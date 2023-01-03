Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
'Stop the Steal' organizer claims to have dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters about her support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following House Republican Conference leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander threatened to expose some...
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Kevin McCarthy’s Speaker Battle Shows Newt Gingrich’s GOP Is Truly Dead
You can tell how bad it’s gotten for the GOP when Newt Gingrich rails against the hardliners for disrupting the leadership. The former House Speaker was once the GOP’s biggest disrupter. Running against party insiders and ousting the entrenched GOP leadership was how he got to the top.Now he’s sounding the alarm about the GOP’s self-inflicted wounds, calling the battle to elect the House’s party leader Kevin McCarthy “a fight between a handful of people and the entire rest of the conference. And they are saying they have the right to screw up everything,” he told Fox News. “These five...
Muzzled by DeSantis, Critical Race Theory Professors Cancel Courses or Modify Their Teaching
As fewer faculty members are protected by tenure, they’re finding it harder to resist laws that ban certain racial topics. Their students suffer the consequences.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
Former GOP aide on Speaker vote: ‘Self-serving’ Republicans would make ‘mockery’ of Congress
A former Republican aide to two past GOP House Speakers said in an op-ed published Monday that a “self-serving” move by a small group of Republicans to potentially deny House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) the Speakership would make a “mockery” of the institution of Congress. Brendan Buck, a communications consultant who previously worked for…
GOP's McCarthy rejected for House speaker — again and again
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans flailed through a long second day of fruitless balloting Wednesday, unable to either elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority. Yet McCarthy wasn’t giving up, even after the fourth, fifth and sixth votes produced no better outcome and he was left trying to call off a nighttime session. Even that was controversial, as the House voted 216-214 — amid shouting and crowding — to adjourn for the night. “No deal yet,” McCarthy said shortly before that as he left a lengthy closed-door dinnertime meeting with key holdouts and his own allies. “But a lot of progress.” No progress at all was evident though the day of vote after vote after vote as Republicans tried to elevate McCarthy into the top job. The ballots produced almost the same outcome, 20 conservative holdouts still refusing to support him and leaving him far short of the 218 typically needed to win the gavel.
Amash at Capitol to pitch himself as 'nonpartisan' House speaker amid tumult
Washington — Former Michigan Rep. Justin Amash visited Congress Wednesday to personally offer himself as an "interim" alternative to lead the U.S. House of Representatives as the battle over GOP leadership stretched into its second day. By late afternoon, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, had lost six votes to make...
Proud Boys tried to get a sedition case tossed because too many of their potential defense witnesses would plead the Fifth. A judge said no.
Jury selection in the DC seditious-conspiracy trial of five Proud Boys leaders wrapped Friday. Also Friday, the trial judge rejected the defendants' last-ditch efforts to get the case tossed. US District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said he found no government conduct that warranted dismissal. Slide 1 of 12: A primetime...
Reedy Creek Improvement District Lawsuit Filed Against Florida Gov Ron DeSantis & State Agencies May Move Forward
According to the Orlando Business Journal (OBJ), the Reedy Creek Lawsuit, which was filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis & various state agencies, may be moving forward. The OBJ states that an “‘unopposed motion to change venue was filed Dec. 7 by attorney William J. Sanchez of Miami-based William J....
Everyone who’s gotten a vote for Speaker so far
Through 10 rounds of voting across three days so far, lawmakers have been unable to elect the next Speaker of the House. The vast majority of votes have gone to two men: House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), the party’s official nominee for the job, and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), who House Democrats chose to […]
House adjourns without a speaker
WASHINGTON (AP) — Unable to elect Republican leader Kevin McCarthy as the new House speaker Tuesday, the Republicans adjourned for the day in disarray as the party tries to regroup from his a historic defeat after a long, messy start for the new Congress. The surprise move end to...
White House highlights Republican divides and dysfunction as speaker fight drags on
The White House is underscoring House Republican dysfunction, with Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) bruising speakership battle, the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, and Rep.-elect George Santos's (R-NY) campaign misrepresentations. After Democrats needled Republicans over Santos and McCarthy during the holidays, White House aides have planned two political...
Arizona Spent $175 Million on Shipping Containers and Some Believe They Were Effective
Former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey wanted to protect the state from migrants by placing shipping containers along the southern border with Mexico. Now that the federal government wanted the containers removed, this cost the state around $175 million.
Moving to Florida to Save on Taxes? Be Prepared For a Sticker Shock.
Although Florida is one of the few states that has no income tax, high prices for insurance, housing and healthcare could mean that residents don't save as much as they think.
Law officer deaths on duty plunged in 2022 in Florida. There is one big reason why
A year after COVID-19 infiltrated police departments from Key West to Tallahassee and drove on-duty deaths to previously unseen levels, there was upbeat news on the health front for law enforcement agencies.
