Students on campus? Check. Home basketball game? Check. Sellout crowd? Check. Top-tier opponent coming to the Coliseum? Check. Good news for West Virginia ... football? Check! A few important factors line up for the Mountaineers this weekend as they entertain visitors from the transfer portal in what's become one of the most important weekends on the recruiting calendar. So, what can you expect? Today's episode reviews the math and previews the outcome. How many spots are available? What's the silent commitment count? Which positions will be addressed? Is a kicker on the way? Can we name names? Does Jim McElwain have any influence on Neal Brown? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO