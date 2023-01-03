Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
This starter Asus gaming PC and 24-inch monitor bundle is a steal
If putting together a new PC gaming setup is on your list for 2023, you can get a well-equipped build of the Asus ROG gaming PC bundled with a 24-inch Full HD Asus gaming monitor for just $690. The two would regularly cost almost $1,300 when purchased individually, making this one of the best gaming PC deals available and a total savings of $600. Free two-day shipping is included with your purchase.
ZDNet
Samsung just launched its cheapest 5G Galaxy phone yet
Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which costs just under $200, making it cheapest 5G smartphone in the Galaxy portfolio. Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Announced at CES 2023 and at a cost of $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy...
The best laptops of CES 2023 (so far)
CES 2023 is a smorgasbord of new and refreshed laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Samsung and more. Here are the most exciting laptops we've seen from our time at the show.
AMD / Nvidia / Intel CES 2023 Recap and Analysis: 3D V-Cache, "RTX 4090" for laptops, new affordable CPUs
This should be a good time for a CES 2023 news recap and analysis, with tons of PC hardware announcements as expected, and AMD having just concluded its presentation. So let's run through all the interesting stuff and give our thoughts on what's been shown... AMD 3D V-Cache CPUs. Starting...
Intel announces fast and efficient new computer chips
Leading computer processing manufacturer Intel announced a bevy of new chips it is adding to its fleet, including those for high-performance activities and lightweight processors that focus on efficiency.
ZDNet
Hyte's new Y40 PC case brings its wraparound glass to a more traditional shape
Hyte, a subsidiary of long-lived gaming PC maker iBuyPower, burst onto the scene with its highly unusual Y60 PC case last year. The model strayed from the bog-standard rectangular prism shape of most PC cases since time immemorial by adding an extra bend at the front left corner. Stranger yet, the entire corner, front, and side of the case were all tempered glass.
Nvidia Officially Brings RTX 40-Series GPUs To New Laptops
NVIDIA has announced the release of its latest 40-series GPUs for laptops, with references for the 4050 all the way up to the 4090.
Ars Technica
Move over, Nvidia: Some AMD 7900 XTX GPUs are having their own heat issues
Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 has been through the PR wringer for the last few months because of problems with its power connector, but AMD's newest Radeon cards are proving capable of having issues, too. Some users have been complaining of overheating and thermal throttling in their RX 7900 XTX GPUs, and AMD confirmed that there was an issue in a statement to Tom's Hardware today.
game-news24.com
Nvidia is in talks to make the Nintendo Switch a successor, according to the latest rumors
Zenji Nishikawa, a highly regarded Japanese science and technology writer, revealed that he’s examining new hardware from Nintendo, possibly the successor to the Nintendo Switch, and that a super VIP company apparently will be traveling to Japan soon. Nishikawa mentioned that he accidentally discovered that the super-persuadial entrepreneur who...
ZDNet
Laptops, Chromebooks, All-in-one PCs: HP's new devices target hybrid work
CES 2023: The Biggest Trends for Pros Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. HP's messaging around its 2023 CES device portfolio is all about meeting the needs of hybrid workers and home-based freelancers. There are new laptops, Chromebooks, AIO PCs, monitors, wireless earbuds, and mice. Like many manufacturers, HP is also keen to stress the sustainability of its products, highlighting widespread use of recycled materials in its devices and packaging.
hypebeast.com
Nvidia Release Its New Flagship GeForce RTX 4070 TI GPU
NVIDIA‘s new flagship GPU has just launched. Revealed at CES 2023, the RTX 4070 Ti outperforms the previous gen flagship GPU — the RTX 3090 Ti — by three times while consuming half the power — all due to NVIDIA’s breakthrough Ada Lovelace architecture innovations and NVIDIA DLSS 3.
ZDNet
Samsung launches SmartThings Station to elevate your smart home experience
At a CES press conference on Wednesday, Samsung launched a new addition to its SmartThings smart home experience -- the SmartThings Station. The Station will function as a smart home hub for all your connected devices, letting you control them with the press of a button, while having the look and wireless charging functionality of a charging pad.
futurumresearch.com
CES 2023: Intel Unleashes 13th Gen Core Mobile Processors Aimed at Elevating Mobile Platform Experiences
Analyst Take: Intel’s new 13th Gen mobile processors (codenamed Raptor Lake) are aimed primarily at transforming the overall laptop experience including thin light laptops, gaming notebooks, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The new mobile processor suite comes in four types: HX, H-series, P-series, and U-series, ordered from highest to lowest in terms of power and performance targets although fulfilling specific customer requirements can create some variance.
The Verge
AMD promises RTX 3060 desktop graphics performance with new RDNA 3 laptop GPUs
AMD is bringing its RDNA 3 graphics architecture to laptops this year. The chip giant is promising RTX 3060-level desktop graphics on the latest laptops featuring its new Radeon RX 7600M XT GPUs. That’s games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla running at 100fps at 1080p, Borderlands 3 hitting 106fps, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider reaching 142fps.
ZDNet
CES 2023 tech you can actually buy now
CES has kicked off in Las Vegas, and brands like Dell, LG, and GE have announced some truly impressive tech. And if you've been making a wishlist of everything that's been revealed, you're in luck: You can pre-order a few things right now, which means you won't have to wait until autumn or winter to get your hands on next-level tech.
ZDNet
HTC's VIVE XR Elite aims to be the new all-in-one, premium headset for everyone
When Meta unveiled its Meta Quest Pro headset, the company went out of its way to make it clear that the hard-to-swallow $1,500 price tag was more geared toward enterprise customers, while consumers should probably stick with its Quest 2. HTC has done the exact opposite with the debut of its VIVE XR Elite headset, making it clear that this "consumer flagship all-in-one" product is designed for you.
TechCrunch
Intel unveils high-end 13th-gen 24-core processors plus N-series workhorse to fill the the Pentium and Celeron gap
Yet the Vegas megashow remains a key moment for Intel. It’s not just a bellwether for the state of the consumer electronics industry, but it’s an important marketing opportunity as a swathe of consumer electronics companies size up and buy components for their devices. Today, the company unveiled a host of news related to processors and computer specifications using them, including a new 13th generation of its Intel Core processor, an all-new 24-core processor, the i9, and — addressing the fact that there is over-penetration of computers among business and developed world users — a new N-series specifically for what it describes as “entry-level” education and mainstream laptops, desktops and edge-native applications.
IGN
CES 2023: AMD Announces Ryzen 7000 Mobile Processors Codenamed Dragon Range, Phoenix With Up to RDNA 3 and More; All You Need to Know
At CES 2023, AMD unveiled its latest generation of mobile processors. Dubbed the 7000 series processors for mobile, the company aims to deliver more power with these new CPUs for people on the go. AMD has showcased five series of processors that tackle various needs of users. From gamers to...
TechRadar
Microsoft and AMD want to make Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs run games faster in Windows 11
AMD and Microsoft are collaborating to ensure that the new design of the high-end Ryzen 7000 X3D processors which Team Red just revealed at CES 2023 works well enough in Windows 11, and is speedy enough for gaming. If you recall, AMD unveiled a trio of new X3D models at...
