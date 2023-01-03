Read full article on original website
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Two condos in the South Bronx sell for over $1.1 million each shattering real estate recordsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
U.S. Congressman-elect George Santos has told a long list of confirmed liesMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Herald Community Newspapers
Public hearing over boardwalk tables tabled
The Long Beach City Council was expected to set a public hearing regarding the tiff over tables for boardwalk eateries at Tuesday night’s meeting, but instead tabled the discussion for the next meeting, on Jan. 17. The council voted 4-1 to table the discussion, with only Council President Karen...
talkofthesound.com
Fired New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Commissioners Fire Back
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 4, 2023) — Four former Commissioners of the New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority have penned a detail response to their termination Friday by Chuck Strome, in his final official act as City Manager. The letter, widely circulated over the past 24 hours, blasts HUD for...
governing.com
New York City Considers Controversial Medicare Plan
(TNS) — New York City's City Council leaders announced late Tuesday, Jan. 3, that they will consider legislation to roll back a local law that stands in the way of Mayor Adams’ long-sought push to make a controversial Medicare plan the only cost-free health insurance option available for the municipal government’s retired workforce.
3 new trustees sworn into Smithtown Library board following Pride display controversy
The outrage from the community led to a highly contested library board election in November when 15 people ran for three available seats.
Long Beach seeks new city manager after parting ways with current one
The city council announced last night that it has mutually agreed to part ways with city manager Donna Gayden.
trumbulltimes.com
Two Fairfield businesses fail health inspections in December
FAIRFIELD — A golf course and a luncheonette were the two businesses that failed health inspections last month. S&S Dugout in Southport failed its inspection and is awaiting a follow-up, while the Brooklawn Country Club failed its original inspection but passed a reinspection. A business fails its health inspection...
therealdeal.com
Ginsburg’s Yonkers project back on with diminished plan
Martin Ginsburg wanted to bring more than 500 units to the Ludlow section of Yonkers. Now, the developer may be forced to settle for fewer than half of those apartments. Ginsburg Development Companies submitted a revised plan to the city for its project at 150 Downing Street, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. The project has been in the works for six years, but has run into turmoil.
longisland.com
Suffolk Takes Another Step Toward Purchase of Open Space in Lloyd Harbor
Suffolk County is another step closer to acquiring 200 acres of open space from the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Lloyd Harbor. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Suffolk County, the State of New York, the Town of Huntington and the Open Space Institute Land Trust was drafted to bring these partners together in their effort to acquire a substantial portion of land in Lloyd Harbor.
Lane Closures To Slow Traffic On Parkway In Westchester County
Part of the Cross County Parkway in Westchester County will soon be affected by lane closures. Starting on Monday, Jan. 9, and lasting through Thursday, Jan. 13, one lane of the Cross County Parkway will close in each direction in Mount Vernon at exit 9 between the northbound and southbound Hu…
George Santos, US Congressman-ElectPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. U.S. Congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY) has a long list of confirmed lies. Some people have suggested that he should step down. However, he is refusing to do so. Instead, he continues to add more lies to the list.
Lawsuits, Protests, Lobbying: Uproar as Retirees Fight NYC Unions over Medicare
Groups of retired New York City employees are fighting their own unions over a plan to move them from their current health insurance coverage into a Medicare Advantage plan. Retirees have filed lawsuits, lobbied the City Council and protested outside the headquarters of the United Federation of Teachers, which represents New York’s public school employees […]
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Police Department Promotes Captain Neil Reynolds to Deputy Police Commissioner, Other Officers
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 4, 2023) — Captain Neil Reynolds was sworn in as Deputy Police Commissioner in a New Rochelle Police Department promotional ceremony on Wednesday, January 4 at New Rochelle City Hall that included the following officers:. Lt. Melvin Molina promoted to Captain. Lt. Robert Wenzler promoted...
Herald Community Newspapers
BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors
BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
Falling Building Chunks Force Northern Westchester Restaurant To Close Temporarily
A restaurant in Northern Westchester was forced to temporarily close after pieces of the building's front facade fell down on the street, causing a safety hazard. Rocco's Downtown, an Italian eatery in Peekskill at 23 South Division St., will close while repairs are conducted on the building's…
longisland.com
Huntington Shopping Center Signs Four New Tenants
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) has announced The Container Store will join REI and Whole Foods Market at Huntington Shopping Center in Huntington Station, NY as part of its $75M redevelopment. Additionally, Burger Village, Love Sac and Just Salad have signed leases for the center’s new pad site facing Route 110.
'Thrilled To Join This Community': Chappaqua's Hillary Clinton Reveals New Teaching Gig
Hillary Clinton is ready to begin a new chapter in her professional career. Clinton will soon start teaching classes at Columbia University in New York City, according to an announcement by the university on Thursday, Jan. 5. There, she will serve as a professor of practice at the university's School...
New Beginnings: Popular Italian Restaurant In Monroe To Relocate After 25 Years
The owner of a popular Italian restaurant in Fairfield County has announced plans to close the eatery as he prepares to move the restaurant to a new location. Carl Anthony Trattoria in Monroe will close its current location at 477 Main St. and relocate to a nearby neighborhood, representatives announced on Thursday, Jan. 5.
lacademie.com
17 Best Waterfront Restaurants In New York City To Try In 2023
With the appearance of a complicated watery system, it is ideal for the best waterfront restaurants in New York City to thrive. Lakes, ponds, or rivers such as the Hudson River and the East River are much better places with first-class restaurants. It could be a fantastic experience to savor...
NBC Connecticut
Mail Carrier Robbed in Greenwich: Police
Police are investigating the robbery of a mail carrier in Greenwich. Police said it happened Friday on Lake Avenue, no weapons were reported and there are no injuries. Greenwich police are looking for a white Mercedes Benz with New York plates KZB-7216. It was heading south on Field Point Road...
Empire City Casino applies for full-scale casino status
MGM released a statement to News 12 today, saying in part, "A full-scale casino offering a world-class gaming experience in Yonkers is a game-changer that will transform the community with an influx of 13,000 jobs, including thousands of direct hires, and $1 billion in economic activity to the region."
