Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana clears waivers but future remains unclear
DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana cleared waivers Wednesday, but his future with the organization remains unclear. Vrana was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins, where he had been slated to remain through the end of the week on a conditioning stint, when he counted against Detroit’s 23-man roster. He no longer is on the roster and will remain in the AHL unless the Red Wings recall him. They could also trade him, which surely would require retaining salary.
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Red-hot Wolves knock off No. 10-ranked team in the state
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 4, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. HOCKEY: BAY CITY WOLVES 6, CHELSEA 4.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Alex Nedeljkovic finds rhythm, builds confidence with Griffins start
DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic needed a game to shake off the rust, to regain his timing and rhythm, to build confidence. He did on Wednesday, making 26 saves for the Grand Rapids Griffins in a 3-1 victory over Cleveland in the first game of his conditioning stint.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Alex Nedeljkovic goes to Grand Rapids for conditioning
The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday assigned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the Grand Rapids Griffins for conditioning. Nedeljkovic hasn’t played since Dec. 8 (5-1 loss at Florida) while struggling to find consistency. He is 2-4-2, with a 4.09 goals-against average and .880 save percentage. The Griffins play three home...
MLive.com
Too much catch-up hockey catches up to Red Wings
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have looked up at the scoreboard the past five games and seen deficits of 5-0, 2-0, 5-0, 4-0 and 1-0. They came back to win three of those games. They have liked their five-on-five play much of the time and out-chanced the opposition some of those nights.
MLive.com
Veteran Tigers starter signs with Blue Jays
Right-handed pitcher Drew Hutchison, who spent parts of the last two seasons with the Detroit Tigers, has signed a minor-league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. The 32-year-old native of Lakeland, Fla., had the second-most innings of any Tigers’ pitcher in 2022 (105 1/3). In 28 appearances, including 18 starts, he went 3-9 with a 4.53 ERA. Hutchison struck out 68 and walked 42.
MLive.com
Former Tigers reliever signs minor-league deal with Rangers
Former Detroit Tigers right-handed reliever Kyle Funkhouser has signed a minor-league deal with the Texas Rangers, FanSided.com reported on Thursday. Funkhouser, who turns 29 in March, pitched well out of the Tigers’ pen in 2021 but missed all of last season with a shoulder injury. He was designated for assignment and released in November.
MLive.com
Aaron Glenn remembers the day he saw the Lions’ Reggie Brown turn blue
ALLEN PARK -- The Damar Hamlin injury has spread terror through locker rooms across the NFL. That’s especially true in Detroit, where one of their own, Saivion Smith, already dropped to the turf in temporary paralysis against New England this season. For defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, seeing Hamlin need...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin selected to All-Star Game for third time
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has been named to the NHL All-Star Weekend roster for the third time. Larkin, 26, in his eighth season, leads the Red Wings in goals (13), assists (20) and points (33),. The NHL on Thursday announced 32 players on the four divisional rosters for...
MLive.com
Detroit Lions upgrading their playing surface at Ford Field
ALLEN PARK -- As criticism mounts over poor field conditions at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are replacing their synthetic turf this month. They are using another artificial surface called CORE monofilament FieldTurf, which is believed to be a better, safer playing surface. The Lions were initially scheduled to resurface...
MLive.com
Ben Johnson: ‘I hoped it would click just a little bit faster’ with Jameson Williams
ALLEN PARK -- Every time Jameson Williams has had a football in his hands in the NFL, he’s made something special happen. There’s nothing wrong with that kid’s speed. It’s special. The trick, of course, is figuring out how to get the football into his hands...
MLive.com
For untested Lions, red-hot Jared Goff just might hold the key against Green Bay
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have one of the youngest rosters in the league. When they crushed Chicago last weekend to take their improbable playoff chase to the final hour of the regular season, they started not one, not two, not even three, but four rookies on their defense. A fifth, Josh Paschal, racked up two sacks off the bench. That was surpassed by only James Houston, who now leads all rookies everywhere in sacks. None of which accounts for Aidan Hutchinson, who is on the very short list for defensive rookie of the year.
Bulls' Zach LaVine hits 11 3-pointers in 41-point performance vs. 76ers
LaVine posted the second-highest point total of his career on Friday night, bested only by a 49-point outing against the Charlotte Hornets in 2019, which saw the 27-year-old knock down 13 three-pointers. In Friday's win, LaVine shot 14-of-19 from the field and 11-of-13 from three. Per ESPN Stats and Info,...
MLive.com
How to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs - NBA (1/6/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
After a dramatic win on Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons will look to finish up their trip out west on a bigger high note, as they take on the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night in Texas. While the Golden State Warriors are not the team that took home the title...
