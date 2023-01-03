ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexia, TX

News Channel 25

Teens shot missing Waco man to death, dumped body near Baylor: Police

UPDATE 7:30 P.M. – Two teens have been arrested for murder after authorities discovered human remains near Baylor's campus Friday morning, which police have identified as a missing Waco man last seen a week ago. James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are accused of shooting 59-year-old...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco police report a body found in creek off of I-35

WACO, Texas — Waco police reports that a body has been found in a creek off of Interstate 35 access road and South Ninth Street on Friday, Jan. 6. Waco police say this is being labeled as a questionable death and also add that this is unrelated to Baylor University.
WACO, TX
KTRE

Central Texas homeowner shoots home intruder, sheriff says

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - William Strauser, of Valley Mills, was booked into the Bosque County Jail on charges of attempted burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass after Strauser was shot by a local homeowner, Sheriff Trace Hendricks said. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 3, Bosque...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Hewitt police: Threats with gun land woman in jail

Hewitt police arrested a woman Wednesday on suspicion of pointing a firearm at her husband and a child in front of the home she shared with him. Police reported Shawna Kay King, 51, threatened her husband and a juvenile girl with a firearm Tuesday at a home in the 300 block of Bowie Lane.
HEWITT, TX
WacoTrib.com

Details sparse on body found near Baylor, Interstate 35

Waco police are investigating the case of a dead body found Friday morning near Baylor University. Police arrived on the scene near Ninth Street and Interstate 35 at about 9 a.m. Friday to begin investigating the death, which police consider "questionable," Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said. Justice of...
WACO, TX
wtaw.com

South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties

A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
BRYAN, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

List of 11 Felony Arrests in Anderson County, TX Around the Holidays

The holidays are now behind us and while many of us made fun memories with friends and family not everyone had that same experience. And as arrest reports are made available to the public, we have taken the time to put together a list of 11 people who were arrested for felony crimes within Anderson County, Texas between Wednesday, December 28th and Monday, January 2nd.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

Navarro College Carbon Monoxide Exposure Update

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 33 Navarro College employees were exposed to carbon monoxide in the Albritton Administration building. Navarro College Police Department simultaneously evacuated the employees to the Cook Education Center and summoned local fire and EMS. Employees were treated on-site with oxygen, and seven employees were transported by ambulance to Navarro Regional Hospital for further medical attention. Four employees were then Care Flighted to Medical City Plano, in the event treatment needed to include a higher level of care. Overall, 15 employees sought care for symptoms. Most were released and six were kept overnight for observation. We are anticipating that all will be released later today.
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Nine people file for Waco District Four appointment

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Nine people in Waco have submitted applications for the unexpired City Council District Four vacant seat. The filing period for the Council seat closed on Tuesday. The Waco City Council will interview the applicants at a Special City Council meeting on January 10, starting at 8:30 a.m., in the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater.
WACO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

As Damar Hamlin Recovers, Buffalo Waits—and Wonders What to Do

Hanging in Del Reid’s office is a cartoon from The Buffalo News. Around the outer edges of a rectangular space are swipes of paint in various thickness; curved and connected into an abstract thicket that entraps various colored dots and, on the very outer edges of the fray, a martian character of some kind who seems to be tumbling, end over end, through this continuous loop of chaos.
BUFFALO, TX

