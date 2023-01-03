Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
TODAY.com
Dog goes viral for being amazing helper to her family’s newborn twins
When Josh and Kelly Rheaume brought their newborn twins home earlier this year, they weren't sure how their dog of almost seven years, Lucy, would react. The two rescued Lucy when they were just dating and say that the dog has "always been a daughter to us." So when they...
Mother accuses lesbian sister of 'stealing' her baby
Parenting is a job that doesn’t have a day off even after emotionally drained events. At times, the parents can hire a babysitter or request a family member to step up to care for the baby while they take some time off.
Mother gave same name to triplet girls after she expected a boy
Parents usually spend a lot of time picking the right name for their baby. Some of them end up loving the name so much that they give their child the name even if it doesn’t suit the baby.
Siblings Enraged After Non-Bio Dad 'Disowns' Them and Leaves Them 'Hungry'
Does a stepparent have a job to look after their stepkids, even after they leave their spouse?. As if navigating relationships weren't complicated enough after divorce, it gets even trickier when there are children in the mix.
Parents hope to give 'Baby Billie' a voice after child born with rare syndrome
Eliza and Ben Mortimer's now six-month-old daughter Billie is their pride and joy. When Billie was born, the Mortimer's say, they noticed something was wrong right away.
Woman doesn't want to pay for her partner's 18 year old child that is now living with them
A Spilled Jar Of ChangePhoto byJosh AppelonUnsplash. Having a child means that you're responsible for helping them out from time to time. If a child is not yours by blood then it can be hard to see a reason to help, especially when they're an adult.
TODAY.com
This mom had 9 kids by age 28. She shares the ‘mad dash’ of every day
Kora Duke, 39, didn't plan on having nine children by the time she was 28. "It really was just the way it happened," the Nevada mom tells TODAY.com. "The majority (of my pregnancies) were not intentional at all. Traditional birth control methods didn't work." Duke met her husband, Andre, when...
Woman expected to babysit niece even when not asked
country house trees wooden fencePhoto byJonathan Petersson/Pexels. This story is based on true events, though names have been changed. When her kids were little, my friend Sophie ended up living on her in-law's property. Her husband had been injured, and they were left with no other viable options.
Dear Abby: My daughter is an unfit mother
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have always had a big hand in helping our daughter “Lauren” raise her three kids, ages 5, 10 and 15. She has moved in with us and out many times. About a year ago, she decided she would not do it again. Instead, she moved in with a boyfriend. The kids tried it there but told us, “We don’t want to live there.” They don’t feel safe because there are so many strangers and so many parties there. My daughter decided to let the kids live full time with us, and she now visits us...
Dear Abby: My fiancee insists on bringing her parents on our honeymoon
DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have assisted a local youngster who was abandoned at birth and bounced through foster care. We helped him finish college and start his first job. Here’s the problem: “Samuel” has become engaged to an attractive, professional woman my wife and I both like. However, he just told us she insists upon bringing her parents on the honeymoon. Her parents feel strongly that they should go, even to the extent of arguing with Samuel about it. I have never heard of anything like this. His fiancee is 28 years old. I’m very wary about it. What...
39-Year-Old Mom Finally Gives Birth To Baby Girl After Having 10 Boys
A lot of parents have different views about their child’s gender. These reservations are sometimes influenced by societal beliefs or personal preferences. Interestingly, factors that determine the sex of a child are purely genetics, and parents don’t have control over it. This can be traumatizing for families who are hell-bent on having a particular gender.
Mother recalls horrifying moment she found three-year-old daughter choking in bathtub on toy
Leah Porritt, 42, from Baltimore, found her then three-year-old daughter in the bathtub with her lips turning 'white' and unable to breathe. She tried to help her daughter, but nothing was working.
Teenager Gave Birth at Home When No One Even Knew She Was Pregnant
*This is a work of nonfiction, based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced this firsthand; a story told with her permission. *. My friend says she was shocked one day while studying to be a nurse. She recalls that she was at school when she suddenly received a phone call telling her to come home. When she inquired what was wrong, her older sister told her that their younger sister was at home ‘delivering’.
A 70-Year-Old Married Couple Finally Had a Child After 54 Years of Trying
A couple in India's Rajasthan state who have been married for 54 years just had their first baby. This makes them one of the oldest couples in history to have a child. Gopichand, age 75, and Chandravati, his 70-year-old wife, tried for many years to start a family but were unsuccessful. They went to many hospitals and clinics and tried treatments and procedures over a long time, but nothing helped. The husband first contacted an Alwar in-vitro fertilization clinic about helping his wife conceive around a year and a half ago. The woman's old age was a cause for concern, but there were precedents for success. Chandravati fell pregnant after two failed IVF treatments and just gave birth to a healthy baby boy.
New Mom Furious with Mother-in-Law for Purchasing 'Controlling' Presents for 4-Month-Old
Having a newborn child can come with a lot of pressures, from having to establish boundaries with family members to finding a new groove and normal under new circumstances. That said, finding an adjusted routine takes time and a lot of patience, and not every new parent can adapt to the situation quickly or effectively.
27 Kids Who Completely And Totally Terrified Me With The Unsettling Things They Said
"My oldest told me she kept seeing an old man in our apartment. One day, we were looking at photos of my dad, and she said, 'Oh, that’s the old man.' He had passed away a few months earlier."
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0