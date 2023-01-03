ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Salon

'Stop the Steal' organizer claims to have dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters about her support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following House Republican Conference leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander threatened to expose some...
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kevin McCarthy’s Speaker Battle Shows Newt Gingrich’s GOP Is Truly Dead

You can tell how bad it’s gotten for the GOP when Newt Gingrich rails against the hardliners for disrupting the leadership. The former House Speaker was once the GOP’s biggest disrupter. Running against party insiders and ousting the entrenched GOP leadership was how he got to the top.Now he’s sounding the alarm about the GOP’s self-inflicted wounds, calling the battle to elect the House’s party leader Kevin McCarthy “a fight between a handful of people and the entire rest of the conference. And they are saying they have the right to screw up everything,” he told Fox News. “These five...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
The Associated Press

GOP's McCarthy rejected for House speaker — again and again

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans flailed through a long second day of fruitless balloting Wednesday, unable to either elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority. Yet McCarthy wasn’t giving up, even after the fourth, fifth and sixth votes produced no better outcome and he was left trying to call off a nighttime session. Even that was controversial, as the House voted 216-214 — amid shouting and crowding — to adjourn for the night. “No deal yet,” McCarthy said shortly before that as he left a lengthy closed-door dinnertime meeting with key holdouts and his own allies. “But a lot of progress.” No progress at all was evident though the day of vote after vote after vote as Republicans tried to elevate McCarthy into the top job. The ballots produced almost the same outcome, 20 conservative holdouts still refusing to support him and leaving him far short of the 218 typically needed to win the gavel.
COLORADO STATE
Detroit News

Amash at Capitol to pitch himself as 'nonpartisan' House speaker amid tumult

Washington — Former Michigan Rep. Justin Amash visited Congress Wednesday to personally offer himself as an "interim" alternative to lead the U.S. House of Representatives as the battle over GOP leadership stretched into its second day. By late afternoon, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, had lost six votes to make...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKRG News 5

Everyone who’s gotten a vote for Speaker so far

Through 10 rounds of voting across three days so far, lawmakers have been unable to elect the next Speaker of the House. The vast majority of votes have gone to two men: House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), the party’s official nominee for the job, and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), who House Democrats chose to […]
FLORIDA STATE
Lootpress

House adjourns without a speaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — Unable to elect Republican leader Kevin McCarthy as the new House speaker Tuesday, the Republicans adjourned for the day in disarray as the party tries to regroup from his a historic defeat after a long, messy start for the new Congress. The surprise move end to...
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

White House highlights Republican divides and dysfunction as speaker fight drags on

The White House is underscoring House Republican dysfunction, with Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) bruising speakership battle, the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, and Rep.-elect George Santos's (R-NY) campaign misrepresentations. After Democrats needled Republicans over Santos and McCarthy during the holidays, White House aides have planned two political...
GEORGIA STATE

