PHYLLIS LORENE (BRADLEY) HARPER
Phyllis Lorene (Bradley) Harper, 92, of Buffalo, died Monday evening, Jan. 2, 2023, at the Ozark Nursing and Care Center in Ozark. She was born June 10, 1930, in Long Lane, Mo. to Wilford and Alma (Gaunt) Bradley. Funeral services for Phyllis Lorene (Bradley Harper will be held at 11...
MARVIN LEROY MYRES
Marvin Leroy Myres, 77, of Laquey, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in his home near Laquey. He is survived by his wife Shirley of Laquey; four children, Kabin Myres (April) of Roby; Coby Myres (Ashley) of Plato; Scott Webb (Paula) of Sullivan, and LeighAnn Gargus (Ron) of Bourbon; 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; a brother Jerry Henson (Pat) of Guin, Ala.; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
DARREL L. SHELTON
Darrel L. Shelton, 66, of Crocker, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Waynesville. He was born Sept. 21, 1956, in Lebanon, Mo. to Lester Lee and Betty Jane Peterson Shelton, who preceded him in death. Darrel attended middle school in Swedeborg. He was salutatorian his eighth grade year and also...
IRENE VERONICA ZEBEL (BARRETT)
Irene Veronica Zebel (Barrett), 88, of Strafford, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. She was born April 25, 1934, in Laclede County, Mo. to Sadie Barrett (Montgomery) and Thomas Barrett Sr. On Dec. 2, 1951, she married Ulis “Gene’’ Zebel in Carroll County, Ark. She was preceded in...
BRENDA DEE (YORK) WOOD
Brenda Dee (York) Wood, 59, of Waynesville, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the Phelps Health Hospital of Rolla. She is survived by her husband Allen of the home; a daughter, Jessica Rogers (Gary) of Waynesville; two siblings, Sherry Sundell of Osage Beach and Terry York (Annette) of Laquey; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
JEANNE RENE HARMON
Jeanne Irene Bench Harmon, 74, of Rogersville, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in her home. She was born Jan. 20, 1948, in Lebanon, Mo. to William Oscar Bench and Mary Elsie Bench. Jeanne married Kenneth Harmon. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Vic Kincheloe. Jeanne...
BILLY L. WOODWORTH
Billy L. Woodworth, 71, of Conway, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Conway. He was born Jan. 22, 1951, in Compton, Ark. to Carl Verion Woodworth and Vergie Faddis Woodworth. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Carl Gene Woodworth. He was raised in Alepena, Ark....
AMY MARIE COGDILL
Amy Marie Cogdill, 43, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Springfield. She is survived by her husband Dax of the home; three daughters, Kirra Marie Cogdill, Kinley Glyndon Cogdill and Karsyn Sutton Cogdill, all of the home; her parents, Gil and Kim Willret of Lebanon; her mother and father-in-law, Karmon and Sammye Cogdill of Lebanon; a sister, Jessica Myers and her husband Trevon of Bixby, Okla.; her sister-in-law, Chantz Cravens and her husband Garrett of Phillipsburg; and four nieces and nephews, Creeden Myers, Nova Myers, Brylie Cravens and Landrye Cravens.
Ray’s big night leads Lebanon past Camdenton
Junior Caleb Ray has been a cornerstone of the Lebanon High School basketball team since his freshman season. As a sophomore, he earned a spot on the All-Ozark Conference defensive team and wanted to impact both ends of the floor this year. Ray did just that with a game-high 25 points in a 75-70 over rival Camdenton (9-3 overall, 0-1 Ozark Conference) in front of a packed house on Tuesday night. “The thing about Caleb is that he does everything we ask of him with no questions asked,” Lebanon head coach Ryan Toombs said after the victory. “He wants it so bad sometimes that it can get to him a little bit. We have let the results go and tried to make the right play. There were some tough midrange shots that he hit, but when he’s going downhill and stops on a dime, that is a shot that he hits 90 percent of the time, and I am serious. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
Joel E. Barber School mourns passing of Principal Amy Cogdill
Amy Cogdill, principal of Joel E. Barber School, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from complications due to cancer. Superintendent Rachelle Jennings said, “Mrs. Cogdill was an integral part of our school family and a leader who will be missed by the entire Laclede County C-5 District. The JEB community is devastated by this loss. Our prayers and condolences go out to her husband, children, and her entire family. This is truly a sad day for our area’s education community.” District counselors will be available to aid grieving students and staff members.
Lady 'Jackets win Highway 5 rivalry
The Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team used a dominant performance from senior Raegan McCowan and junior Bodie Cox to help defeat the Camdenton Lakers in the Highway 5 rivalry on Thursday night, 72-52. McCowan scored 12 of her game-high 32 points (16 rebounds) in the first quarter as the Lady ‘Jackets (7-4 overall, 1-0 Ozark Conference) jumped out to a 10-3 lead before a bank in three-pointer from the Lady Lakers. Camdenton came alive a bit in the second quarter, but LHS went into the locker room with a 38-23 lead. In the second half, LHS outscored Camdenton 34-29 and held onto a 20-point win. Senior Heaven Shockley recorded eight blocks and eight rebounds in the win over the Lakers. Lebanon is coming off a two-game losing streak to Republic and Glendale in the Pink and White Lady Classic over the holiday break. During their matchup against the Lady Falcons at Kickapoo High School in the loser’s bracket, LHS led 16-5 at the end of the first quarter, but the Falcons executed their game plan and outscored Lebanon 41-18 in the second and third quarters. Box Score: Lebanon — 16 22 19 15 — 72 Camdenton – 6 17 9 20 — 52 LHS scoring: Raegan McCowan 32, Bodie Cox 19, Heaven Shockley 12, Morgan Durbin 5, Brooklyn O’Cain 2, Faith Coffman 2.
Wrestling program sees success over holiday break
The Lebanon High School girls’ wrestling team competed at one of the country's most prestigious high school wrestling tournaments as the Lady ‘Jackets won the Wonder Woman tournament held in Columbia on December 29-30. According to head coach Matt Neely, the team has seen plenty of injuries and illnesses this year. However, the Lady ‘Jackets stepped up when they needed to and finished with 200 team points, besting second-place Nixa by 39 points. “It was nice to be able to walk away with the team title again,” said Neely. “I knew it was going to have to be a situation where everyone was going to have to step up and perform if we had a chance to repeat as team champions. Winning the title was truly a team effort this year.” For more on this story see the LCR.
Council looks at marijuana issues
The Lebanon City Council is considering actions in response to the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state of the Missouri. The Council discussed a proposed tax and other issues related to marijuana in a work session meeting Thursday night. The Council reviewed plans to place a 3 percent sales tax on adult use marijuana sales in the city on the April ballot. Their plans may also involve an election to opt out of marijuana sales in the city. The Council heard a presentation from Nathan Nickolaus, an attorney with Lauber Municipal Law about the implications of Amendment 3, which was approved by Missouri voters in November. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
