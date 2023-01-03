ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public hearing over boardwalk tables tabled

The Long Beach City Council was expected to set a public hearing regarding the tiff over tables for boardwalk eateries at Tuesday night’s meeting, but instead tabled the discussion for the next meeting, on Jan. 17. The council voted 4-1 to table the discussion, with only Council President Karen...
LONG BEACH, NY
talkofthesound.com

Fired New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Commissioners Fire Back

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 4, 2023) — Four former Commissioners of the New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority have penned a detail response to their termination Friday by Chuck Strome, in his final official act as City Manager. The letter, widely circulated over the past 24 hours, blasts HUD for...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
governing.com

New York City Considers Controversial Medicare Plan

(TNS) — New York City's City Council leaders announced late Tuesday, Jan. 3, that they will consider legislation to roll back a local law that stands in the way of Mayor Adams’ long-sought push to make a controversial Medicare plan the only cost-free health insurance option available for the municipal government’s retired workforce.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
trumbulltimes.com

Two Fairfield businesses fail health inspections in December

FAIRFIELD — A golf course and a luncheonette were the two businesses that failed health inspections last month. S&S Dugout in Southport failed its inspection and is awaiting a follow-up, while the Brooklawn Country Club failed its original inspection but passed a reinspection. A business fails its health inspection...
FAIRFIELD, CT
therealdeal.com

Ginsburg’s Yonkers project back on with diminished plan

Martin Ginsburg wanted to bring more than 500 units to the Ludlow section of Yonkers. Now, the developer may be forced to settle for fewer than half of those apartments. Ginsburg Development Companies submitted a revised plan to the city for its project at 150 Downing Street, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. The project has been in the works for six years, but has run into turmoil.
YONKERS, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Takes Another Step Toward Purchase of Open Space in Lloyd Harbor

Suffolk County is another step closer to acquiring 200 acres of open space from the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Lloyd Harbor. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Suffolk County, the State of New York, the Town of Huntington and the Open Space Institute Land Trust was drafted to bring these partners together in their effort to acquire a substantial portion of land in Lloyd Harbor.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

BTW, LGBTQ bar in Oceanside, closes doors

BTW, an LGBTQ bar in Oceanside that stands for ‘Born This Way’ has closed its doors due to bad timing and fiscal strain, for now. Owners and allies Gina and Dave Wuestmann of Rockville Centre own the North Village Tavern in RVC, and after hearing customers discussing safe spaces in the bar decided to open BTW in Oceanside. The only caveat being the Covid pandemic, which ultimately lead to too many sunk costs and problems during start-up.
OCEANSIDE, NY
longisland.com

Huntington Shopping Center Signs Four New Tenants

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) has announced The Container Store will join REI and Whole Foods Market at Huntington Shopping Center in Huntington Station, NY as part of its $75M redevelopment. Additionally, Burger Village, Love Sac and Just Salad have signed leases for the center’s new pad site facing Route 110.
HUNTINGTON, NY
lacademie.com

17 Best Waterfront Restaurants In New York City To Try In 2023

With the appearance of a complicated watery system, it is ideal for the best waterfront restaurants in New York City to thrive. Lakes, ponds, or rivers such as the Hudson River and the East River are much better places with first-class restaurants. It could be a fantastic experience to savor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Mail Carrier Robbed in Greenwich: Police

Police are investigating the robbery of a mail carrier in Greenwich. Police said it happened Friday on Lake Avenue, no weapons were reported and there are no injuries. Greenwich police are looking for a white Mercedes Benz with New York plates KZB-7216. It was heading south on Field Point Road...
GREENWICH, CT
News 12

Empire City Casino applies for full-scale casino status

MGM released a statement to News 12 today, saying in part, "A full-scale casino offering a world-class gaming experience in Yonkers is a game-changer that will transform the community with an influx of 13,000 jobs, including thousands of direct hires, and $1 billion in economic activity to the region."
YONKERS, NY

