for a pass to both. Join us for an exciting night of derby as the Home Teams of Portland’s Own Rose City Rollers returns to the Hangar to compete for the 2023 Portland Title!. *Game ONE Heartless Heathers vs. Break Neck...
WWEEK
Portland Is Wasting Its Waterfront. Mimic Vancouver (Washington, Not B.C.!).
Problem: Portland is wasting its waterfront. Idea: Mimic Vancouver (Washington, not B.C.!) For years, Portlanders have sneered at their neighbor to the north, calling it Vantucky and smirking the way Manhattanites do when talking about New Jersey. Anyone persisting in that haughty attitude should pay a visit to the Vancouver...
kptv.com
New details emerge on downtown Portland historic church fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There are new details emerging about the massive fire that burned the Old Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland. The blaze erupted just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and it took 80 firefighters to get the fire under control. Eyewitnesses who live and work nearby say the...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Oregon is Number One (In Voting), the Thursday "Dog of the Day," and Republican Clown Car Continues Sloooooow Crash
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Are you curious...
WWEEK
Let Cops Smoke Weed
Problem: The Portland police can’t find recruits. Idea: Let cops smoke weed. Portland’s police staffing shortage isn’t because the city “defunded the police”—the Police Bureau’s budget remains stable, rising to $249 million in 2022. It’s that the bureau, like police departments across the country, has struggled for years to hire officers in an improving economy. A hiring freeze amid a flurry of retirements in 2020 didn’t help.
Portland woman claims it's a 'piece of cake' to be homeless in city
Outreach worker Kevin Dahlgren showcased the homeless crisis in Portland, Oregon, by telling the story of Wendy, a homeless woman looking for work.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: FDA Allows Abortion Pills To Be Dispensed by Pharmacies, and Once More—but Not for Much Longer—Portland’s City Bureau Musical Chairs
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon. January IS HERE, Portland....
