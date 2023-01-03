Read full article on original website
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
One of The Food Network’s Best Places to Eat in Indianapolis has Special Evansville Connection
Every week we feature an on-air segment with Taylor Merriss, she is the Special Projects Coordinator with the Evansville Police Department. Over the summer, we took a little road trip to meet a celebrity Chef, but little did I know that Taylor has a Chef in her family!. Our trip...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand. HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana. This summer, Circle City Beer Garden...
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
First Bober Tea & Mochi Dough in Indiana opens on Carmel’s Main Street
David Tang was searching for a perfect concept for his new business in the Carmel Arts & Design district. “We saw the popularity of the Bober Tea drinks,” Tang said. “We were looking for something with a wider variety of options in that department. Then Mochi donuts are something that I fell in love with in California. I wanted to have a place that combined the two. When I was out in California I tried three or four different places. The Bober Tea & Mochi Dough combination was the best tasting combination that we feel good introducing to our customers.”
Indiana Residents Have to Make This Much Money to be Happy
A recent study revealed how much money you need to make in Indiana in order to be happy, and it's concerning. There's an old saying that says you can't buy happiness. While in theory, that might be true, we all know how stressful the concept of money can be. Growing up, my parents worked hard to provide the essentials we needed to survive: food, shelter, and clothing. Both parents were factory workers and, at times, lived paycheck to paycheck. However, they still made it a point to get me involved in sports, go all out on Christmas gifts, and other things that they really didn't have the extra money to afford. I'm proud of my upbringing, and it really taught me a lot. All of that being said, apparently money can provide you with happiness, according to a recent study. There's actually a certain amount of money that we need to make in order to be happy here in Indiana.
Indiana Owned company Moon Drops Distillery opens new tasting room
Moon Drops Distillery, based out of Fortville, Indiana has recently opened a new tasting room! Moon Drops Distillery is an Indiana Owned company. Mel McMahon, Co-founder of Indiana Owned, and Mark Pressley, Founder and President of Moon Drops Distillery, joined us today to tell us more about their tasting room and cocktails.
African American librarians cancel July convention in Indianapolis in protest
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The National Conference of African Americans Librarians is pulling their national conference out of Indianapolis in response to the controversy around the local search of a new library CEO. The convention was scheduled to be in Indianapolis in July. The group said in a news release...
Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana
We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
Yes, checks now arriving in Indiana mailboxes for an auto dealer document fee lawsuit settlement are real
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit involving document fees charged by auto dealers, and 13News viewers contacted VERIFY to ask if they should cash the checks – or if they are part of a scam.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Indiana
Indiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Indiana.
Auto doc fees litigation checks
All across Indiana, families are opening their mailboxes to find an unexpected check. The attached letter says it's a payout for a class action settlement.
Carmel named one of the best ‘lesser-known cities’ for retirement
CARMEL, Ind. — While Florida is the top choice for many seeking to live their retirement years in a new destination, some of the smaller U.S. towns where older Americans can settle down are being recognized. Best Life highlighted some of the country’s lesser known retirement destinations in a new list, and a central Indiana […]
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Frontier Airlines adds direct flights from Indianapolis to Phoenix
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers now have a new way to escape the cold temperatures in favor of the heat and sunshine of Arizona. Frontier Airlines is now offering year-round nonstop service from the Indianapolis International Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Frontier will offer these flights three times a week beginning the week of Feb. 19; until then, service will be offered less frequently.
Lives Remembered: Southside residents who made an impact in their community before their passing
“The song is ended but the melody lingers on.” — Irving Berlin. In this edition, The Southside Times is not only looking ahead to all 2023 has to offer but reflecting back the past year. Lives Remembered pays tribute to the lives of Southside residents who have passed away in the last year, highlighting a handful of residents who had an impact in their community. From lives taken too soon to leaders who paved the way to a better community for everyone else, the Southside lost many great people in this past year. These community members were chosen to represent different areas of the Southside, with a variety of ways they impacted the lives of those around them. To all of our readers who are going through a loss, we wish you comfort in this hard time.
Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana
Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
Indianapolis Moms shares places for families to donate
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here at WISH-TV, we’re focused on family and the community. Well, so is Indianapolis Moms contributor, Kait Baumgartner. She says one question she’s asked frequently is where families can donate to local places around Indianapolis. Baumgartner shared a few recommendations for those interested in donating to help the community.
