Burlington, VT

vermontcatholic.org

Michaud Memorial Manor was created from The Triple-L Motel

Nearly a decade after the creation of Vermont Catholic Charities, Burlington Bishop Matthew Brady, fourth bishop of Burlington, undertook the task of reorganizing the program, which originally was established in 1929 by his predecessor, Bishop John Rice. This effort, which began during the spring and summer of 1939, resulted in the creation of the Central Bureau of Catholic Charities by December 1939 as a centralized agency in Burlington to coordinate all the already-existing diocesan and Catholic-affiliated social welfare programs throughout the statewide Diocese.
NEWPORT, VT
VTDigger

Ann Marie (Bissonette) Curran

In 1970, Fred and Ann married and settled in Vermont. She began her career at the PBS affiliate, Vermont Educational Television (now known as Vermont Public), in 1975. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ann Marie (Bissonette) Curran.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation

CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont Fire Departments seeing an increase in emergency service calls

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several fire departments across the Green Mountain State saw major increases in emergency service calls in 2022. Fire departments, including Burlington, South Burlington and Williston, are just some of the areas that saw an uptick. "We saw a 16% increase, which is different than anything we've...
BURLINGTON, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record

Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Burlington fire/EMS officials recap busy year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington firefighters had a busier year than usual in 2022. According to a social media post, crews responded to nearly 9,883 calls for service. That’s an increase of about 1,594 calls from 2021. Firefighters said that’s by far the largest increase in a single year...
BURLINGTON, VT
willistonobserver.com

Williston dispatch consolidates with Essex

Starting this month, calls to the Williston Police Department will be picked up in Essex under a 2.5-year joint operating agreement recently approved by the selectboards in both towns. Williston has long needed help operating a 24-7 dispatch center and, until last year, had relied on the Vermont State Police...
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Essex Middle School teacher named district teacher of the year in national program

ESSEX, Vt. — A wellness teacher at Essex Middle School was recently honored on a national level. Matt Bristol was named as a 2023 SHAPE America District Teacher of the Year. Bristol was one of four teachers nominated at the middle school, representing the east coast. A total of 20 teachers from across the country were chosen for the honor among all grade levels.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

New purpose for Vermont church closed by lack of parishioners

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A Ferrisburgh church has closed its doors due to the dwindling number of parishioners, but the building is here to stay and will now serve the community in a different way. Pastor Paul Hoffman is cleaning out the Ferrisburgh Methodist Church. “Doing the inventory, getting it...
FERRISBURGH, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont

Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Leadership educator throws hat into ring for city council election

On December 12, 2022, Pelin Kohn, PhD, submitted an application to be on the ballot for the vacancy of Montpelier City Council District 2. This is the seat she currently holds as an appointee. Her candidacy brings with it a significant understanding of leadership, community building, and a diverse background.
MONTPELIER, VT
Addison Independent

New Haven farm finds homes for wild horses

NEW HAVEN — If you’re in the market for a mustang, look no further than New Haven’s Rising Action Mustangs farm, known as RAMS. Though, it’s worth noting that you won’t find any sports cars at the spread on East Street, if that’s what you’re searching for.
NEW HAVEN, VT
Barton Chronicle

Countdown at Jay Peak Resort

The Foeger Ballroom at Jay Peak Resort erupts as the countdown to 2023 reaches the final moment. Around 400 people saw in the New Year to music provided by Purple: A Vermont Tribute to Prince. For more about the revels please see this week’s Chronicle. Photo by Matthew Wilson.
JAY, VT

