ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

Shannon Sharpe attempts to explain 'Undisputed' absence, cut off by Skip Bayless in tense moment

Things you can cut with a knife: Steak, butter, the tension on Wednesday morning's "Undisputed." Shannon Sharpe was absent from Tuesday's edition of the FS1 debate show, conspicuously in the aftermath of a controversial Skip Bayless tweet surrounding the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest situation. Many pegged Bayless' tweet as callous, and his failure to offer a legitimate apology in the aftermath amplified the situation.
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update

Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized and in critical condition, but there has been some positive news about his health over the past two days. The Buffalo Bills provided the latest. The Bills said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” while in intensive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.... The post Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BUFFALO, NY
Sporting News

NFL playoff picture: What Bills vs. Bengals cancellation means for AFC scenarios

The NFL on Thursday canceled the remainder of the Bengals-Bills Week 17 game. The "Monday Night Football" clash was stopped when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest. The teams went into their respective locker rooms with about six minutes to play in the first quarter and did not return to the field.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Lions-Packers Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 18 Showdown Tournaments features Aaron Rodgers, lots of RBs, and $1,500 left over

The past week has been a whirlwind for the NFL, but the league can now catch its collective breath knowing that Damar Hamlin is on the up and up. Now we must wrap our head around what should be a wild final weekend of the regular season, with countless different playoff implications coming into play for basically ever division except the NFC South. One of the biggest divisional tilts will be Lions-Packers at Lambeau Field, an exciting matchup for which we will be building our usual DraftKings Showdown lineup.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Ravens vs. Bengals odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 18

The Ravens will look to get back into the win column on Sunday afternoon when they play the Bengals at PayCor Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Baltimore is coming off a three-point defeat last week to the Steelers, while Cincinnati will be back in action after last week's game against the Bills was suspended and ultimately canceled after Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin takes huge step in his recovery

The Buffalo Bills shared another update about Damar Hamlin on Thursday morning, and the news was once again very positive. Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center say Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” over the past 24 hours. The defensive back is still considered to be in critical condition but has “demonstrated that he... The post Damar Hamlin takes huge step in his recovery appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
Sporting News

When is Super Bowl 2023? Date, location, odds, halftime show for Super Bowl 57

The race for the Super Bowl has been going on all season. With the start of the 2023 NFL playoffs on the doorstep, plenty of familiar names are back in the mix for a title. The preseason-favorite Bills are in the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year; they're hoping that this time will mark their first past the AFC title game since 1994. To do that, they'll have to get past the defending AFC champion Bengals and the winner of two of the past three conference titles in the Chiefs. The Chargers and Ravens have also punched tickets to the playoffs.
Sporting News

NFL's next head coaches? Meet the top rising coaching candidates for 2023

There don't figure to be many openings by the time the NFL's annual Black Monday rolls around on Jan. 9, but that may play into the hands of the candidate cycle this time around. There are some familiar names on the list — Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Cowboys OC Kellen Moore — but the door could be open for some fast risers in the coaching ranks, too.
Sporting News

How many teams make the NFL playoffs? Updated standings for 2023 playoff bracket

The NFL is in the third year of its 14-team playoff field, and this year has featured some thrilling wild card races. Starting in 2020, the NFL recalibrated its seedings to accommodate seven teams from each conference, which resulted in just one team getting a bye week on Wild Card Weekend.
Sporting News

Saturday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 18 Titans-Jaguars single-game tournaments

Week 18's Saturday slate ends with Derrick Henry and the Titans taking on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in the de facto AFC South championship game. Jacksonville wins the division with a win or a tie, while Tennessee would punch its ticket to the postseason with a win. NFL DFS players will be looking to take home some cash in FanDuel single-game tournaments, as there is no shortage of intriguing lineup picks from both teams.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sporting News

Georgia-TCU National Championship Best Bets: Top prop bets include a Brock Bowers' TD, Bulldogs' OVER

The college football season concludes with what should be a back-and-forth, high-scoring National Championship game Monday night at SoFi Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). The 14-0 Georgia Bulldogs (-12.5) look to secure a second consecutive title under head coach Kirby Smart, while Sonny Dykes and 13-1 TCU Horned Frogs aim for their third National Championship in school history.
FORT WORTH, TX
Sporting News

Meet Denny Kellington, rest of Bills medical staff credited with saving Damar Hamlin's life: 'Really outstanding work'

As positive updates on the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin continue to trickle in, we're learning more about the efforts that helped save his life. While it took an entire team of medical professionals from the Bills, Bengals, paramedics and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to put Hamlin on the road to recovery, doctors from the hospital today singled out the Bills' medical staff for its rapid response when Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy