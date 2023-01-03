Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Dodgers cut pitcher Trevor Bauer after suspension reduced
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are cutting ties with pitcher Trevor Bauer, whose unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced two weeks ago, allowing him to resume his career with the start of the new season. A person familiar with the situation said Friday...
Citrus County Chronicle
Red Sox sign former Dodgers All-Star Turner to 1-year deal
BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox signed infielder Justin Turner to a one-year contract on Friday, adding a player they hope can help make up for the loss of All-Star infielder Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man...
Citrus County Chronicle
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'trending' toward starting vs Giants
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is “trending in the right direction” toward starting Sunday against the Giants after he missed the last two games with a sprained right shoulder. Coach Nick Sirianni declined to commit to Hurts as the starter as the Eagles (13-3) try...
Citrus County Chronicle
49ers prepare for facing J.J. Watt in his final game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — For Mike McGlinchey, his “welcome to the NFL” moment came as a rookie back in 2018 with the San Francisco 49ers when he lined up against J.J. Watt in a joint practice in Houston and got flattened in a drill. McGlinchey and...
Comments / 0