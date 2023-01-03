Read full article on original website
The Steamship Authority: The anti-lifeline
The Steamship Authority calls itself “lifeline to the Islands,” but is it? On Christmas Eve, when the storm had mostly abated and the winds were down around 25 miles an hour or so, instead of carrying regularly scheduled passengers, the Steamship Authority shut down operations, and SSA personnel headed for the warmth of home. In doing so, the SSA left dozens of people cold and stranded on both sides of Vineyard Sound. In response, a private operator — Falmouth’s Patriot Party Boats — fired up the engines on the Quickwater and got people to where they needed to be (Dec. 28, “Tietje to the rescue!”).
Island’s residential solar expansion faces roadblocks
Taking steps to mitigate climate change is on the minds of many Martha’s Vineyard residents and officials. Among the various ways toward a greener community, solar energy is one option communities are looking at for reducing their carbon footprint. However, as Edgartown resident Michael Benjamin found out, actually implementing that has its challenges.
Safe Harbor Marina expansion approved
After numerous lengthy public hearings, deliberations, and voluminous public testimony concerning a proposed expansion of Tisbury’s Safe Harbor Marina, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission approved the project in a split vote Thursday evening. The project, brought to the commission by Chris Scott, representing SHM Vineyard Haven, LLC, consists of...
Edgartown receives state energy grant
The Baker-Polito administration has awarded $8.1 million in energy grants to 63 organizations and municipalities, including Edgartown, according to a press release. The Gap Energy Grants are to help municipal facilities, and nonprofit and affordable housing organizations, enhance renewable energy generation and increase efficiency. Administered by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s Clean Energy Results Program, the grants aim to “fill the gap” for funding energy projects.
O.B. talks environmental initiatives
Martha’s Vineyard Commission representatives want the Oak Bluffs select board to provide a list of town priorities for an upcoming climate risk assessment. The assessment would be done through a grant, and conducted by the Woodwell Climate Research Center, which specializes in performing climate risk analysis for municipalities, Ben Robinson, MVC commissioner and member of the MVC’s climate action task force, explained at the select board’s Dec. 27 meeting.
Edgartown’s upcoming Faraway hotel
Having been undergoing major renovations after its 2020 sale to Boston-based company Blue Flag Partners, Edgartown’s historic Kelley House Hotel is set to reopen by Memorial Day, with a new name and a whole new vibe. The buildings were brought all the way down to their studs, and the...
Grants to benefit Martha’s Vineyard oyster farms
Three Martha’s Vineyard farms were among 23 farms statewide to receive grants aimed at improving food safety, according to a press release issued by the Baker-Polito administration. The 23 grants total $1 million. “The commonwealth’s agricultural industry continues to grow and upgrade its practices to both meet marketplace demands...
Saltzberg joins Martha’s Vineyard Commission
Martha’s Vineyard Commission executive director Adam Turner announced that Martha’s Vineyard Times senior reporter Rich Saltzberg has been tapped as new Development of Regional Impact coordinator for the longstanding Island planning agency. “We’re fortunate to have Rich on our team,” Turner said at Thursday’s commission meeting,...
High energy
It’s a little after 7 am — the sun has just peeked over the horizon — when Islander Gabe Bellebuono clips into his fall protection rig and begins to climb. Over the past year or so, Bellebuono has had innumerable adventures, not the least of which is being hired as a wind technician for GE. The metalworker turned wind tech told The Times during a phone conversation that as of now, he can’t see himself in any other occupation.
DPU approves contracts with offshore wind projects
The Department of Public Utilities on Friday approved the contracts between both the Commonwealth Wind and Mayflower Wind offshore wind projects and Bay State utilities, rejecting Commonwealth Wind’s request to scrap an agreement that it says would not allow its project to be financed and built, the State House News Service (SHNS) reported.
Tisbury Fire legislation on governor’s desk
A home rule petition that would allow Tisbury firefighters to serve for a longer period of time has passed both chambers of the Massachusetts legislature, and now only needs the governor’s signature to become law. The petition requests the mandatory retirement age for Tisbury firefighters to be bumped up from 65 to 70 years old.
Katharine Cornell’s intent was clear
For the last dozen years I have been a trustee of the Peter C. Cornell Trust, a charitable Trust founded by Peter C. Cornell, my great-uncle and father of my godmother, the actress Katharine Cornell. I have long been familiar with the gift that Katharine Cornell arranged, through the Trust, that established a venue for theatrical and cultural events in the Town of Tisbury, which she loved (and where I visited her in my youth at her Vineyard Haven home).
Dukes County Health Council: Working for your health
It’s human nature to spend more time examining our failures than celebrating our victories; to complain about the inconvenient steps needed to get a COVID booster, for example, rather than the fact we received one and are safer because of it. Psychologists call it negativity bias. But research indicates that if we make a choice to focus on the positive, minimizing the basic inconveniences that life hands us, we will remain happier, healthier, and better equipped to deal with obstacles along the way.
‘Perspectives on Unfreedom’
Delve deep into the Martha’s Vineyard Museums groundbreaking exhibit, “Unfreedom,” with a special presentation on the three forms of unfreedom restriction: enslavement, indentured servitude, and incarceration. Museum research librarian Bow Van Riper, along with guest curator Daniel Elias, and museum education and public programs manager Norah Kyle, will describe in-person who the subjects were that were profiled in the exhibition. What were their lives like — both during and after their unfreedom? How did they locate these stories in the museum archives? Join the conversation on Jan. 14, from 3 to 4:30 pm, to learn more about some of the darker examples of Martha’s Vineyard history. Pre-registration is recommended, cost is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Head to bit.ly/MVMUnfreedom to register for the event.
Poet’s Corner
Past our prime, before all daisies. squawks of our recent delight. Fan Ogilvie has published two books of poems, “You” and “Easinesses Found,”; several chapbooks, including “The Other Side of the Hill” and “In this Place”; and a memoir, “Knot a Life.” She is planning to publish a poetry dialogue between herself and Sappho. She lives in West Tisbury with Robin Motherwell Ogilvie, her Irish Russell terrier, and her husband Donald. She facilitates the Cleaveland House Poets poetry workshop, and reads poems regularly at the M.V. Center for Living.
