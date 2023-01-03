ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosser, WA

Restaurant closed for cockroaches. 5 Tri-Cities area restaurants fail food safety inspections

By Annette Cary
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AaTSy_0k2AgUbg00

The Benton Franklin Health District gave failing grades in five inspections of restaurants and other businesses that sell food and drinks for the week of Dec. 17 to 23.

They included one restaurant that was closed temporarily because of a cockroach infestation.

On Dec. 21 several live adult and juvenile roaches were observed by a health district inspector during a routine inspection of the Golden Yan Restaurant in Prosser .

The business told the inspector that it had an issue with cockroaches earlier in the year and had a pest control service coming in monthly.

During the inspection, the business contacted its pest control service to deal with the infestation.

The health district also has recommended deep cleaning during the closure to eliminate any food debris that might attract pests and to look for any cracks or other entry points where cockroaches might be entering the building.

Golden Yan remained closed as of Tuesday. It may reopen when a health district inspection finds it clear of breeding cockroaches. Then a follow-up inspection will be conducted a few weeks later.

Perfect inspection scores

In the district’s full inspections, businesses or organizations that receive 35 points for the more serious red violations are required to have additional inspections and must meet a tougher standard on those.

They must have fewer than 25 red points and a limited number of repeat problems to pass followup inspections.

However, they also can be temporarily closed if an imminent health hazard, such as evidence of breeding cockroaches, is found.

In the 20 inspections conducted Dec. 17-23, the district’s food safety team awarded six perfect scores, including to a bakery, a fast food restaurant, a Mexican market and a hotel.

The Tri-Cities based health district has ramped up food inspections as fewer resources have been needed for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inspection results are posted online so residents can look up the status of individual restaurants.

Go to bit.ly/BFHDinspections . Click on the business name and then on the date of the inspection on the right half of the next page. Look for the “Violations” tab.

Call 509-460-4205 with questions or concerns.

Failed inspections

Costa Vida , 95 Gage Blvd., Richland, Routine Dec. 20 (35 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Inadequate handwashing facilities, improper hot holding.

Golden Yan Restaurant , 1217 Meade Ave., Prosser, Routine Dec. 21 (15 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Raw meat improperly stored, cold holding. Temporarily closed over cockroach infestation.

Noodle Thyme , 8530 W. Gage, Blvd., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 20 (65 Red, 3 Blue)

Notes: Improper handwashing, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper reheating procedures for hot holding.

Red Bento Teriyaki , 1320 N. 20th Ave., Pasco Routine Dec. 19 (35 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100%, improper cooling procedures, improper cold handling.

Vinny’s Bakery and Cafe , 1107 W. Lewis St., Pasco Routine Dec. 19 (55 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100%, inadequate handwashing facilities, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Passed Inspections

2K Bakery , 335 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Follow-up Dec. 21 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

3 Eyed Fish Wine & Bar , 1970 Keene Road, Richland, Routine Dec. 22 (0 Red, 5 Blue)

Burger King , 2703 S. Quillan St., Kennewick, Richland, Routine Dec. 19 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

El Torito MX Market , 420 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Routine, Dec. 19 (Deli 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Meat 0 Red, 0 Blue) (Store 0 Red, 0 Blue)

Holiday Inn , 802 George Washington Way, Richland, Follow-up Dec. 20 (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Jocho’s Tacos , 510 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Routine Dec. 20 (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Just Juice , 4309 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, Routine Dec. 19 (5 Red, 2 Blue)

Mariscos El Camaron , 1410 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Routine Dec. 20 (15 Red, 2 Blue)

Neighbor’s BBQ , 1115 Grant Ave., Prosser, Routine Dec. 21 (0 Red, 5 Blue)

Round Table Pizza , 1769 Leslie Road, Richland, Routine Dec. 20 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Subway , 210 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Follow-up Dec. 21 (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Taco Feliz , 306 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Routine Dec. 20 (25 Red, 3 Blue)

Village Bar & Grill , 203 N. Dennis St., Kennewick, Routine Dec. 22 (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Shayne Bono
3d ago

Gnarly, dude. When I was a teenager, my parents ordered Chinese from the Mandarin House on Lee in Richland and a cockroach came out of the bag and ran into our electrical socket. My mom was FREAKING OUT. This was back in the 80’s. We never got infested, so I guess it wasn’t a pregnant female, but YUCK!

Jimmy cook
3d ago

the health dept needs to step up inspections in more restaurants more often from tri cities to yakima

