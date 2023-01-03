Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wccsradio.com
SHIRLEY (MUIR) DRANZIK, 85
Shirley (Muir) Dranzik, 85 of Greensburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. She was born February 05, 1937 in West Wheatfield Twp., PA, the daughter of the late Walter Muir and Sarah (Steffey) Muir. Shirley had worked many years as a phlebotomist and...
wccsradio.com
ANTOINETTE TRENNEY, 83
Antoinette G. (Primozich) Trenney, 83, of Blairsville, PA (Brenizer) passed peacefully Monday, January 2, 2023 surrounded by family. As a lifelong believer of Jesus Christ, she is surely now healed and in glory alongside the Saints who have gone before her, and reunited with her beloved husband of 45 years, Ronald Lee Trenney, Sr.
wccsradio.com
JOSEPH CAPIZZI, 76
Joseph Samuel Capizzi, 76, of Indiana, died January 4, 2023 at Indiana Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. Born June 1, 1946, in Indiana, he was a son of the late Espedito Senes Capizzi and Ida Celia (Luczak) Capizzi. Joseph married Celesta Isabel (Smith) Capizzi, of Indiana, spending over 52 years together.
wccsradio.com
THOMAS HOLBY, 68
Thomas J. Holby, 68 of Blairsville, PA, was called home by the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana, PA. He was born August 7, 1954 in Indiana, PA, to the late Thomas Holby and Mary Frances (Doak) Holby. He had worked at Gearheart Industries...
wccsradio.com
SEVEN LOCAL GREATS NAMED TO INDIANA COUNTY SPORTS HALL OF FAME
On Indiana In the Morning today, Doug Steve announced the inductees for the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Seven standouts will be immortalized in the Hall this year. (Profiles provided by the Hall of Fame):. Norman Andrie – Homer City, 1950. He had a 45-1...
wccsradio.com
BETTY (LUSTIK) KUBIN, 79
Betty Jane (Lustik) Kubin, 79, of Beaver, WV and Indiana, PA, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in her home. She was the wife of the late Joseph R. Kubin to whom she was married 51 years. Born in Washington, PA, April 6, 1943, Betty was the daughter of the late Leo Lustik and Mary (Shronovich) Lustik of Eighty-Four, PA.
wccsradio.com
ROBERT FERRA, 90
Robert Daniel Ferra, 90, Creekside, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, while a patient at Allegheny General Hospital. The son of Rosar and Ida (Shields) Ferra, he was born March 16, 1932 in Punxsutawney. Bob was a 1950 graduate of Indiana High School. After high school, he was drafted and...
wdadradio.com
BLACK LICK FIREFIGHTERS DISPATCHED FOR CALL AT DERRY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Firefighters from the Black Lick fire department assisted with an incident Thursday morning in Derry. Around 11:00, firefighters in Westmoreland County were dispatched to the Derry Area Middle School for a reported structure fire. The call was quickly downgraded as it was discovered that part of the school’s HVAC had overheated and started to smoke. Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department was asked to assist with a crew of four firefighters and a truck.
State College
State College business gives truck to employee
STATE COLLEGE — Talk about closing out 2022 with a bang!. Last year, Frances Binegar-Enoch was awarded a new 2022 Ford hybrid truck from Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in recognition of her dedication to the company. Binegar-Enoch is a hardworking mother who had relocated to State College from out of state with her husband and children.
wccsradio.com
NOAH HOOVER, 26
Noah Matthew Hoover, 26, Indiana, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023. The son of Gary Hoover, Creekside, and Patricia (Bruce) Loughry, Indiana, he was born April 9, 1996 in Indiana. Noah was a 2014 graduate of Marion Center Area High School, where he carried on his brothers’ legacies of being...
abc23.com
New Purpose For Old Centre Crest Building
Bringing new life to one of Centre County’s best-known buildings, that’s the focus of the ongoing multi-million-dollar renovation of the county’s former nursing home. For decades, thousands were cared for at the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte. The changing nature of healthcare led to a...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Family Welcomes First Baby of the Year at Penn Highlands
DUBOIS, Pa. — An area family welcomed the first baby of the New Year at Penn Highlands DuBois on Sunday. Rylee Rebecca Grimm, a baby girl, arrived at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois. The parents, Ryan and Taylor...
State College
Dollar General Opens in Ferguson Township
Dollar General has opened its newest Centre County location, according to a press release from the company on Tuesday. Located at 3283 W. College Ave. in Ferguson Township, the new State College-area store is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. It offers national and private brand products including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items, Dollar General’s new line of home décor and expanded party preparation supplies.
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
wccsradio.com
YEARLY STATISTICS REVEALED BY BLACK LICK, INDIANA FIRE DEPARTMENTS
Two more fire departments across Indiana County announced their statistics for 2022 on Friday. According to a Facebook post, Indiana Fire Association responded to 628 incidents last year, 339 were reported in White Township while 206 were in Indiana Borough. Fire crews also responded to 50 vehicle accidents last year, 27 of which contained injuries.
New Dollar General Store Opened in Pennsylvania
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: State Collegeand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Woman killed by her own vehicle in Somerset County beer store parking lot, coroner says
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was killed after her own vehicle ran her over in a Somerset County beer distributor parking lot. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, first responders were dispatched to Jet Beer Distributor in Conemaugh Township Wednesday at 4:57 p.m. 52-year-old Lisa McKee was in the lot of the beer […]
wccsradio.com
PACE OF FLU SPREAD SLOWING IN PA, INDIANA COUNTY
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has issued its report on the spread of influenza as of the end of the year, and it looks like things may be starting to slow down. Seasonal flu activity remains high in Pennsylvania and across the United States, and activity is higher than prior years, but the number of new cases went down over the last week. Over the last week, the number of flu cases across the state increased by 15,281 to a new total of 159,304 laboratory-confirmed flu cases. The predominant strain, Type A, is responsible for 155,834 of the total cases across the state, while there have been 3,314 cases of Type B. 156 cases have been unidentified.
WJAC TV
Coroner: Autopsy scheduled after body found at Clearfield Co. park
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that a body was found at a local park Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the body of a 41-year-old man was discovered at Woodland Park around 2:45 p.m. Shaffer-Snyder says an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. According to Clearfield...
butlerradio.com
PennDOT To Detail Plans On Rt. 422 “Graff Bridge” In Kittanning
Plans for the renovation of a major bridge near Kittanning will soon be on public display. PennDOT is set to unveil the details Monday for work on the Graff Bridge Preservation Project—which is the bridge that carries Route 422 into the Kittanning area. The project is expected to start...
Comments / 0