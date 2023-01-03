Read full article on original website
Frasers' Hugo Boss exposure falls to $691 mln
LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer Frasers Group said on Friday its maximum exposure to German fashion house Hugo Boss had fallen to 580 million pounds ($691 million). Frasers, which was formerly called Sports Direct and is on a drive to move upmarket, said it now holds 3.9%...
Fujitsu Ltd Says It Bought Back 1,946,700 Own Shares Worth 35.5 Billion Yen In December
* FUJITSU LTD SAYS IT BOUGHT BACK 1,946,700 OWN SHARES WORTH 35.5 BILLION YEN IN DECEMBER
Icelandair Number Of Passengers Up At 233,500 In December
* IN DECEMBER 2022, NUMBER OF ICELANDAIR'S PASSENGERS WAS 233,500, COMPARED TO 168,500 IN DECEMBER 2021. * TOTAL NUMBER OF PASSENGERS IN 2022 REACHED AROUND 3.7 MILLION, COMPARED TO 1.5 MILLION IN 2021, AN INCREASE OF 150% BETWEEN YEARS. * LOAD FACTOR ON INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS WAS 73%, COMPARED TO 71%...
Trackwise Designs Raises About 4.76 Mln Stg Via Placing
* RAISED, IN AGGREGATE, ABOUT £4.76 MILLION (BEFORE EXPENSES) THROUGH PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION AND OPEN OFFER
Party City plans bankruptcy within weeks - WSJ
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks as its cash dwindled and inflation dampened sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The party supplies retailer is in discussions with its bondholders to convert debt...
Fusion Pharmaceuticals And Bwxt Medical Announce Actinium-225 Partnership To Scale Supply For Developing Targeted Alpha Therapies
* FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS AND BWXT MEDICAL ANNOUNCE ACTINIUM-225 PARTNERSHIP TO SCALE SUPPLY FOR DEVELOPING TARGETED ALPHA THERAPIES. * FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER AGREEMENT, BWXT MEDICAL WILL PROVIDE PREDETERMINED AMOUNTS OF FUSION'S ACTINIUM SUPPLY NEEDS AT VOLUME-BASED PRICING
Secure Energy Announces New Director And Chairman Of The Board
* SECURE ENERGY ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD. * APPOINTS MICK DILGER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE JANUARY 5TH, 2023
AIA Group Bought Back 2.5 Million Shares For HK$224.9 Million On Jan 5-HKEX Filing
* AIA GROUP BOUGHT BACK 2.5 MILLION SHARES FOR HK$224.9 MILLION ON JAN 5-HKEX FILING
LG Electronics Q4 Operating Profit Likely 66 Billion Won, Down 91% From Year Earlier
* LG ELECTRONICS: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 66 BILLION WON, DOWN 91% FROM YEAR EARLIER
Amazon to Lay Off 18,000 Workers
As a global recession looms, tech giant Amazon is set to fire 18,000 of its staff, representing a six percent cut of the company’s entire corporate workforce. The cut is understood to be the largest in Amazon’s history as the company’s chief executive office Andy Jassy announced the massive job cuts to staff in a note on Thursday, describing it as a “difficult decision”.
What Are Stock Market Valuation Fundamentals?
Fundamental analysis determines a company's inherent worth by examining its financial, economic, qualitative, and quantitative variables. It is commonly used when investors want to invest in a firm.
Sosei Heptares Says Partner Tempero Bio Received FDA Clearance To Advance Clinical Development Of TMP-301
* SOSEI HEPTARES PARTNER TEMPERO BIO RECEIVED FDA CLEARANCE TO ADVANCE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF TMP-301 FOR TREATMENT OF ALCOHOL, SUBSTANCE USE DISORDERS
Indonesian state fertiliser firm Pupuk Kaltim plans $500 million IPO - sources
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Indonesian state-owned fertiliser company PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in Jakarta this year that could raise about $500 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. At least two banks have been tapped for the deal which will see...
Is it possible for Bitcoin to drop to zero?
In 2022, cryptocurrencies, including the biggest of them- Bitcoin, suffered deep losses due to negative sentiments. Bitcoin, unlike fiat currencies, lacks government backing, and hence, it is possible that its value can drop to zero. What will be Bitcoin's value over coming months or years cannot be predicted using any...
JMS, EMN, E25, OMH – How are these manganese stocks performing?
The manganese market is likely to grow by a CAGR of 5.84% during 2022-2026. Jupiter Mines to reveal the strategy for 2023 before the end of the first quarter, based on the performance of 2022. Euro Manganese submitted the final Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Chvaletice project.
UPDATE 1-Ireland far exceeds forecasts with 2% budget surplus for 2022
DUBLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ireland recorded a budget surplus of around 2% of gross national income in 2022, one of the few expected across the European Union last year and far in excess of the 0.4% projected three months ago, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. The 5.2-billion-euro surplus...
UPDATE 2-GE HealthCare shares rise 5% on market debut
(Adds CEO comment from interview and analyst comment, updates shares) Jan 4 (Reuters) - Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc rose 5% in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, following the company's spin-off from industrial conglomerate General Electric Co. The healthcare unit, owned 19.9% by GE after the spin-off, has been...
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, rupee, swaps, call at close
MUMBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - STOCKS: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 636.75 points, or 1.04%, to 60,657.45, while the broader NSE index lost 187.5 points, or 1.03%, to 18,045.05, as investors worried over rising COVID-19 cases in China and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hiking path. RUPEE: The Indian rupee ended at 82.8025 per dollar, against its previous close of 82.88, propped up by a slide in oil prices and the dollar index. GOVERNMENT BONDS: The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 99.57 rupees, with the yield unchanged at 7.3212%, as traders awaited fresh triggers, while easing U.S. yields and oil prices helped sentiment. OVERNIGHT INDEXED SWAPS: The one-year overnight indexed swap rate was down 5 bps at 6.68%, while the benchmark five-year swap rate fell 5 bps to 6.38%. CALL MONEY/REPOS: India's overnight call money rate was down 10 bps at 6.00%. The overnight TREPS rate was at 5.94%, compared with the previous day's weighted average of 5.9787%. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi)
Energy stocks to watch in Q1 2023
Energy bills for average UK households almost doubled between November 2021 and November 2022. In November 2021, this average household energy bill stood at £1,277, £1,223 lower than in November 2022. Energy bills have risen by a significant amount over the past year. The latest data from the...
