NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The latest canine-themed crypto token, Bonk price has been rising steadily since its launch on Dec 25 last year. BONK price grew more than 157% over the last 24 hours to reach a daily high of $0.0000026. The token’s gains on Jan 4 mean BONK price has returned more than 2,446% to its traders since its launch. Bonk’s uptrend derived some bullish cues from the investor interest in its airdrop.

2 DAYS AGO