Read full article on original website
Related
vermontcatholic.org
Michaud Memorial Manor was created from The Triple-L Motel
Nearly a decade after the creation of Vermont Catholic Charities, Burlington Bishop Matthew Brady, fourth bishop of Burlington, undertook the task of reorganizing the program, which originally was established in 1929 by his predecessor, Bishop John Rice. This effort, which began during the spring and summer of 1939, resulted in the creation of the Central Bureau of Catholic Charities by December 1939 as a centralized agency in Burlington to coordinate all the already-existing diocesan and Catholic-affiliated social welfare programs throughout the statewide Diocese.
Ann Marie (Bissonette) Curran
In 1970, Fred and Ann married and settled in Vermont. She began her career at the PBS affiliate, Vermont Educational Television (now known as Vermont Public), in 1975. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ann Marie (Bissonette) Curran.
WCAX
What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
Wanzer’s world: What drives Burlington’s social media provocateur?
Jonny Wanzer has turned homemade issue-centric comedy videos into his full-time job. And he has big ambitions to leverage his popularity into a “gonzo media” collective. Read the story on VTDigger here: Wanzer’s world: What drives Burlington’s social media provocateur?.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Fire Departments seeing an increase in emergency service calls
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several fire departments across the Green Mountain State saw major increases in emergency service calls in 2022. Fire departments, including Burlington, South Burlington and Williston, are just some of the areas that saw an uptick. "We saw a 16% increase, which is different than anything we've...
Vaccine clinic for BIPOC Vermonters scheduled for Saturday in Burlington
Sponsored by the Vermont Health Equity Initiative, the clinic runs from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vaccine clinic for BIPOC Vermonters scheduled for Saturday in Burlington.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record
Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
WCAX
Burlington fire/EMS officials recap busy year
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington firefighters had a busier year than usual in 2022. According to a social media post, crews responded to nearly 9,883 calls for service. That’s an increase of about 1,594 calls from 2021. Firefighters said that’s by far the largest increase in a single year...
willistonobserver.com
Williston dispatch consolidates with Essex
Starting this month, calls to the Williston Police Department will be picked up in Essex under a 2.5-year joint operating agreement recently approved by the selectboards in both towns. Williston has long needed help operating a 24-7 dispatch center and, until last year, had relied on the Vermont State Police...
mynbc5.com
Burlington business community hopes new program will take pressure off police
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington businesses community is sharing its thoughts on the Burlington Police Department's 2022 "End of the Year" report with a multi-point safety plan that would expand its ambassador program. "I hope that we will look back on 2022 as a year where we saw things...
mynbc5.com
Essex Middle School teacher named district teacher of the year in national program
ESSEX, Vt. — A wellness teacher at Essex Middle School was recently honored on a national level. Matt Bristol was named as a 2023 SHAPE America District Teacher of the Year. Bristol was one of four teachers nominated at the middle school, representing the east coast. A total of 20 teachers from across the country were chosen for the honor among all grade levels.
WCAX
New purpose for Vermont church closed by lack of parishioners
FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A Ferrisburgh church has closed its doors due to the dwindling number of parishioners, but the building is here to stay and will now serve the community in a different way. Pastor Paul Hoffman is cleaning out the Ferrisburgh Methodist Church. “Doing the inventory, getting it...
Mark Adair: We pretend to save our habitat, but we’re dying to grow
Someday the deception will collapse, and we’ll rue the self-inflicted loss of our seasons, farms, forests and open spaces, the remnants of a natural Vermont that we could have protected. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark Adair: We pretend to save our habitat, but we’re dying to grow.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont
Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
VTDigger
Leadership educator throws hat into ring for city council election
On December 12, 2022, Pelin Kohn, PhD, submitted an application to be on the ballot for the vacancy of Montpelier City Council District 2. This is the seat she currently holds as an appointee. Her candidacy brings with it a significant understanding of leadership, community building, and a diverse background.
Mellencamp to Return to Role as Principal of Burlington High School
Former Burlington High School principal Amy Mellencamp will come out of retirement to reprise the role she held from 1999 to 2016 following. principal Lauren McBride's announcement last month that she is resigning to take a leadership role at a local company. McBride's last day will be January 9. Mellencamp...
Addison Independent
New Haven farm finds homes for wild horses
NEW HAVEN — If you’re in the market for a mustang, look no further than New Haven’s Rising Action Mustangs farm, known as RAMS. Though, it’s worth noting that you won’t find any sports cars at the spread on East Street, if that’s what you’re searching for.
Rutland police respond to rollover car accident
Vermont State Police from the Rutland barracks responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Vermont Route 100 at the Killington and Pittsfield town line. The driver of the vehicle, Barbara Cobb, 75, of West Rutland, Vermont, is in critical condition.
Barton Chronicle
Countdown at Jay Peak Resort
The Foeger Ballroom at Jay Peak Resort erupts as the countdown to 2023 reaches the final moment. Around 400 people saw in the New Year to music provided by Purple: A Vermont Tribute to Prince. For more about the revels please see this week’s Chronicle. Photo by Matthew Wilson.
Stephen Terry: Lessons linger from the Great Ice Storm of 1998
The damage from the ice storm was estimated to be over $3 billion. Millions of customers lost power, some for several weeks. Millions of acres of trees were damaged, and 40 people died. Read the story on VTDigger here: Stephen Terry: Lessons linger from the Great Ice Storm of 1998.
Comments / 0