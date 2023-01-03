ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart provides Georgia football injury updates before 2023 National Championship Game

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HnC87_0k2AiSU800

With just under a week until the 2023 National Championship Game between Georgia and TCU play each other, head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Georgia’s injuries.

Darnell Washington left the game with a left ankle injury in the first quarter. As expected, Smart said he was hopeful Washington would be able to play. He told ESPN’s Marty Smith on Monday that it was more of a soft tissue injury instead of an ankle sprain.

In the event Washington is unable to play, freshman tight end Oscar Delp would see an increased role. He took Washington’s reps in the win over Ohio State. On the season, he has five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, Chaz Chambliss left the game with a leg injury. Smart said he is hopeful to get Chambliss, Washington and McClendon all back. Georgia is already without Nolan Smith, the team’s top pass rusher.

In the absence of Chambliss, expect Robert Beal, Marvin Jones Jr. and Jalon Walker to see an uptick in snaps and usage.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Emergency Podcast: Jim Harbaugh under NCAA investigation

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde detail the recent investigations that are being levied against Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. The pod breaks down the violations that the NCAA is imposing on Jim Harbaugh, including a level 1 violation which has the possibility to disrupt Harbaugh’s tenure at Michigan. The often stubborn head coach is likely to meet the investigation with a great enthusiasm and hard-headedness unmatched by any other coach. The guys speculate as to what the punishment could be if the violations are upheld, as well as Jim Harbaugh’s future with the Michigan Wolverines. Could this be the deciding factor that sends Jim Harbaugh back to the NFL?
ANN ARBOR, MI
WGAU

Zac Taylor, Bengals aren't happy with NFL's coin-flip resolution after canceled game

Zac Taylor isn’t happy with the NFL’s coin-flip decision. The NFL approved several adjustments to its playoff rules on Friday in the wake of the Cincinnati Bengals’ canceled game with the Buffalo Bills after Bills safety Damar Hamlin sustained a cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night. That game, which had real playoff implications, was officially ruled a “no contest.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WGAU

Browns done with Jadeveon Clowney after critical comments

BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney's last move with the Cleveland Browns happened off the field — a public bashing born of frustration and disappointment. The team countered accordingly. Clowney was sent home from practice on Friday, one day after he harshly criticized the organization and...
CLEVELAND, OH
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
111K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy