Ingram Atkinson

Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy

Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
TODAY.com

Dog goes viral for being amazing helper to her family’s newborn twins

When Josh and Kelly Rheaume brought their newborn twins home earlier this year, they weren't sure how their dog of almost seven years, Lucy, would react. The two rescued Lucy when they were just dating and say that the dog has "always been a daughter to us." So when they...
The New West

Woman expected to babysit niece even when not asked

country house trees wooden fencePhoto byJonathan Petersson/Pexels. This story is based on true events, though names have been changed. When her kids were little, my friend Sophie ended up living on her in-law's property. Her husband had been injured, and they were left with no other viable options.
New York Post

Dear Abby: My daughter is an unfit mother

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have always had a big hand in helping our daughter “Lauren” raise her three kids, ages 5, 10 and 15. She has moved in with us and out many times. About a year ago, she decided she would not do it again. Instead, she moved in with a boyfriend.  The kids tried it there but told us, “We don’t want to live there.” They don’t feel safe because there are so many strangers and so many parties there. My daughter decided to let the kids live full time with us, and she now visits us...
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

Dear Abby: My fiancee insists on bringing her parents on our honeymoon

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have assisted a local youngster who was abandoned at birth and bounced through foster care. We helped him finish college and start his first job.  Here’s the problem: “Samuel” has become engaged to an attractive, professional woman my wife and I both like. However, he just told us she insists upon bringing her parents on the honeymoon. Her parents feel strongly that they should go, even to the extent of arguing with Samuel about it. I have never heard of anything like this. His fiancee is 28 years old. I’m very wary about it. What...
DoYouRemember?

39-Year-Old Mom Finally Gives Birth To Baby Girl After Having 10 Boys

A lot of parents have different views about their child’s gender. These reservations are sometimes influenced by societal beliefs or personal preferences. Interestingly, factors that determine the sex of a child are purely genetics, and parents don’t have control over it. This can be traumatizing for families who are hell-bent on having a particular gender.
justpene50

Teenager Gave Birth at Home When No One Even Knew She Was Pregnant

*This is a work of nonfiction, based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced this firsthand; a story told with her permission. *. My friend says she was shocked one day while studying to be a nurse. She recalls that she was at school when she suddenly received a phone call telling her to come home. When she inquired what was wrong, her older sister told her that their younger sister was at home ‘delivering’.
Ceebla Cuud

A 70-Year-Old Married Couple Finally Had a Child After 54 Years of Trying

A couple in India's Rajasthan state who have been married for 54 years just had their first baby. This makes them one of the oldest couples in history to have a child. Gopichand, age 75, and Chandravati, his 70-year-old wife, tried for many years to start a family but were unsuccessful. They went to many hospitals and clinics and tried treatments and procedures over a long time, but nothing helped. The husband first contacted an Alwar in-vitro fertilization clinic about helping his wife conceive around a year and a half ago. The woman's old age was a cause for concern, but there were precedents for success. Chandravati fell pregnant after two failed IVF treatments and just gave birth to a healthy baby boy.
