WOWK
WVU prepares to play KU without Johnson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers will be without starting point guard Kedrian Johnson against Kansas on Saturday as the fifth-year guard recovers from a concussion. This will be a first for this year’s iteration of WVU hoops. Johnson is one of WVU’s top minutes-getters and is on the court for about 65 percent of the season.
WOWK
Quick Hits: Huggins talks KU, tough Big 12 slate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is not off to the start it wanted, but it has the opportunity to wipe away those woes with a big win over Kansas on Saturday. Bob Huggins met with members of the media on Friday to give his thoughts ahead of the matchup. Here’s what he had to say:
WOWK
Auburn game, Blue mini-package sold out
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer fans seem to be pining to get into the WVU Coliseum to catch a glimpse of Bob Huggins’ team. The Mountaineer Ticket Office announced Friday that WVU’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge game against Auburn on Jan. 28 has sold out, as has the Blue mini-package. The Auburn game is the third to sell out this season, along with WVU’s games against Kansas on Saturday and Texas on Jan. 21.
WOWK
WVU Caps Road Trip on Saturday at Kansas State
The West Virginia University women’s basketball team caps its two-game, Big 12 Conference road trip on Saturday, Jan. 7, as the Mountaineers travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to square off against Kansas State. Tipoff against the Wildcats is set for 2 p.m. ET, inside Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. Saturday’s contest...
Perez Shares Frustration Over Eligibility
West Virginia guard Jose Perez is still waiting on the NCAA's latest decision on his eligibility
WOWK
Free throws could decide Saturday’s sold-out clash with No. 3 Kansas
MORGANTOWN — Saturday’s sold-out Coliseum crowd will pack West Virginia’s home arena hoping to see what Mountaineer Nation has seen six times previously: WVU knocking off a nationally ranked Kansas team. West Virginia (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) has struggled in multiple key areas through the first two...
WATCH: Bill Self, Jalen Wilson discuss loaded Big 12, West Virginia game and more
Kansas basketball will look to keep its seven-game winning streak alive on Saturday as The Jayhawks travel east to take on West Virginia in Morgantown. KU will also be looking to start Big 12 3-0 and continue building its title challenge in the conference. In this game last year, KU dominated on its way to a 71-58 win.
WOWK
No. 3 Kansas rolls into matchup with West Virginia
No. 3 Kansas bids to continue its winning ways on Saturday when it visits West Virginia at Morgantown, W. Va. The Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) recorded their seventh straight victory with a 75-72 triumph over Texas Tech on Tuesday night. The decision snapped a 29-game home winning streak for the Red Raiders.
WOWK
WVU women’s hoops at Kansas State: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball continues its two-game road trip on Saturday when it travels to Manhattan, Kansas to face the Kansas State Wildcats. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. WVU hoops at K-State game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Time:...
What is WVU's record with Kipp Kissinger refereeing?
Over the weekend, West Virginia was whistled for a season-high 27 fouls and multiple key players were saddled with foul trouble as the Mountaineers struggled with their backups to get anything going in their Big 12 opener. Front and center with many of those calls was referee Kipp Kissinger, as WVU eventually lost the game in overtime. That led to several questions on the message board about WVU's record with Kissinger, and his connection to "The Three Blind Mice" comment from a couple seasons back. EerSports takes a couple minutes to set the record straight, and to look at the last few seasons with Kissinger refereeing WVU games.
WOWK
WVU wrestling kicks off 2023 against Ohio
The West Virginia University wrestling team returns home to begin the new year inside the WVU Coliseum against Ohio on Friday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET. Join us for Superhero Night in the Coliseum, as the first 250 fans through the gates will receive a WVU wrestling, superhero-themed t-shirt. The contest has also been declared a True-Blue match, with all fans encouraged to wear Mountaineer blue. It’s also the second Weekday Happy Hour of the season.
WOWK
Izzo-Brown Adds Bedoya for 2023
West Virginia University women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has announced the addition of forward Jaydah Bedoya to the 2023 spring roster. Bedoya arrives in Morgantown after playing her first three seasons at UConn, where she earned significant playing time since arriving on campus as a freshman. In addition to her time as a Huskie, Bedoya also was invited to play with the Ecuador Women’s National Team in February 2022 for an international friendly in Chile.
LISTEN: What to expect as WVU welcomes transfer targets
Students on campus? Check. Home basketball game? Check. Sellout crowd? Check. Top-tier opponent coming to the Coliseum? Check. Good news for West Virginia ... football? Check! A few important factors line up for the Mountaineers this weekend as they entertain visitors from the transfer portal in what's become one of the most important weekends on the recruiting calendar. So, what can you expect? Today's episode reviews the math and previews the outcome. How many spots are available? What's the silent commitment count? Which positions will be addressed? Is a kicker on the way? Can we name names? Does Jim McElwain have any influence on Neal Brown? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
WOWK
WVU cools after half, No. 11 ISU tops Mountaineers
For two quarters, it looked like the Mountaineers could pull off a road upset. After halftime, Iowa State took over. The 11th-ranked Cyclones (10-2, 2-0 Big 12) dominated the boards, posting a plus-21 rebounding margin over the visiting Mountaineers (9-4, 0-2) to take a 70-50 win at the James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa on Wednesday. Stephanie Soares powered Iowa State in the win, recording a double-double with 13 points and 20 rebounds.
WOWK
WVU now offers custom football jerseys
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fans can now purchase a jersey representing their favorite Mountaineer football player. WVU announced on Twitter that the shirts are up for sale on ShopWVU.com, the official store of the Mountaineers on the Fanatics network of sites. Fans have the choice to select from a list of WVU football players, and all proceeds directly benefit Mountaineer student-athletes.
How Did Rich Rod Do in His First Year Back as a Head Coach?
There's a portion of the West Virginia fan base that wants Rich Rodriguez to return to Morgantown to lead the Mountaineers. I'm not really sure, to be honest. Since leaving WVU in 2007, Rodriguez hasn't seen much success. He was fired after just three years on the job at Michigan with a 15-22 record and was let go after six seasons at Arizona with a 43-35 record to go along with a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a hostile workplace environment.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Gains Commitment from Louisiana Monroe Transfer OL Chase Rodriguez
West Virginia adds to the offensive line with a commitment from a transferring player. University of Louisiana Monroe transfer Chase Rodriguez tweets that, not only has he received an offer from WVU, but he is 100% committed to the Mountaineers. Listed at 6’2″ and 343 pounds on the ULM athletics...
WTRF
New stores are coming to the Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
Former White Sox player now selling $3 million Bridgeport, West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
Metro News
Community begs for a pause on Morgantown Ice Arena project
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A 90-minute emotional discussion Tuesday night at Morgantown City Council meeting in connection with an ice arena project that including comments from WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey. Council chambers were full of hockey players, hockey families and residents telling them to pause a plan that would...
