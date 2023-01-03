Read full article on original website
KWTX
Central Texas man says Christmas tree outside hospital gave him hope during COVID-19 battle, writes thank you letter
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man who fought for his life with COVID-19 in the ICU at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest in Waco last January has written a letter to a business to let them know it was lights from their large Christmas tree in view from his hospital window that helped give him hope.
KWTX
Central Texas family completes pandemic project of building an elaborate treehouse
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family has finally completed a two-a-half-year-long project of building a multi-towered, decked out treehouse from scratch after they decided to build it during the onset of the pandemic. The project started when the Hetland family was shut inside during the onset of the pandemic....
KLTV
Gun Barrel and Payne Springs Fire Departments respond to structure fire in Eustace
EUSTACE, Texas (KLTV) - At around 3:21 a.m. this morning the volunteers of Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in Eustace. Other departments such as Gun Barrel City Fire responded to assist Payne Springs. Units were on the scene for several hours putting out the fire. There...
News Channel 25
Teens shot missing Waco man to death, dumped body near Baylor: Police
UPDATE 7:30 P.M. – Two teens have been arrested for murder after authorities discovered human remains near Baylor's campus Friday morning, which police have identified as a missing Waco man last seen a week ago. James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are accused of shooting 59-year-old...
KWTX
Dr Pepper Museum gets new roof 70 years after deadly tornado destroyed it
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Seven decades after Waco’s deadly tornado struck the area, the Dr Pepper Museum is finally getting a new roof. In 1953, a deadly tornado wiped the area, killing more than one hundred people and destroying many buildings downtown. Chris Dyer, the president and CEO of...
Waco police report a body found in creek off of I-35
WACO, Texas — Waco police reports that a body has been found in a creek off of Interstate 35 access road and South Ninth Street on Friday, Jan. 6. Waco police say this is being labeled as a questionable death and also add that this is unrelated to Baylor University.
KTRE
Central Texas homeowner shoots home intruder, sheriff says
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - William Strauser, of Valley Mills, was booked into the Bosque County Jail on charges of attempted burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass after Strauser was shot by a local homeowner, Sheriff Trace Hendricks said. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 3, Bosque...
The Humane Society of Central Texas is asking for the public's help
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are previous segments from two months ago on shelter closures due to distemper. The Humane Society of Central Texas has until Jan. 7 to get four distemper-positive dogs a safe home. In order to provide a safe environment...
WacoTrib.com
Hewitt police: Threats with gun land woman in jail
Hewitt police arrested a woman Wednesday on suspicion of pointing a firearm at her husband and a child in front of the home she shared with him. Police reported Shawna Kay King, 51, threatened her husband and a juvenile girl with a firearm Tuesday at a home in the 300 block of Bowie Lane.
WacoTrib.com
Details sparse on body found near Baylor, Interstate 35
Waco police are investigating the case of a dead body found Friday morning near Baylor University. Police arrived on the scene near Ninth Street and Interstate 35 at about 9 a.m. Friday to begin investigating the death, which police consider "questionable," Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said. Justice of...
KWTX
Waco restaurant owner served the late legendary journalist Barbara Walters
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A number of notable guests like Willie Nelson, Jerry Jones and Greg Abbott have all stopped by George’s Restaurant in Waco. But believe it or not, Barbara Walters was among those served over the years. It all started when the restaurant’s owner Sammy Citrano developed...
Owner of Crawford construction company addresses complaints of unfinished work
CRAWFORD, Texas — Numerous Clayton Construction clients have raised their concerns about unfinished work after signing contracts and paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects to be completed at their homes. One Clayton Construction client, Carol Shaw, says the company started building her family a house about a...
wtaw.com
South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties
A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
KWTX
Central Texas school prepared for emergencies like Hamlin’s injury; shares ways to ease concerns for players’ safety
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Damar Hamlin’s tragic injury has many people shaken up about their children’s health and safety during contact sports, and West ISD athletic trainer says, while injuries like his are rare, they are prepared for a wide variety of injuries and health concerns. “I kind...
KWTX
Sheriff’s deputies investigating armed robbery of gasoline station in Central Texas
COOLIDGE, Texas (KWTX) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in the armed robbery of the Cool Stop VP Fuel Station located at 110 State Highway 171. At about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, two suspects wearing dark clothing, and...
G.W. Carver Middle School on track to reopen this fall: Waco ISD
After a fire destroyed the school in the summer of 2021, G.W. Carver Middle School is on track to open to students this fall, according to Waco ISD.
List of 11 Felony Arrests in Anderson County, TX Around the Holidays
The holidays are now behind us and while many of us made fun memories with friends and family not everyone had that same experience. And as arrest reports are made available to the public, we have taken the time to put together a list of 11 people who were arrested for felony crimes within Anderson County, Texas between Wednesday, December 28th and Monday, January 2nd.
navarrocountygazette.com
Navarro College Carbon Monoxide Exposure Update
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 33 Navarro College employees were exposed to carbon monoxide in the Albritton Administration building. Navarro College Police Department simultaneously evacuated the employees to the Cook Education Center and summoned local fire and EMS. Employees were treated on-site with oxygen, and seven employees were transported by ambulance to Navarro Regional Hospital for further medical attention. Four employees were then Care Flighted to Medical City Plano, in the event treatment needed to include a higher level of care. Overall, 15 employees sought care for symptoms. Most were released and six were kept overnight for observation. We are anticipating that all will be released later today.
fox44news.com
Nine people file for Waco District Four appointment
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Nine people in Waco have submitted applications for the unexpired City Council District Four vacant seat. The filing period for the Council seat closed on Tuesday. The Waco City Council will interview the applicants at a Special City Council meeting on January 10, starting at 8:30 a.m., in the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater.
starlocalmedia.com
As Damar Hamlin Recovers, Buffalo Waits—and Wonders What to Do
Hanging in Del Reid’s office is a cartoon from The Buffalo News. Around the outer edges of a rectangular space are swipes of paint in various thickness; curved and connected into an abstract thicket that entraps various colored dots and, on the very outer edges of the fray, a martian character of some kind who seems to be tumbling, end over end, through this continuous loop of chaos.
