Xander Bogaerts Reacts To Rafael Devers’ Big Red Sox Extension
It proved to be a great Major League Baseball offseason for both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. The longtime teammates and close friends were rewarded with lucrative, long-term contracts for their consistent, All-Star-caliber play. Bogaerts cashed in on the open market, landing an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres in early December. The Red Sox on Wednesday made sure Devers wouldn’t reach free agency for the foreseeable future, as they reportedly gave the star third baseman an 11-year, $331 million contract extension.
MLB Rumors: Who Red Sox, Marlins Trade Talks Might’ve Involved
The Boston Red Sox haven’t been too involved in the trade market this offseason. However, one former Major League Baseball executive reported that the team has undergone trade discussions with the Miami Marlins. The Athletic’s Jim Bowen, who previously served as an MLB general manager, offered two Marlins names...
Where Rafael Devers’ Reported Red Sox Extension Ranks In MLB
The Boston Red Sox are backing up the Brinks truck for well-deserving star Rafael Devers, as the sides are in agreement on an 11-year extension, according to multiple reports Wednesday. Carlos Baerga was the first to report the news. It was confirmed shortly after by USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, The...
Former Red Sox: Eric Hosmer ‘Close’ To Deal With This Team
Following his pit stop in Boston, Eric Hosmer reportedly is on the verge of returning to the National League. Hosmer and the Chicago Cubs are “close to a deal,” per a report Tuesday night from the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The veteran first baseman became a free agent Dec. 22 when he was released by the Red Sox, who initially designated Hosmer for assignment to make a 40-man roster spot after a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Eric Hosmer, Cubs Agree To Contract
After Eric Hosmer’s short-lived tenure with the Boston Red Sox, the first baseman has found himself a new home in the National League. Hosmer and the Chicago Cubs reached an agreement Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. While the contract’s terms weren’t initially revealed, Rogers reported the Cubs...
Carlos Correa Rumors: Mets ‘Very Frustrated,’ Ready To Walk Away
Carlos Correa still isn’t a member of the New York Mets, and weeks after their agreement was reported, there’s a chance he never will be. Negotiations between Correa and the Mets stalled over Christmas weekend and have never really heated back up. And the latest report out of New York suggests any Mets fans who prepaid for their Correa jerseys might want to look into the refund policy.
MLB Rumors: This Team Could Sign Carlos Correa With Mets Deal In Doubt
Not only are there now serious questions about whether Carlos Correa ultimately will sign with the New York Mets, but a legitimate alternative also reportedly has emerged. Jim Bowden, a former Major League Baseball general manager-turned-analyst, on Friday pointed to the Minnesota Twins as a potential suitor should the Mets continue to drag their feet.
How Red Sox’s Justin Turner, Alex Cora Crossed Paths In 2010
Justin Turner’s familiarity with the Boston Red Sox goes far beyond reuniting with former teammates Kiké Hernández and Kenley Jansen. In fact, Turner and Red Sox manager Alex Cora have a history that dates back over a decade ago. In 2010, Turner and Cora shared the dugout as teammates with the New York Mets. Turner was in the second year of his big league career, while Cora was at the tail end of his. And during a July 16 matchup against the San Francisco Giants, Turner would pinch-hit for Cora.
Additional Report Indicates ‘Steady’ Talks Between Rafael Devers, Red Sox
Rafael Devers on Tuesday agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Red Sox to ensure he would avoid arbitration and play the 2023 season in Boston. That news also came with a handful of reports stating Boston’s well-documented plans to keep Devers long-term remain the same. Red...
Ex-Red Sox Wade Miley Reportedly Signs With NL Central Team
The Milwaukee Brewers made one former Boston Red Sox southpaw their latest offseason addition on Wednesday. After missing the playoffs last season, the Brewers reportedly signed starting pitcher Wade Miley to a one-year deal worth $4.5 million, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The agreement also includes the potential to add $1.5 million in incentives.
What Ex-Red Sox Nathan Eovaldi Recalls From 2018 World Series
Nathan Eovaldi’s run with the Boston Red Sox reached its end this offseason when the right-handed starting pitcher signed a two-year, $34 million deal with the Texas Rangers. Yet, after being introduced to the Rangers on Thursday, Eovaldi reminisced over the 2018 World Series victory with Boston. After beginning...
Red Sox ‘Heavily’ Recruited Justin Turner During Free Agency
It became apparent that the Boston Red Sox’s interest in one of their offseason additions went beyond the front office. Justin Turner, who agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox, offered some insight into that interest Friday. The 38-year-old made his free agency decision after spending the previous nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. And Turner made it clear he found the recruiting efforts made by Red Sox players to be “intriguing.”
Bruins Roster Moves: Jake DeBrusk To LTIR; Chris Wagner Back To Boston
Jake DeBrusk’s sensational Winter Classic performance came at a price. The Bruins winger scored both of Boston’s goals in a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. But he also suffered both a hand and a lower body injury during the game, and that forced the B’s to place him on long-term injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.
What’s Next? Five Questions Red Sox Face After Rafael Devers Deal
The Red Sox quelled some long-term concerns this week by reportedly agreeing to a massive contract extension with Rafael Devers. Devers was set to enter the final year of his contract, with free agency on the horizon next offseason, and the recent departures of Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts raised questions over whether Boston would lock up its star third baseman for the foreseeable future. And so, now, the Sox can breathe a little easier.
Yankees Make Another High-Profile Addition To Front Office
The New York Yankees are stocking up on former general managers. The Yankees on Thursday announced they’ve hired Omar Minaya as senior advisor to baseball operations, a move that comes on the heels of New York adding Brian Sabean as executive advisor to senior vice president and GM Brian Cashman.
MLB Insider Expects Big Changes To Carlos Correa’s Mets Contract
The New York Mets still haven’t announced their deal with Carlos Correa. And while it might not be time to sound any alarms, it’s possible the sides will need to tweak their original agreement after the Mets reportedly discovered something in Correa’s medicals that raised concerns. In...
