Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana clears waivers but future remains unclear

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana cleared waivers Wednesday, but his future with the organization remains unclear. Vrana was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins, where he had been slated to remain through the end of the week on a conditioning stint, when he counted against Detroit’s 23-man roster. He no longer is on the roster and will remain in the AHL unless the Red Wings recall him. They could also trade him, which surely would require retaining salary.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Alex Nedeljkovic goes to Grand Rapids for conditioning

The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday assigned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the Grand Rapids Griffins for conditioning. Nedeljkovic hasn’t played since Dec. 8 (5-1 loss at Florida) while struggling to find consistency. He is 2-4-2, with a 4.09 goals-against average and .880 save percentage. The Griffins play three home...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Too much catch-up hockey catches up to Red Wings

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have looked up at the scoreboard the past five games and seen deficits of 5-0, 2-0, 5-0, 4-0 and 1-0. They came back to win three of those games. They have liked their five-on-five play much of the time and out-chanced the opposition some of those nights.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Veteran Tigers starter signs with Blue Jays

Right-handed pitcher Drew Hutchison, who spent parts of the last two seasons with the Detroit Tigers, has signed a minor-league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. The 32-year-old native of Lakeland, Fla., had the second-most innings of any Tigers’ pitcher in 2022 (105 1/3). In 28 appearances, including 18 starts, he went 3-9 with a 4.53 ERA. Hutchison struck out 68 and walked 42.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Former Tigers reliever signs minor-league deal with Rangers

Former Detroit Tigers right-handed reliever Kyle Funkhouser has signed a minor-league deal with the Texas Rangers, FanSided.com reported on Thursday. Funkhouser, who turns 29 in March, pitched well out of the Tigers’ pen in 2021 but missed all of last season with a shoulder injury. He was designated for assignment and released in November.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Aaron Glenn remembers the day he saw the Lions’ Reggie Brown turn blue

ALLEN PARK -- The Damar Hamlin injury has spread terror through locker rooms across the NFL. That’s especially true in Detroit, where one of their own, Saivion Smith, already dropped to the turf in temporary paralysis against New England this season. For defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, seeing Hamlin need...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin selected to All-Star Game for third time

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has been named to the NHL All-Star Weekend roster for the third time. Larkin, 26, in his eighth season, leads the Red Wings in goals (13), assists (20) and points (33),. The NHL on Thursday announced 32 players on the four divisional rosters for...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Detroit Lions upgrading their playing surface at Ford Field

ALLEN PARK -- As criticism mounts over poor field conditions at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are replacing their synthetic turf this month. They are using another artificial surface called CORE monofilament FieldTurf, which is believed to be a better, safer playing surface. The Lions were initially scheduled to resurface...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

For untested Lions, red-hot Jared Goff just might hold the key against Green Bay

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have one of the youngest rosters in the league. When they crushed Chicago last weekend to take their improbable playoff chase to the final hour of the regular season, they started not one, not two, not even three, but four rookies on their defense. A fifth, Josh Paschal, racked up two sacks off the bench. That was surpassed by only James Houston, who now leads all rookies everywhere in sacks. None of which accounts for Aidan Hutchinson, who is on the very short list for defensive rookie of the year.
DETROIT, MI

