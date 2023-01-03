ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated Earthquake Home Retrofit Plan Set

1994 California Earthquake

The Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI) has updated the prescriptive earthquake home retrofit plan set! We are now using an updated drawing plan set that has been approved by the Washington Association of Building Officials (WABO) and uploaded to our website. The same plan set is already being used in several local jurisdictions, including Auburn, Bellevue, and King County. Visit WABO’s website for more home retrofit resources.

While the plan set has been updated, the streamlined prescriptive home earthquake retrofit process remains the same. It is still one of several ways you can strengthen your home to help prepare for earthquakes. For more information, visit our Earthquake Home Retrofit Permit website.

We will be presenting an earthquake home retrofit presentation online on January 28 at 10:00 a.m. This will be one of several presentations in January and February. Other presentation topics include landslides, accessory dwelling units, and our building permit process. We will also be available to answer your questions in person on February 25 at our annual Seattle Home Fair. Read our article for more information on the Seattle Home Fair. RSVPs for the online presentation and the in-person home fair are appreciated.

