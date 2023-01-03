ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NBC Miami

Justice Department Still Searching for Pipe Bomb Suspect and Some Capitol Rioters

On the second anniversary of the storming of the U.S. Capitol, as the Justice Department continues prosecuting rioters, the FBI is offering $500,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever left two pipe bombs on Capitol Hill. The person being sought left the bombs outside the Republican and Democratic...
NBC Miami

FTC Proposes to Ban Noncompete Clauses for Workers

The Federal Trade Commission is proposing a new rule that would prevent employers from imposing noncompete clauses for workers that prohibit them from joining a competitor, typically for a period of time, after they leave the company. The proposed rule released Thursday follows an executive order signed by President Joe...
NBC Miami

DeSantis Signs Executive Order in Response to Massive Migrant Influx

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Friday to activate the state's National Guard and other resources in response to the massive influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys. Executive Order 23- 03 also directs other law enforcement and state agencies to provide resources, including deploying airplanes and...
FLORIDA STATE

