On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 33 Navarro College employees were exposed to carbon monoxide in the Albritton Administration building. Navarro College Police Department simultaneously evacuated the employees to the Cook Education Center and summoned local fire and EMS. Employees were treated on-site with oxygen, and seven employees were transported by ambulance to Navarro Regional Hospital for further medical attention. Four employees were then Care Flighted to Medical City Plano, in the event treatment needed to include a higher level of care. Overall, 15 employees sought care for symptoms. Most were released and six were kept overnight for observation. We are anticipating that all will be released later today.

NAVARRO COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO