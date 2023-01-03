New Webpage Focusing on Permit History & Site Research Now Available!

Researching site information or the permit history of a property can complicated or very simple depending on what information you are looking for. We also know that conducting this research is a critical task for many of our customers.

Finding permit history and property information often requires consulting multiple resources. Many excellent sources of data and documents are already available to you online on the SDCI Resources page and on other websites. To help you better navigate the range of available research tools, we have created a new webpage to centralize these resources. The page includes a description of what each resource offers so that you can understand what data is available, and so you can focus your site and permit history research on the best options.

Visit the new Research a Project page to find property information and permit history. We hope you find this new page useful and look forward to hearing your feedback. We have included a link to a brief, optional survey on the new page to help us understand your research needs as we develop a more integrated research tool.