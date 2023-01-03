Justin Turner’s familiarity with the Boston Red Sox goes far beyond reuniting with former teammates Kiké Hernández and Kenley Jansen. In fact, Turner and Red Sox manager Alex Cora have a history that dates back over a decade ago. In 2010, Turner and Cora shared the dugout as teammates with the New York Mets. Turner was in the second year of his big league career, while Cora was at the tail end of his. And during a July 16 matchup against the San Francisco Giants, Turner would pinch-hit for Cora.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO