Former Browns QB makes classy donation to Damar Hamlin's toy drive

Last night, the NFL experienced a shock as the whole world surrounded safety Damar Hamlin with positive vibes. After the safety collapsed on the field for the Buffalo Bills, his fundraising toy drive link spread like wildfire across social media. This has led to donations exceeding $3 million, and even his NFL colleagues got involved. One of those players is a former quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, Brian Hoyer.

Joining a plethora of other players, Hoyer donated $1,000 to the toy drive of Hamlin to show his love and support for the Buffalo safety. Hoyer has always been a class act, and that has not changed since he departed from Cleveland.